Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:





ADAMS, COURTNEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

DELIVERY OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF ANO

SELL OF FENTANYL RESULTIN IN DEATH OF ANOTHER

INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN ADAMS, JOSHUA DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/30/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

EVADING ARREST BATES, JACORIUM

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/15/2007

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIRT, PAUL MOON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE) COADA, JAYDON R

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/16/2006

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

FALSE IMPRISONMENT 39130302 DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DEPRIMO, RYAN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/19/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EGYPT, MELVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/01/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION REGISTRATION, EXPIRED FINCH, DILLON JOHN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/19/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FREEMAN, MICHAEL ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

HALL, HENLEY LANE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT KAY, EMILY LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, JEROME

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 10/31/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE LOMNICK, SHEREE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCDADE, DOMINIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/11/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PARKER, DEMETRICE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/29/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE POWELL, SONJA A

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/03/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RAY, LACHIARA NOREESE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ROSS, ANDRE DELANE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/18/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SAWYER, TROY SHERMAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/12/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STOWE, MIA LASHEA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/20/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD ENDANGERMENT TAYLOR, STEPHANIE RAE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/08/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL TEEMS, KELSIE ALYSSA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE TORRES, JESSE ROJAS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/13/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





