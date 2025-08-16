Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADAMS,COURTNEY
1611 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063048
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DELIVERY OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF ANO
SELL OF FENTANYL RESULTIN IN DEATH OF ANOTHER
INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
ADAMS,JOSHUA DEANGELO
309 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
EVADING ARREST
ALUMBAUGH,CAMERON JEREMY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
BAKER,LARRY DEMARYES
206 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
BATES,JACORIUM
625 N HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Signal Mountain PD
Charges:
BIRT,PAUL MOON
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045634
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
COADA,JAYDON R
1083 SOUTHGATE MADDISONVILLE, 373547799
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
FALSE IMPRISONMENT 39130302
DAVIS,JAMARCUS KISHON
1511 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DEPRIMO,RYAN JOSEPH
1722 JENKINS ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EARLY,TYLER LAMAR
2811 Ridge Crest Dr Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
EGYPT,MELVIN LEE
809 MAIN ST APT 5 KIMBALL, 37384
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINCH,DILLON JOHN
218 HORIZON ST SYLVANIA, 35988
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FINCH,DILLON JOHN
218 HORIZON ST SYLVANIA, 35988
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL REGISTRATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY LESS THAN $1000
FREEMAN,MICHAEL ORLANDO
2480 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
GONZALEZ MEJIA,ERLIN RODERICO
2910 CRESEMT CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
HALL,HENLEY LANE
220 DOGWOOD DR CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
JACKSON,MAURICE BENTON
2190 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KAY,EMILY LAUREN
4309 TENNESSEE AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
KELLEY,JEROME
406 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KELLY,BRENDA JENNETT
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LOMNICK,SHEREE RENEE
3734 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARLER,KIMBERLY ANN
3331 HIGHWATER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
MCDADE,DOMINIC LEBRON
1400 N CHAMBERIN AVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PARKER,DEMETRICE JAMES
1909 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POWELL,SONJA A
2036 BALL GROUND RD CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAY,LACHIARA NOREESE
1914 EAST 25TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RAY,MICHAEL LEBRON
2206 E 25TH ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ROSS,ANDRE DELANE
1714 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SAWYER,TROY SHERMAN
108 ANNA LANE BEN, 37307
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SHANOSKI,JAMES EDWARD
HOMELESS COLLEGEDALE, 37315
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
SMITH,JONAH SCOTT
1525 CARMEL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SMITH,MICHAEL JARROD
4110 Ealy Rd Chattanooga, 37412
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ST CLAIRE REGINA,KAYLA
540 CENTRAL AVE NW APT 15 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
STOWE,MIA LASHEA
5510 OLEARY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
TAYLOR,STEPHANIE RAE
565 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
TEEMS,KELSIE ALYSSA
40 SMOKETREE CIR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THOMAS,LILLIAM MARIE
4007 PORCH ROCK RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TORRES,JESSE ROJAS
2709 PINELAND AVE DOARVILLE, 30340
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TURNER,HANNAH ELIZABETH
6860 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
TURNER,HANNAH ELIZABETH
6860 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, COURTNEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DELIVERY OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF ANO
- SELL OF FENTANYL RESULTIN IN DEATH OF ANOTHER
- INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
|
|ADAMS, JOSHUA DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BATES, JACORIUM
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/15/2007
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BIRT, PAUL MOON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|
|COADA, JAYDON R
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/16/2006
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT 39130302
|
|DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DEPRIMO, RYAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EGYPT, MELVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/01/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|FINCH, DILLON JOHN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/19/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FREEMAN, MICHAEL ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|HALL, HENLEY LANE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|KAY, EMILY LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KELLEY, JEROME
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/31/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|LOMNICK, SHEREE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MCDADE, DOMINIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PARKER, DEMETRICE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/29/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|POWELL, SONJA A
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RAY, LACHIARA NOREESE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|ROSS, ANDRE DELANE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/18/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SAWYER, TROY SHERMAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/12/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STOWE, MIA LASHEA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/20/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, STEPHANIE RAE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/08/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
|
|TEEMS, KELSIE ALYSSA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|TORRES, JESSE ROJAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/13/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|