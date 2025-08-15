Latest Headlines

Mayor Kelly Lowers Tax Increase Request By 6 Cents

  • Friday, August 15, 2025

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly’s office on Friday published the finalized version of its proposed property tax rate and supplemental budget, which asks the City Council to adopt a property tax rate of $1.93 per $100 of assessed property value.

The updates come after weeks of budget work sessions with the City Council and ahead of an August 19 public hearing. The $1.93 rate would be a historic reduction from the city’s current millage rate of $2.25 and would raise $44.8 million, protecting community centers, investing in affordable housing and securing more competitive wages for police and firefighters who answered the call this week following historic rainfall and flood events across Chattanooga.

The administration's proposal would also:

  • fund 15 new firefighting positions and a new fire truck for Station 21 in East Brainerd

  • provide $7.5 million in additional funding for paving, moving up important projects that would otherwise go unfunded for years

  • add staffing to improve the effectiveness of Public Works, boosting important efforts like road paving and traffic signal re-timing

  • provide $5 million for affordable housing and eviction prevention resources for Chattanooga’s most vulnerable

  • cut money from the budget that would have gone toward technology licenses and professional testing

  • adjust for an accounting error that resulted in a public safety expenditure being double-counted in budget projections

“Budget negotiations are difficult and emotional. We need to remember that our common enemy is inflation, which has severely cut into our ability to pay competitive wages for our police and fire first responders, to fund baseline services like road paving, and to be able to supply essential public safety assets like fire and police vehicles or staffing at our fire stations at levels needed to deliver the protection Chattanoogans expect and deserve,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “At the conclusion of weeks of robust conversation with the City Council, I think we’ve landed at an affordable rate that strikes a fair balance between taxpayers’ pocketbooks and the reality that the cost of doing business is moving in only one direction.”

The proposal would represent the largest decrease in Chattanooga’s property tax rate in decades, while allowing the city to keep pace with 22.5% overall inflation since the last revenue change in 2021. Fixed costs for government have outpaced that inflation, and the City of Chattanooga has seen more than 35% increased costs on average across the same time period.

Because of the rise in property values recognized by the Hamilton County Assessor, the average new cost per household with this change in Chattanooga will be $1.10 per day compared to last year’s tax bill. This would remain lower than the tax rate for residents in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis and would stay in line with Tennessee’s nationally-recognized low rate of taxation.


Latest Headlines
PHOTOS: Second Weekend Football Jamboree Kicks Off
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/15/2025
City Of Cleveland Closes On Historic Former Whirlpool Plant Sites In Downtown
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2025
Upcoming Tunnel Inspections Announced
  • Government
  • 8/15/2025
Hamilton County Updates On Flood Recovery Aid
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2025
Mayor Kelly Lowers Tax Increase Request By 6 Cents
Mayor Kelly Lowers Tax Increase Request By 6 Cents
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2025
Quail Nest Circle Closure Due To Damage From Flash Flooding
  • Government
  • 8/15/2025
Breaking News
Howard High School Student Arrested After Threatening Others With Knife After Fight
  • 8/15/2025

A Howard High School student as been arrested after threatening others with a knife following a fight at the school. Approximately six students began fighting Friday morning. During the ... more

Sheriff Austin Garrett Announces New Salary Increase For County Patrol And Corrections Deputies
  • 8/15/2025

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett on Friday announced new salary increases for patrol and corrections deputies. "I am proud to announce that, for the second time during my first term ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAUGH,KOBEY ... more

Breaking News
Man Who Drowned In Floodwaters Had Ignored Calls Not To Enter The Area
Man Who Drowned In Floodwaters Had Ignored Calls Not To Enter The Area
  • 8/14/2025
Building Evacuated After Hazardous Material Spill Thursday Morning
Building Evacuated After Hazardous Material Spill Thursday Morning
  • 8/14/2025
Signal Mountain Council Debates Whether To Help Customer With $650 Water Bill
  • 8/14/2025
HCSO SWAT Team Assists Polk County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Apprehending Wanted Fugitive
HCSO SWAT Team Assists Polk County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Apprehending Wanted Fugitive
  • 8/14/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/14/2025
Opinion
Plan Hamilton Version Is No Compromise
  • 8/15/2025
Hamilton County Resolution 825-18 Concerning Plan Hamilton Is The Definition Of Insanity
  • 8/14/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/15/2025
Aug. 12 Flooding Due To Staff Cuts
  • 8/14/2025
Resident Concern Regarding "Compromise" Resolution 825-18 By Commissioner Helton
  • 8/14/2025
Sports
Conner Brown Earns First TGA Title At Tennessee Match Play
Conner Brown Earns First TGA Title At Tennessee Match Play
  • 8/15/2025
Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader, Have Won Five Straight
  • 8/15/2025
Randy Smith: CFB Gets Tough On Faking Injuries
Randy Smith: CFB Gets Tough On Faking Injuries
  • 8/15/2025
Herrington Wins Two Matches To Advance To U.S. Amateur Quarterfinals
Herrington Wins Two Matches To Advance To U.S. Amateur Quarterfinals
  • 8/14/2025
adidas, University Of Tennessee Announce 10-Year Partnership Effective For The 2026-27 Season
  • 8/14/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Caleb Hopper Honored To Be Lone 2025 Local Haslam Scholar At UT
John Shearer: Caleb Hopper Honored To Be Lone 2025 Local Haslam Scholar At UT
  • 8/14/2025
WGOW News Talk Radio’s Jed And Jr. Show Celebrates Union Gospel Mission’s 75th Anniversary With Special Giving Event
WGOW News Talk Radio’s Jed And Jr. Show Celebrates Union Gospel Mission’s 75th Anniversary With Special Giving Event
  • 8/14/2025
Jerry Summers: Wisdom Of Sam Divine - No. 1
Jerry Summers: Wisdom Of Sam Divine - No. 1
  • 8/14/2025
Labor Day At The Post Is Sept. 1 At Barnhardt Circle
  • 8/14/2025
Free Beach Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Featuring Sharknado Moved To Rain Date Of Aug. 23
Free Beach Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Featuring Sharknado Moved To Rain Date Of Aug. 23
  • 8/14/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/14/2025
WTCI PBS Board Of Directors Elects Dr. Jeffrey Gefter As New Board Chair
WTCI PBS Board Of Directors Elects Dr. Jeffrey Gefter As New Board Chair
  • 8/14/2025
Chattanooga-based Bella Lam Flips Country Breakup Script With "Tears In My Tequila"
Chattanooga-based Bella Lam Flips Country Breakup Script With "Tears In My Tequila"
  • 8/13/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Brings Dizgo To Ross's Landing In Countdown To Final 3 Shows; Jawnra Opens
  • 8/12/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 8/11/2025
Opinion
Plan Hamilton Version Is No Compromise
  • 8/15/2025
Hamilton County Resolution 825-18 Concerning Plan Hamilton Is The Definition Of Insanity
  • 8/14/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/15/2025
Dining
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Business
Hamilton County Lawyer Suspended
  • 8/15/2025
Environmental Solutions And Heil Knock Hunger Out Of The Park With Charity Softball Game
Environmental Solutions And Heil Knock Hunger Out Of The Park With Charity Softball Game
  • 8/15/2025
F45 Training Expands To Chattanooga With A New Location In East Brainerd
  • 8/14/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: July Market Report
  • 8/14/2025
Coordinated Closings LLC Launches New Website And Expands Real Estate Support Services In Chattanooga
  • 8/12/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 7-13
  • 8/14/2025
Student Scene
Rhea School Board Honors Best Buddies Club; Announces Upcoming Board Meetings
  • 8/15/2025
Eaton Charitable Fund Awards $10,000 Grant To Lee’s Engineering Campaign
Eaton Charitable Fund Awards $10,000 Grant To Lee’s Engineering Campaign
  • 8/15/2025
Chattanooga 2.0 Recruiting 14 AmeriCorps Members For Literacy First Tutoring Program
Chattanooga 2.0 Recruiting 14 AmeriCorps Members For Literacy First Tutoring Program
  • 8/15/2025
Living Well
Erlanger To Host Neuroscience Symposium On Sept. 26
  • 8/13/2025
Pickleball For A Purpose Scholarship Showdown Returns Oct. 25
Pickleball For A Purpose Scholarship Showdown Returns Oct. 25
  • 8/13/2025
Lighthouse Kids Sponsors Creative Discovery Museum’s Sensory Night
  • 8/13/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration August 9-10
  • 8/6/2025
Outdoors
Safeguarding Rare Habitats: The Mill Creek Forest Conservation Easement
  • 8/14/2025
Seeds For Education Has Grant Opportunity
Seeds For Education Has Grant Opportunity
  • 8/14/2025
Groundbreaking For Battlefield Connector Trail Postponed Due To Weather
  • 8/12/2025
Travel
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 3 Back - Sweet Tea And A Charming Hotel At The Yellowstone Gateway
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 3 Back - Sweet Tea And A Charming Hotel At The Yellowstone Gateway
  • 8/15/2025
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip Back: Exploring Spokane And A Farm With No Chickens
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip Back: Exploring Spokane And A Farm With No Chickens
  • 8/14/2025
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 1 Back
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 1 Back
  • 8/13/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Never Being Abandoned Or Forsaken
Bob Tamasy: Never Being Abandoned Or Forsaken
  • 8/15/2025
Info Session For 8-Week Depression & Anxiety Recovery Program Starts Aug. 24
  • 8/14/2025
"All He Wants To Do Is Get Us To God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/13/2025
Obituaries
Melanie Dobbs Gibbs
Melanie Dobbs Gibbs
  • 8/15/2025
Danny Edgar Long
Danny Edgar Long
  • 8/15/2025
Clare “GG” Lurz Emery
Clare “GG” Lurz Emery
  • 8/15/2025
Government
CHA Board, Mayor Honor Community Service Of Eddie Holmes
CHA Board, Mayor Honor Community Service Of Eddie Holmes
  • 8/15/2025
Red Bank PD Has Labor Day Reminder: Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over
  • 8/15/2025
Individual Arrested For Public Intoxication - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/15/2025