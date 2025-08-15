City Of Cleveland Closes On Historic Former Whirlpool Plant Sites In Downtown

The City of Cleveland announced the closing and official acquisition of the former Whirlpool Plant 1 and Plant 2 properties, located in the heart of downtown Cleveland. Officials said, "These sites, which total approximately 50 acres, are key to the future revitalization and development of the city’s core."

This milestone marks the culmination of more than two years of negotiations with the previous property owner, Phoenix Investors, setting the stage for new opportunities to shape the city for generations to come.



Mayor Kevin Brooks, who has championed the transformation of these sites since his first term in office, said, “This is a monumental moment for Cleveland’s future. Securing these historic properties is a keystone in our vision for a vibrant downtown. I am grateful to everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this a reality, and I look forward to seeing this area redeveloped into an engine of opportunity for our citizens.”



Attorney Travis Henry, who led the city’s legal team and conducted extensive historical research on the properties, said, “The significance of this transaction cannot be understated. My research traces this land back to its days as Dixie Foundry in the 1800s, through its evolution as a Whirlpool manufacturing hub. What we do here will be the next chapter in a storied legacy of industry and innovation for Cleveland.”



With phase two of the environmental study wrapping up, the city is entering into a Voluntary Oversight and Assistance Program (VOAP) agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). This partnership will ensure that the site is properly remediated so it can be safely redeveloped to benefit the entire community.



The City of Cleveland extends appreciation to all those who have dedicated their expertise and energy to this transformational project. The acquisition not only honors the city’s industrial heritage but also promises a brighter, cleaner, and more prosperous future for Cleveland.



For more information, contact C. Seth Sumner at 423 472-4551 x.5026, ssumner@clevelandtn.gov.

