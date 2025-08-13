TDOT Says Flooding That Closed I-24 Was A Rare Event

Over six inches of rain fell in a short time on Tuesday afternoon, causing widespread flash flooding across East Ridge and surrounding areas in Hamilton County. Major roadways, including I-24, Brainerd Road, Ringgold Road, Bonny Oaks Drive, and SR 153, were impacted, with Spring Creek rising above its banks and flooding multiple corridors. Several local roads were also affected.

This storm event, which had a 0.2 percent probability of occurrence, made it a once-in-a-century event and far exceeded the design standard that was used in accordance with state and federal standards. Despite this, TDOT responded with urgency and precision, said officials.

“We were mobilized and ready to respond with statewide resources,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid. “Acting in coordination with emergency services, our teams worked around the clock in the challenging conditions to get critical routes moving again.”

Around 1 a.m., all state routes were reopened, thanks to the rapid deployment of TDOT Help operators working together with local law enforcement, emergency responders and public works agencies. Teams had to divide and conquer, working tirelessly to establish closures in flooded areas, assist stranded motorists, monitor rapidly changing conditions, clear debris once water receded, and reopen the roadways to traffic as quickly and safely as possible.

“We have an extensive Incident Management Plan which includes alternate routes when the interstate shuts down,” said TDOT Region 2 Director, Danny Oliver. “But with the amount of rain falling quickly, many of our alternate routes were also flooded, so we had to go to plans B and C.”

The ongoing road construction project in the area was not the contributing factor to the flooding. The project’s drainage systems functioned as designed, and runoff from the site was properly channeled.

TDOT said it remains committed to safe travel and supporting local partners. Throughout the day, maintenance crews will investigate routes for any damage that may have occurred and prepare for upcoming rains.

As always, motorists are reminded to use TDOT’s motorist information tools and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before departure. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on the phone while driving. For the latest updates, visit the TDOT SmartWay Map or dial 511 for statewide travel information.

Tennessee’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over for highway workers and emergency vehicles. Violating this law can result in up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.