Latest Headlines

Hamilton County Updates On Flood Recovery Aid

  • Friday, August 15, 2025

Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management officials continue to assess property damage from the historic flash flooding event that occurred on Tuesday, in the areas of East Ridge, East Brainerd, Brainerd and the Highway 58 area.

It is important to note that emergency funding from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is only available if total damages across the affected areas meet the $1.6 million threshold. When that threshold is reached, residents whose insurance does not cover the damage—or who were uninsured—may apply for low-interest recovery loans.

Flood victims are advised to report damage and contact local officials in their jurisdiction:

- City of East Ridge: 423-867-7711
- City of Chattanooga: 423-643-5800
- Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management: stormdamage@hamiltontn.gov

Latest Headlines
PHOTOS: Second Weekend Football Jamboree Kicks Off
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/15/2025
City Of Cleveland Closes On Historic Former Whirlpool Plant Sites In Downtown
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2025
Upcoming Tunnel Inspections Announced
  • Government
  • 8/15/2025
Hamilton County Updates On Flood Recovery Aid
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2025
Mayor Kelly Lowers Tax Increase Request By 6 Cents
Mayor Kelly Lowers Tax Increase Request By 6 Cents
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2025
Quail Nest Circle Closure Due To Damage From Flash Flooding
  • Government
  • 8/15/2025
Breaking News
Howard High School Student Arrested After Threatening Others With Knife After Fight
  • 8/15/2025

A Howard High School student as been arrested after threatening others with a knife following a fight at the school. Approximately six students began fighting Friday morning. During the ... more

Sheriff Austin Garrett Announces New Salary Increase For County Patrol And Corrections Deputies
  • 8/15/2025

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett on Friday announced new salary increases for patrol and corrections deputies. "I am proud to announce that, for the second time during my first term ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAUGH,KOBEY ... more

Breaking News
Man Who Drowned In Floodwaters Had Ignored Calls Not To Enter The Area
Man Who Drowned In Floodwaters Had Ignored Calls Not To Enter The Area
  • 8/14/2025
Building Evacuated After Hazardous Material Spill Thursday Morning
Building Evacuated After Hazardous Material Spill Thursday Morning
  • 8/14/2025
Signal Mountain Council Debates Whether To Help Customer With $650 Water Bill
  • 8/14/2025
HCSO SWAT Team Assists Polk County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Apprehending Wanted Fugitive
HCSO SWAT Team Assists Polk County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Apprehending Wanted Fugitive
  • 8/14/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/14/2025
Opinion
Plan Hamilton Version Is No Compromise
  • 8/15/2025
Hamilton County Resolution 825-18 Concerning Plan Hamilton Is The Definition Of Insanity
  • 8/14/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/15/2025
Aug. 12 Flooding Due To Staff Cuts
  • 8/14/2025
Resident Concern Regarding "Compromise" Resolution 825-18 By Commissioner Helton
  • 8/14/2025
Sports
Conner Brown Earns First TGA Title At Tennessee Match Play
Conner Brown Earns First TGA Title At Tennessee Match Play
  • 8/15/2025
Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader, Have Won Five Straight
  • 8/15/2025
Randy Smith: CFB Gets Tough On Faking Injuries
Randy Smith: CFB Gets Tough On Faking Injuries
  • 8/15/2025
Herrington Wins Two Matches To Advance To U.S. Amateur Quarterfinals
Herrington Wins Two Matches To Advance To U.S. Amateur Quarterfinals
  • 8/14/2025
adidas, University Of Tennessee Announce 10-Year Partnership Effective For The 2026-27 Season
  • 8/14/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Caleb Hopper Honored To Be Lone 2025 Local Haslam Scholar At UT
John Shearer: Caleb Hopper Honored To Be Lone 2025 Local Haslam Scholar At UT
  • 8/14/2025
WGOW News Talk Radio’s Jed And Jr. Show Celebrates Union Gospel Mission’s 75th Anniversary With Special Giving Event
WGOW News Talk Radio’s Jed And Jr. Show Celebrates Union Gospel Mission’s 75th Anniversary With Special Giving Event
  • 8/14/2025
Jerry Summers: Wisdom Of Sam Divine - No. 1
Jerry Summers: Wisdom Of Sam Divine - No. 1
  • 8/14/2025
Labor Day At The Post Is Sept. 1 At Barnhardt Circle
  • 8/14/2025
Free Beach Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Featuring Sharknado Moved To Rain Date Of Aug. 23
Free Beach Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Featuring Sharknado Moved To Rain Date Of Aug. 23
  • 8/14/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/14/2025
WTCI PBS Board Of Directors Elects Dr. Jeffrey Gefter As New Board Chair
WTCI PBS Board Of Directors Elects Dr. Jeffrey Gefter As New Board Chair
  • 8/14/2025
Chattanooga-based Bella Lam Flips Country Breakup Script With "Tears In My Tequila"
Chattanooga-based Bella Lam Flips Country Breakup Script With "Tears In My Tequila"
  • 8/13/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Brings Dizgo To Ross's Landing In Countdown To Final 3 Shows; Jawnra Opens
  • 8/12/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 8/11/2025
Opinion
Plan Hamilton Version Is No Compromise
  • 8/15/2025
Hamilton County Resolution 825-18 Concerning Plan Hamilton Is The Definition Of Insanity
  • 8/14/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/15/2025
Dining
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Business
Hamilton County Lawyer Suspended
  • 8/15/2025
Environmental Solutions And Heil Knock Hunger Out Of The Park With Charity Softball Game
Environmental Solutions And Heil Knock Hunger Out Of The Park With Charity Softball Game
  • 8/15/2025
F45 Training Expands To Chattanooga With A New Location In East Brainerd
  • 8/14/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: July Market Report
  • 8/14/2025
Coordinated Closings LLC Launches New Website And Expands Real Estate Support Services In Chattanooga
  • 8/12/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 7-13
  • 8/14/2025
Student Scene
Rhea School Board Honors Best Buddies Club; Announces Upcoming Board Meetings
  • 8/15/2025
Eaton Charitable Fund Awards $10,000 Grant To Lee’s Engineering Campaign
Eaton Charitable Fund Awards $10,000 Grant To Lee’s Engineering Campaign
  • 8/15/2025
Chattanooga 2.0 Recruiting 14 AmeriCorps Members For Literacy First Tutoring Program
Chattanooga 2.0 Recruiting 14 AmeriCorps Members For Literacy First Tutoring Program
  • 8/15/2025
Living Well
Erlanger To Host Neuroscience Symposium On Sept. 26
  • 8/13/2025
Pickleball For A Purpose Scholarship Showdown Returns Oct. 25
Pickleball For A Purpose Scholarship Showdown Returns Oct. 25
  • 8/13/2025
Lighthouse Kids Sponsors Creative Discovery Museum’s Sensory Night
  • 8/13/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration August 9-10
  • 8/6/2025
Outdoors
Safeguarding Rare Habitats: The Mill Creek Forest Conservation Easement
  • 8/14/2025
Seeds For Education Has Grant Opportunity
Seeds For Education Has Grant Opportunity
  • 8/14/2025
Groundbreaking For Battlefield Connector Trail Postponed Due To Weather
  • 8/12/2025
Travel
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 3 Back - Sweet Tea And A Charming Hotel At The Yellowstone Gateway
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 3 Back - Sweet Tea And A Charming Hotel At The Yellowstone Gateway
  • 8/15/2025
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip Back: Exploring Spokane And A Farm With No Chickens
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip Back: Exploring Spokane And A Farm With No Chickens
  • 8/14/2025
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 1 Back
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 1 Back
  • 8/13/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Never Being Abandoned Or Forsaken
Bob Tamasy: Never Being Abandoned Or Forsaken
  • 8/15/2025
Info Session For 8-Week Depression & Anxiety Recovery Program Starts Aug. 24
  • 8/14/2025
"All He Wants To Do Is Get Us To God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/13/2025
Obituaries
Melanie Dobbs Gibbs
Melanie Dobbs Gibbs
  • 8/15/2025
Danny Edgar Long
Danny Edgar Long
  • 8/15/2025
Clare “GG” Lurz Emery
Clare “GG” Lurz Emery
  • 8/15/2025
Government
CHA Board, Mayor Honor Community Service Of Eddie Holmes
CHA Board, Mayor Honor Community Service Of Eddie Holmes
  • 8/15/2025
Red Bank PD Has Labor Day Reminder: Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over
  • 8/15/2025
Individual Arrested For Public Intoxication - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/15/2025