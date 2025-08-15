Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain, Tn. Council Passes Increased Property Tax Rate

  • Friday, August 15, 2025
  • Gail Perry

On a final vote, the Lookout Mountain, Tn. property tax rate for 2026 has been set at $1.63 for every $100 of assessed value. The recent appraisals increased property values significantly. Hamilton County then established a certified tax rate of $1.55 meant to keep property taxes where they were before the reappraisals. But because the town has few retail businesses to generate sales taxes, and few other sources of income, the decision was made to raise the rate five percent above that certified rate. To give residents a better idea of what will mean, Town Consultant Brooke Pippenger figured the effect that the five percent increase will have to an average home with the value of $700,000. The additional five percent will add $256,509 revenue for the year.

The assessed value is 25 percent of the appraised value. For a $700,000 home the assessed value would be $175,000, and that figure should be divided by 100 and then multiplied by the tax rate. In this example, the certified tax rate of $1.55 would have meant a property tax bill of $2,712.50. With the tax rate of $1.63 which includes the additional five percent added by the town, the homeowner’s tax bill would be $2,852.50. So the homeowner in this example, will be paying $140 more than they did before the reappraisals.

There was little activity in the police and fire department during the month of July, said Commissioner Jim Bentley. One recent change is that police will now be enforcing the two-hour road side parking along Scenic Highway by the stores.

Commissioner Bentley also reported that an article in the Nashville Tennessean newspaper, in July, ranked Lookout Mountain, Tn. as the number one most envied place to live in the state. It says that “It is known for its stunning views, stately homes and slower pace of life.” And it has access to urban amenities because of its proximity to Chattanooga, while maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and a sense of community distinct from the larger city.

Updates from Karen Leavengood, commissioner of education, come as the new school year has just begun. Kindergarteners have been phasing in and so Aug. 15 was the first day that everyone was on campus. This year there are 226 students enrolled in the school. A new parent coffee was hosted by the PTA. And the first PTA meeting of the year will be Tuesday, followed by parent orientation. The annual school Carnival is scheduled for Sept. 30, and the commissioner said that the sale of coupon books that support the school will begin soon. Chief Dale Taylor and his officers are ensuring the ongoing safety of the students. One way is that the department partnered with LMS to provide active shooter training for professional development.

William Valadez, commission liaison with the Public Works Department, said that trimming along the town’s roads being done by the public works employees is almost finished. He acknowledged that with the profusion of brush this year it has accumulated. And he gave another reminder that the city will only pick up brush at the street that is put there by private citizens. Contractors are responsible for removing what they cut. He added that brush and leaves should be put in piles no larger than 4 x 4 x 8 feet. And that the yard debris should not be put in roadside ditches where it could obstruct the flow of stormwater. If damage is done by changing the flow of stormwater, he said that homeowner could be liable. Leaf season is coming up and the machines used to vacuum them is being prepared so they will be ready when leaves fall.

Paving is also close to beginning. The town received only a single bid of $469,000 from Weeks Paving. The price is higher than had been hoped for, but is still within the budget. West Brow Road is planned as the first to be resurfaced, followed by some of the smaller streets that need it the most. The roads will be milled before being paved.

The town commission heard two requests for variances on Tuesday night. The first came from Mitch Mutter, who owns four small lots facing Hooker Street. Those 50 feet lots are too small to build a house by today’s building regulations. The minimum building lot size now is 22,500 square feet. The addresses are 105, which currently holds Dr. Mutter’s garden, two empty lots are 109 and 111, and 113 that has an existing house on it which is grandfathered in because of its age. The request is to combine three lots by abandoning two property lines. The one nearest the house will be divided into two 25-foot lots that would be added to each of the bordering properties. A variance is needed because the building lot is still a little short of the current size requirements. Before he was given approval for the changes, Dr. Mutter was asked to get letters of consent from the owners of the two adjoining homes before the next meeting.

The second variance request was for a house at 8 Park Lane that was bought by Jack Martin in February. The lot size is .98-acre and it is next to a city right-of-way. In 1966 it was planned to be a road named Holly Hill in a subdivision that never was built. Since then the R-O-W property has only been used by neighbors walking though it. Mr. Martin, owner of 8 Park Lane which stretches down to N. Watauga Lane, came to the commission meeting asking for the town to abandon its R-O-W which runs in front of his property line. He claimed that if it was ever used as a road, it would pose a danger to his house because of the proximity to it. "Holly Hill has never been used as a road and the city has no plans to use it,” said Mayor Walker Jones.

Both neighbors contiguous to this house, Ashley and Bryan Gibson at 208 Watauga Lane, and Daniel Hartman whose address is 300 Watauga, came to the meeting in opposition to the town abandoning the R-O-W. Mr. Hartman told the commissioners that his house at 300 Watauga had had that address for 73 years and that suddenly this year, his address was changed. After investigation into why that had been done, he discovered that the Regional Planning Agency was aware that a new development has been planned for that location. The size of the lot at 8 Park Lane is not large enough to subdivide unless the city abandons its R-O-W and gives half of it to Mr. Martin. After being asked directly by Commissioner Valadez if he is planning to subdivide the property, Mr. Martin answered that it is an issue of private property rights, and, “I don’t see a benefit for me to answer that.”

Mr. Hartman told the commissioners that it was important for them to know that Jack Martin is a real estate developer and he knew exactly what he was buying. He said this is “a back door way to subdivide lots.” He believes it would have a negative impact on the North Watauga neighborhood and asked that the request to abandon the R-O-W be denied. A lawyer representing Mr. Martin at the meeting said that his client wants to preserve his rights to subdivide it.

“It is disingenuous, he needs to own up to what he is planning,” said the neighbor. Then Mr. Martin said “it’s not a development; we’re talking about one more house.”

The only question that the council was looking at during this meeting, was the request from the developer to abandon the R-O-W. Mayor Jones and Commissioner Bentley want to talk to all property owners on Holly Hill as well as to the Regional Planning Agency before any decision is made. The issue was tabled until the next meeting, which will be Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m.


