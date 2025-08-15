Lookout Mountain, Ga. Council Discusses Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax

Discussions have been going on among the cities in Walker County Georgia about the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Voters in the county decide whether to implement this one penny sales tax that can only be used for capital outlay projects such as roads, bridges, public buildings and parks. If it is approved, the tax would be set for six years and the county would get 74 percent of that tax. The cities would split 26 percent and be divided among them according their populations. This optional tax is seen as an important way to fund projects that otherwise would be paid for with property taxes.

The city will not tell people whether to vote for or against it, but will be sending information to explain the tax to them and about what has been done with money from SPLOST in the past.

A new store is coming to Lookout Mountain, Ga. Market on the Mountain, currently located in the stores on the Tennessee side, will be moving to a new building in front of the Georgia mountain hall. Owner of the business, Mary Alice Mitchell will be building the store on the southern end of the front lawn, preserving the green space on the north end.

At 4,800 square feet, it will almost double the size of the current store. It will be selling groceries, beer and wine and small gifts. And there will be breakfast, lunch, and prepared grab-and-go food with outdoor seating and fire pits in cold weather. Ms. Mitchell wants the store to be considered a community gathering place where people will be able to eat, drink and just hang out. And the plan is also to hold monthly events that may include music. Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year and to open in late November, 2026 or the beginning of 2027.

A new ordinance is being considering that would designate acceptable times for construction and landscaping to be done. There have been complaints about the noise starting too early and lasting too late, resulting in calls to police. The city has an ordinance about when construction can take place but it only applies to one zone, which is the neighborhood commercial zone around the soccer fields. Otherwise, there is only a nuisance ordinance and one to regulate amplified or “unusually loud” noise. City Attorney Bill Pickering has been asked to create an ordinance, possibly in line with the one recently implemented by Lookout Mountain, Tn. There will be a provision for emergencies such as clearing fallen trees after storms. Discussions will be continued about this new ordinance at the September meeting.

Another item that will be taken up next month is about dangling utility wires that are being left around town. Mayor David Bennett said that public works has been removing some that are seen as a danger for children. The mayor said he is in favor of stiff penalties for companies that are responsible. Mr. Pickering will draw up a proposed ordinance that could give a warning for a first offense, with an opportunity to make a correction before large fines are given. The city will have to identify which utility has left the wires that are in violation. Once the regulations are in place, the city will notify the utilities of the city’s new policy.

Activity in the police department in July, said Councilmember Taylor Watson, involved personnel issues. The city hired two new police officers and lost one. She gave residents a warning that uninvited visitors make themselves at home and when doors are unlocked it makes it an open welcome. She reminded residents to remove keys and lock their car doors and doors to their homes, to make it more difficult for intruders. The firefighters spent three days training alongside the firefighters in Tennessee at a house that will be demolished on Sprayner Terrace. That exercise went really well, said Chief Jason Lewis. The fire and police officers held an event to engage with children and celebrate the end of summer and beginning of the new school year. The event, “Christmas in July”, complete with both Santa and outdoor, summer activities, was held the week before the start of school.

The public works report in mid-August also dealt with staffing issues. Two employees moved on and that reduced the public works staff by half, but the work did not decrease, said Councilman Kevin Leckenby. The city is now in the process of hiring one new person and Councilman Leckenby thanked other city workers for shifting around to help. As for the fleet, overhaul of the leaf truck has begun with needed parts being ordered or crafted from old truck parts by Daniel Cates. The residents are reminded to check the city’s website for rules governing the size of brush piles which is dictated by the capabilities of the equipment being used. The repair being made to the culvert on Peter Pan is in the finishing stages, but has been delayed by the staffing problems. Restoration of the Hardy Road archway has been completed and the city is extremely pleased with the results. Road striping is on the calendar for September, said the city manager. That needs to be done before reflectors are put down for the foggy weather.

An update on Cinderella Park is that sodding will be done when the weather cools and is somewhat contingent upon filling the vacant positions in public works. Mr. Lee said the city has learned to create the parks with low maintenance in mind. At this newest park, boulders and benches will be used for seating and the landscaping will be done with plants that need little maintenance.

The city of Lookout Mountain, Ga. will be offering CPR classes this winter. They are scheduled for Jan. 17 and Feb. 7, 2026. The training will be done by We R CPR in the great hall. There will be 50 slots available per class and the cost will be $50 per person for training and a test for certification. The cost will be $25 per person for a refresher course with no testing.

The last phase of the gas line replacements will start next month. This portion is referred to as The Rock City Project, but it should not impact Rock City. Line replacement will take place on Chickamauga Trail, Rainbow Drive, Wood Nymph Trail, the southern section of Aladdin Road, Cinderella Road and Peter Pan. The work will be replacing 9,000 feet of pipe for the gas main line and the lines going to the individual houses. The lines must be installed 18 inches below the surface with means it will take months to get through the sandstone on the mountain, said Mr. Lee.

Renovations to the sewer pump station is getting closer. Bids for the work are due in three weeks, said Wes Hasden, chairman of the sewer advisory board.

Mayor David Bennett announced that for those who are interested in serving on the next city council, they must turn in a qualifying package at city hall between Aug. 18-22.