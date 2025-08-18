Man, 29, Shot And Killed Early Sunday Morning On Brainerd Road

A man, 29, was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Brainerd Road.



CPD officers responded at 4:02 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 3200 block of Brainerd Road. When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.



Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.



CPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect approached the victim, shot him, and then fled the area on foot. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

This information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.