New Erlanger Park Handled Deluge Very Well, Officials Say

The recent deluge that inundated the I-24 freeway at Brainerd was handled well by the drainage system at the new Erlanger Park, officials said.

Andy Stone of Perimeter Properties said an extensive drainage system was installed early in the project.

He said, "The system was designed to handle excessive amounts of water. So there was very little downtime due to the weather."

Mr. Stone said, "All in all the project is going very well. It is on schedule. It changes every day."

Concerning the recently closed Riverwalk by the stadium, he said, "We hope to reopen it in the first quarter of next year. It is weather dependent."

Officials said the project is still under the $86 million construction budget.

The local firm building the stadium, EMJ Corporation, has identified some area of savings, it was stated.