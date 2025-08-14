Building Evacuated After Hazardous Material Spill Thursday Morning

Previous Next

Chattanooga firefighters worked a hazmat call at a local business Thursday morning.

Blue Shift companies were dispatched at 8:43 a.m. to 1801 Southern Street at an automotive paint facility for a small hazardous material spill involving nitric acid. The building was evacuated as a precaution.

CFD Hazmat and Special Operations responded and mitigated the incident after a small chemical reaction.

There were no injuries.

Hazmat 1, Battalion 1, Special Ops, Squad 1, Engine 1, Ladder 1 and Ladder 5 responded.