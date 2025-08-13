3 Fatalities Confirmed After Severe Weather Tuesday Night; 1 Man Still Missing

The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management’s Emergency Operations Center can confirm three fatalities following the severe weather that hit Chattanooga and Hamilton County Tuesday night.Saturated ground caused a large tree to fall on a car in the 1100 block of South Moore Road in East Ridge early Wednesday morning, killing two adults and a child.Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp is meeting with OEM officials and East Ridge first responders this morning to survey the damage from severe flash flooding and discuss next steps heading into a rainy Wednesday forecast.Meanwhile in Chattanooga, search efforts continue for a man who went through flood waters on East Brainerd Road on foot last night and has not been seen since.A flood watch is in effect for Wednesday, per the National Weather Service.