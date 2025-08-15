Hamilton County Updates On Flood Recovery Aid

Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management officials continue to assess property damage from the historic flash flooding event that occurred on Tuesday, in the areas of East Ridge, East Brainerd, Brainerd and the Highway 58 area.



It is important to note that emergency funding from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is only available if total damages across the affected areas meet the $1.6 million threshold. When that threshold is reached, residents whose insurance does not cover the damage—or who were uninsured—may apply for low-interest recovery loans.



Flood victims are advised to report damage and contact local officials in their jurisdiction:



- City of East Ridge: 423-867-7711

- City of Chattanooga: 423-643-5800

- Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management: stormdamage@hamiltontn.gov

