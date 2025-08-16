Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, August 16, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADAMS,COURTNEY

1611 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063048

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DELIVERY OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF ANO

SELL OF FENTANYL RESULTIN IN DEATH OF ANOTHER

INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

ADAMS,JOSHUA DEANGELO

309 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

EVADING ARREST

ALUMBAUGH,CAMERON JEREMY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

BAKER,LARRY DEMARYES

206 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

BATES,JACORIUM

625 N HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Signal Mountain PD

Charges:

BIRT,PAUL MOON

2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045634

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

COADA,JAYDON R

1083 SOUTHGATE MADDISONVILLE, 373547799

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

FALSE IMPRISONMENT 39130302

DAVIS,JAMARCUS KISHON

1511 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DEPRIMO,RYAN JOSEPH

1722 JENKINS ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EARLY,TYLER LAMAR

2811 Ridge Crest Dr Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

EGYPT,MELVIN LEE

809 MAIN ST APT 5 KIMBALL, 37384

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINCH,DILLON JOHN

218 HORIZON ST SYLVANIA, 35988

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FINCH,DILLON JOHN

218 HORIZON ST SYLVANIA, 35988

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL REGISTRATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY LESS THAN $1000

FREEMAN,MICHAEL ORLANDO

2480 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

GONZALEZ MEJIA,ERLIN RODERICO

2910 CRESEMT CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

HALL,HENLEY LANE

220 DOGWOOD DR CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

JACKSON,MAURICE BENTON

2190 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

KAY,EMILY LAUREN

4309 TENNESSEE AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

KELLEY,JEROME

406 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

KELLY,BRENDA JENNETT

555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LOMNICK,SHEREE RENEE

3734 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARLER,KIMBERLY ANN

3331 HIGHWATER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)

MCDADE,DOMINIC LEBRON

1400 N CHAMBERIN AVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PARKER,DEMETRICE JAMES

1909 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POWELL,SONJA A

2036 BALL GROUND RD CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RAY,LACHIARA NOREESE

1914 EAST 25TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RAY,MICHAEL LEBRON

2206 E 25TH ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ROSS,ANDRE DELANE

1714 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SAWYER,TROY SHERMAN

108 ANNA LANE BEN, 37307

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SHANOSKI,JAMES EDWARD

HOMELESS COLLEGEDALE, 37315

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

SMITH,JONAH SCOTT

1525 CARMEL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SMITH,MICHAEL JARROD

4110 Ealy Rd Chattanooga, 37412

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ST CLAIRE REGINA,KAYLA

540 CENTRAL AVE NW APT 15 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

STOWE,MIA LASHEA

5510 OLEARY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

TAYLOR,STEPHANIE RAE

565 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

TEEMS,KELSIE ALYSSA

40 SMOKETREE CIR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

THOMAS,LILLIAM MARIE

4007 PORCH ROCK RD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TORRES,JESSE ROJAS

2709 PINELAND AVE DOARVILLE, 30340

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

TURNER,HANNAH ELIZABETH

6860 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

TURNER,HANNAH ELIZABETH

6860 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST


Here are the mug shots:


ADAMS, COURTNEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DELIVERY OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF ANO
  • SELL OF FENTANYL RESULTIN IN DEATH OF ANOTHER
  • INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
ADAMS, JOSHUA DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
BATES, JACORIUM
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/15/2007
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BIRT, PAUL MOON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
COADA, JAYDON R
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/16/2006
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT 39130302
DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DEPRIMO, RYAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EGYPT, MELVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/01/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINCH, DILLON JOHN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/19/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FREEMAN, MICHAEL ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

HALL, HENLEY LANE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
KAY, EMILY LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLEY, JEROME
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/31/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LOMNICK, SHEREE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCDADE, DOMINIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PARKER, DEMETRICE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/29/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POWELL, SONJA A
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAY, LACHIARA NOREESE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ROSS, ANDRE DELANE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/18/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SAWYER, TROY SHERMAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/12/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STOWE, MIA LASHEA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/20/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
TAYLOR, STEPHANIE RAE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/08/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
TEEMS, KELSIE ALYSSA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TORRES, JESSE ROJAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/13/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




