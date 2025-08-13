Large Tree Falls On Car On S. Moore Road During Storm; Couple, Child All Killed; Rain Continues

A large tree fell on top of a silver SUV as it was travelling northbound on S. Moore Road. The vehicle was occupied by two adults and a child. All three individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Also, search efforts continue for a man who went through flood waters on East Brainerd Road on foot Tuesday night and has not been seen since.

A flood watch is in effect for Wednesday, per the National Weather Service.

East Ridge Traffic Investigators are investigating the crash.

The tree crashed onto power lines, causing S. Moore Road to lose power from the 1100 block to Ringgold Road. The traffic signal at the intersection of Ringgold Road and S. Moore is currently inoperable due to a lack of power.

ERPD is working to positively ID all victims and make family notifications. As such, no further information will be released at this time.