Large Tree Falls On Car On S. Moore Road During Storm; Couple, Child All Killed; Rain Continues

  • Wednesday, August 13, 2025

A large tree fell on top of a silver SUV as it was travelling northbound on S. Moore Road. The vehicle was occupied by two adults and a child. All three individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Also, search efforts continue for a man who went through flood waters on East Brainerd Road on foot Tuesday night and has not been seen since. 

A flood watch is in effect for Wednesday, per the National Weather Service. 

East Ridge Traffic Investigators are investigating the crash.

The tree crashed onto power lines, causing S. Moore Road to lose power from the 1100 block to Ringgold Road. The traffic signal at the intersection of Ringgold Road and S. Moore is currently inoperable due to a lack of power.

ERPD is working to positively ID all victims and make family notifications. As such, no further information will be released at this time.

City Of East Ridge Issues Damage Assessment Notice Following Tuesday's Flash Flooding
Large Tree Falls On Car On S. Moore Road During Storm; Couple, Child All Killed; Rain Continues
Dalton Police Department Investigating Theft Of Wallet From Car
Bradley County RISE Program Graduates 4 Participants
Juvenile Struck By Reckless Driver - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
Driver Found Unconscious, Charged With DUI - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
Residents In 3 Flooded Homes On Maxwell Road In East Ridge Are Rescued
  • 8/13/2025

Several storms and flash flooding affected parts of Hamilton County, resulting in a state of emergency being declared in Hamilton County. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Swiftwater Rescue ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/13/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,ANGELA ... more

Major Flooding Hits Chattanooga; I-24 At Brainerd Shut Down, Then Reopened
  • 8/12/2025

Chattanooga Fire crews were out across the city for hours Tuesday night, rescuing motorists trapped in vehicles and assisting residents stuck in their homes. There were swift water rescue ... more

Hiker Dies After Suffering Rattlesnake Bite In Savage Gulf State Park
City Council Members Trade Barbs In Raucous Budget Session
Former RPA Leader Reuter Advises Georgia To Seek To Move Walker, Catoosa Out Of Chattanooga MPO
Summerville Man Gets Lengthy Sentence For Sexual Abuse Of Two 15-Year-Olds
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
Clarity Needed On The City Property Tax Increase
City Taxpayers Are Getting The Shaft
Sheriff Garrett Thanks Efforts Of First Responders During Severe Weather
Exactly Who Is Being Represented In Construction Decisions In Ooltewah?
Is It A Happy Meal, A Threat, Or Just Bad Budgeting?
Allings To Fund UTC Student-Athlete Academic Center
14 Golfers Enjoy Perfect Day At State Match Play Championship
Vols’ Running Back Room Building Depth, Maintaining Physical Edge
Lookouts Rained Out Tuesday Night
Herrington, Tankersley Advance To U.S. Amateur Match Play; Denman In Playoff
3rd Annual Chatt Town Cool Down Returns To Coolidge Park Aug. 23
Friends Of The Zoo And Darde Long Celebrate 40-year Service Anniversaries At Chattanooga Zoo
Red Bank Resident Library Cards Now Available At the Chattanooga Public Library
Wings On Display WWII Airport Day In Dayton Is Sept. 6
Tennessee Author Elizabeth Bass Parman Launches "Bees In June" At The Book & Cover Sept. 2
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Brings Dizgo To Ross's Landing In Countdown To Final 3 Shows; Jawnra Opens
Chattanooga-based Bella Lam Flips Country Breakup Script With "Tears In My Tequila"
Yacht Rock Schooner Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
Comedian Dusty Slay Releases New Netflix Special Filmed At Walker Theatre
Clarity Needed On The City Property Tax Increase
City Taxpayers Are Getting The Shaft
Sheriff Garrett Thanks Efforts Of First Responders During Severe Weather
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
New Report Shows Downtown Chattanooga Economically Outpacing National Averages
1st Horizon East Brainerd Branch Closed Due To Flooding
Chattanooga-Based Tidalwave Named #37 On Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies In America
Coordinated Closings LLC Launches New Website And Expands Real Estate Support Services In Chattanooga
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
Ellis Gardner: The Rise Of Wellness-Focused Homes
GNTC’s Accelerated Academy Speeds Up Earning High School Equivalency
Alling Family Student-Athlete Academic Center Announced At UTC
GNTC Spotlight: Student Climbing Corporate Ladder With Area Bank
Erlanger To Host Neuroscience Symposium On Sept. 26
Pickleball For A Purpose Scholarship Showdown Returns Oct. 25
Lighthouse Kids Sponsors Creative Discovery Museum’s Sensory Night
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration August 9-10
Groundbreaking For Battlefield Connector Trail Postponed Due To Weather
TWRA Urges Boater Caution After Serious Norris Lake Injury
Georgia Squirrel Hunting Season Begins Aug. 15
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 1 Back
Road Trip: Chattanooga To The Pacific Coast - Beautiful Oregon
Explore The Haunted Histories Of Ruby Falls This Halloween Season
Bob Tamasy: What Other People Think Is Important, But Not That Important
St. Paul A.M.E. Church Announces 136th Anniversary Celebration Aug. 17
7UP Program Offered At New United Baptist Church
Rodney D. Day
Jennie Hill Owen
Gary Douglas Crider
City Of East Ridge Issues Damage Assessment Notice Following Tuesday's Flash Flooding
Rep. Greg Martin Secures $264K For Hamilton County Arts Organizations
Driver Found Unconscious, Charged With DUI - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
