HCSO SWAT Team Assists Polk County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Apprehending Wanted Fugitive

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was requested to assist the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office with the apprehension of Georgia parolee Harley Golden on Monday at approximately 1:30 p.m.Golden was wanted on extraditable warrants to include aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm, cruelty to animals, criminal attempt to commit murder and a parole violation from an assault which occurred in Fannin County, Ga.Golden has alleged affiliations with the Aryan Brotherhood and was considered to be armed and dangerous, stating he would “Shoot it out with law enforcement.” For this reason, the North Georgia and East Tennessee District’s Marshal’s Office, along with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, requested the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at a structure located at 1368 Stansbury Mountain Road in Turtletown.The structure was also inhabited by Golden’s girlfriend, Ashley Teems.Information was obtained that Golden frequents the residence, at which time Polk County law enforcement coordinated search warrants of all structures on the property.Golden was taken into custody without incident, along with Ms Teems.