Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain, Ga. Council Discusses Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax

  • Friday, August 15, 2025
  • Gail Perry

Discussions have been going on among the cities in Walker County Georgia about the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Voters in the county decide whether to implement this one penny sales tax that can only be used for capital outlay projects such as roads, bridges, public buildings and parks. If it is approved, the tax would be set for six years and the county would get 74 percent of that tax. The cities would split 26 percent and be divided among them according their populations. This optional tax is seen as an important way to fund projects that otherwise would be paid for with property taxes. 

The city will not tell people whether to vote for or against it, but will be sending information to explain the tax to them and about what has been done with money from SPLOST in the past. 

A new store is coming to Lookout Mountain, Ga. Market on the Mountain, currently located in the stores on the Tennessee side, will be moving to a new building in front of the Georgia mountain hall.  Owner of the business, Mary Alice Mitchell will be building the store on the southern end of the front lawn, preserving the green space on the north end.

At 4,800 square feet, it will almost double the size of the current store. It will be selling groceries, beer and wine and small gifts. And there will be breakfast, lunch, and prepared grab-and-go food with outdoor seating and fire pits in cold weather. Ms. Mitchell wants the store to be considered a community gathering place where people will be able to eat, drink and just hang out. And the plan is also to hold monthly events that may include music. Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year and to open in late November, 2026 or the beginning of 2027.

A new ordinance is being considering that would designate acceptable times for construction and landscaping to be done. There have been complaints about the noise starting too early and lasting too late, resulting in calls to police. The city has an ordinance about when construction can take place but it only applies to one zone, which is the neighborhood commercial zone around the soccer fields. Otherwise, there is only a nuisance ordinance and one to regulate amplified or “unusually loud” noise. City Attorney Bill Pickering has been asked to create an ordinance, possibly in line with the one recently implemented by Lookout Mountain, Tn. There will be a provision for emergencies such as clearing fallen trees after storms. Discussions will be continued about this new ordinance at the September meeting. 

Another item that will be taken up next month is about dangling utility wires that are being left around town. Mayor David Bennett said that public works has been removing some that are seen as a danger for children. The mayor said he is in favor of stiff penalties for companies that are responsible. Mr. Pickering will draw up a proposed ordinance that could give a warning for a first offense, with an opportunity to make a correction before large fines are given. The city will have to identify which utility has left the wires that are in violation. Once the regulations are in place, the city will notify the utilities of the city’s new policy.  

Activity in the police department in July, said Councilmember Taylor Watson, involved personnel issues. The city hired two new police officers and lost one. She gave residents a warning that uninvited visitors make themselves at home and when doors are unlocked it makes it an open welcome. She reminded residents to remove keys and lock their car doors and doors to their homes, to make it more difficult for intruders. The firefighters spent three days training alongside the firefighters in Tennessee at a house that will be demolished on Sprayner Terrace. That exercise went really well, said Chief Jason Lewis. The fire and police officers held an event to engage with children and celebrate the end of summer and beginning of the new school year. The event, “Christmas in July”, complete with both Santa and outdoor, summer activities, was held the week before the start of school.  

The public works report in mid-August also dealt with staffing issues. Two employees moved on and that reduced the public works staff by half, but the work did not decrease, said Councilman Kevin Leckenby. The city is now in the process of hiring one new person and Councilman Leckenby thanked other city workers for shifting around to help. As for the fleet, overhaul of the leaf truck has begun with needed parts being ordered or crafted from old truck parts by Daniel Cates. The residents are reminded to check the city’s website for rules governing the size of brush piles which is dictated by the capabilities of the  equipment being used. The repair being made to the culvert on Peter Pan is in the finishing stages, but has been delayed by the staffing problems. Restoration of the Hardy Road archway has been completed and the city is extremely pleased with the results. Road striping is on the calendar for September, said the city manager. That needs to be done before reflectors are put down for the foggy weather. 

An update on Cinderella Park is that sodding will be done when the weather cools and is somewhat contingent upon filling the vacant positions in public works. Mr. Lee said the city has learned to create the parks with low maintenance in mind. At this newest park, boulders and benches will be used for seating and the landscaping will be done with plants that need little maintenance. 

The city of Lookout Mountain, Ga. will be offering CPR classes this winter. They are scheduled for Jan. 17 and Feb. 7, 2026. The training will be done by We R CPR in the great hall. There will be 50 slots available per class and the cost will be $50 per person for training and a test for certification. The cost will be $25 per person for a refresher course with no testing. 

The last phase of the gas line replacements will start next month. This portion is referred to as The Rock City Project, but it should not impact Rock City. Line replacement will take place on Chickamauga Trail, Rainbow Drive, Wood Nymph Trail, the southern section of Aladdin Road, Cinderella Road and Peter Pan. The work will be replacing 9,000 feet of pipe for the gas main line and the lines going to the individual houses. The lines must be installed 18 inches below the surface with means it will take months to get through the sandstone on the mountain, said Mr. Lee. 

Renovations to the sewer pump station is getting closer. Bids for the work are due in three weeks, said Wes Hasden, chairman of the sewer advisory board.

Mayor David Bennett announced that for those who are interested in serving on the next city council, they must  turn in a qualifying package at city hall between Aug. 18-22.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/16/2025
City Councilmembers To Host Town Halls
  • Government
  • 8/15/2025
Lookout Mountain, Ga. Council Discusses Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2025
Herrington’s U.S. Amateur Journey Continues To Final 4
  • Sports
  • 8/15/2025
Lookout Mountain, Tn. Passes Increased Property Tax Rate
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2025
PHOTOS: UT Band Marches To Stadium
  • Sports
  • 8/15/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/16/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,COURTNEY ... more

Lookout Mountain, Ga. Council Discusses Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax
  • 8/15/2025

Discussions have been going on among the cities in Walker County Georgia about the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Voters in the county decide whether to implement this one penny sales ... more

Lookout Mountain, Tn. Passes Increased Property Tax Rate
  • 8/15/2025

On a final vote, the Lookout Mountain, Tn. property tax rate for 2026 has been set at $1.63 for every $100 of assessed value. The recent appraisals increased property values significantly. Hamilton ... more

Breaking News
Howard High School Student Arrested After Threatening Others With Knife After Fight
  • 8/15/2025
Sheriff Austin Garrett Announces New Salary Increase For County Patrol And Corrections Deputies
Sheriff Austin Garrett Announces New Salary Increase For County Patrol And Corrections Deputies
  • 8/15/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2025
Man Who Drowned In Floodwaters Had Ignored Calls Not To Enter The Area
Man Who Drowned In Floodwaters Had Ignored Calls Not To Enter The Area
  • 8/14/2025
Building Evacuated After Hazardous Material Spill Thursday Morning
Building Evacuated After Hazardous Material Spill Thursday Morning
  • 8/14/2025
Opinion
Plan Hamilton Version Is No Compromise
  • 8/15/2025
Trim The Mayor's Budget So Our Property Taxes Don't Increase
  • 8/15/2025
Is Roller Derby A Real Sport Or Pro Wrestling On Wheels?
  • 8/15/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/15/2025
Aug. 12 Flooding Due To Staff Cuts
  • 8/14/2025
Sports
Herrington’s U.S. Amateur Journey Continues To Final 4
Herrington’s U.S. Amateur Journey Continues To Final 4
  • 8/15/2025
Conner Brown Earns First TGA Title At Tennessee Match Play
Conner Brown Earns First TGA Title At Tennessee Match Play
  • 8/15/2025
Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader, Have Won Five Straight
  • 8/15/2025
Randy Smith: CFB Gets Tough On Faking Injuries
Randy Smith: CFB Gets Tough On Faking Injuries
  • 8/15/2025
Herrington Wins Two Matches To Advance To U.S. Amateur Quarterfinals
Herrington Wins Two Matches To Advance To U.S. Amateur Quarterfinals
  • 8/14/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Lady Umpire, GPS Donor, Deaths And Baylor Baseball
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Lady Umpire, GPS Donor, Deaths And Baylor Baseball
  • 8/15/2025
District 5 Flood Relief Donation Drive Is Saturday
  • 8/15/2025
Paint & Play Kids Art In The Park At Tennessee Riverpark Is Thursday
Paint & Play Kids Art In The Park At Tennessee Riverpark Is Thursday
  • 8/15/2025
Jerry Summers: Wisdom Of Sam Divine - No. 1
Jerry Summers: Wisdom Of Sam Divine - No. 1
  • 8/14/2025
WGOW News Talk Radio’s Jed And Jr. Show Celebrates Union Gospel Mission’s 75th Anniversary With Special Giving Event
WGOW News Talk Radio’s Jed And Jr. Show Celebrates Union Gospel Mission’s 75th Anniversary With Special Giving Event
  • 8/14/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/14/2025
WTCI PBS Board Of Directors Elects Dr. Jeffrey Gefter As New Board Chair
WTCI PBS Board Of Directors Elects Dr. Jeffrey Gefter As New Board Chair
  • 8/14/2025
Chattanooga-based Bella Lam Flips Country Breakup Script With "Tears In My Tequila"
Chattanooga-based Bella Lam Flips Country Breakup Script With "Tears In My Tequila"
  • 8/13/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Brings Dizgo To Ross's Landing In Countdown To Final 3 Shows; Jawnra Opens
  • 8/12/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 8/11/2025
Opinion
Plan Hamilton Version Is No Compromise
  • 8/15/2025
Trim The Mayor's Budget So Our Property Taxes Don't Increase
  • 8/15/2025
Is Roller Derby A Real Sport Or Pro Wrestling On Wheels?
  • 8/15/2025
Dining
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Business
Hamilton County Lawyer Suspended
  • 8/15/2025
Environmental Solutions And Heil Knock Hunger Out Of The Park With Charity Softball Game
Environmental Solutions And Heil Knock Hunger Out Of The Park With Charity Softball Game
  • 8/15/2025
F45 Training Expands To Chattanooga With A New Location In East Brainerd
  • 8/14/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: July Market Report
  • 8/14/2025
Coordinated Closings LLC Launches New Website And Expands Real Estate Support Services In Chattanooga
  • 8/12/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 7-13
  • 8/14/2025
Student Scene
Rhea School Board Honors Best Buddies Club; Announces Upcoming Board Meetings
  • 8/15/2025
Eaton Charitable Fund Awards $10,000 Grant To Lee’s Engineering Campaign
Eaton Charitable Fund Awards $10,000 Grant To Lee’s Engineering Campaign
  • 8/15/2025
Chattanooga 2.0 Recruiting 14 AmeriCorps Members For Literacy First Tutoring Program
Chattanooga 2.0 Recruiting 14 AmeriCorps Members For Literacy First Tutoring Program
  • 8/15/2025
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expands To Western Kentucky
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expands To Western Kentucky
  • 8/15/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Introduces Ion Robotic-assisted Bronchoscopy System
Hamilton Medical Center Introduces Ion Robotic-assisted Bronchoscopy System
  • 8/15/2025
Erlanger To Host Neuroscience Symposium On Sept. 26
  • 8/13/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration August 9-10
  • 8/6/2025
Outdoors
Safeguarding Rare Habitats: The Mill Creek Forest Conservation Easement
  • 8/14/2025
Seeds For Education Has Grant Opportunity
Seeds For Education Has Grant Opportunity
  • 8/14/2025
Groundbreaking For Battlefield Connector Trail Postponed Due To Weather
  • 8/12/2025
Travel
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 3 Back - Sweet Tea And A Charming Hotel At The Yellowstone Gateway
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 3 Back - Sweet Tea And A Charming Hotel At The Yellowstone Gateway
  • 8/15/2025
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip Back: Exploring Spokane And A Farm With No Chickens
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip Back: Exploring Spokane And A Farm With No Chickens
  • 8/14/2025
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 1 Back
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 1 Back
  • 8/13/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Never Being Abandoned Or Forsaken
Bob Tamasy: Never Being Abandoned Or Forsaken
  • 8/15/2025
Info Session For 8-Week Depression & Anxiety Recovery Program Starts Aug. 24
  • 8/14/2025
"All He Wants To Do Is Get Us To God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/13/2025
Obituaries
Melanie Dobbs Gibbs
Melanie Dobbs Gibbs
  • 8/15/2025
Danny Edgar Long
Danny Edgar Long
  • 8/15/2025
Clare “GG” Lurz Emery
Clare “GG” Lurz Emery
  • 8/15/2025
Government
CHA Board, Mayor Honor Community Service Of Eddie Holmes
CHA Board, Mayor Honor Community Service Of Eddie Holmes
  • 8/15/2025
Red Bank PD Has Labor Day Reminder: Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over
  • 8/15/2025
Individual Arrested For Public Intoxication - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/15/2025