Group Of GPS Soccer Parents Stand Behind Coach Winecoff

A group of Girls Preparatory School parents said they are standing behind Coach Patrick Winecoff, who resigned after GPS administration said a pattern of hazing had been found in the GPS soccer program.

Megan Cover, GPS Head of School, wrote a letter to parents on Saturday saying an investigation had turned up soccer initiations that were embarrassing and hurtful to some students and their parents.

She said coach Winecoff had offered his resignation and she accepted.

The parents said Coach Winecoff knows of no such hazing, and they feel he is being used as a "scapegoat."

The parents said, "GPS’s claim of a long-standing 'pattern of hazing' on the soccer team lacks credibility as the investigation did not comprehensively examine players prior to the fall of 2025. Patrick Winecoff maintains he was not aware of any behavior that took place on his teams that could be described as “hazing.” If the school has evidence of such behavior, responsibility should fall equally on the shoulders of the administration. Unfortunately, we believe Patrick is being used as a scapegoat.

"Our daughters were fortunate enough to play soccer for Patrick and we can speak with certainty about his character, his coaching, and the environment he fostered. Patrick is an exceptional coach who upholds high standards and models integrity and respect. We believe he would never knowingly place a student in an unsafe or compromising situation. His positive impact on our daughters and countless other young women is well established. We hoped the investigation would reflect his dedication, integrity, and commitment to the well-being of his players. Regrettably, that does not appear to be the case."

This list may be updated in the next 24 hours with additional names.