Collegedale Vice Mayor Tonya Sadler Announces Candidacy For Hamilton County Commission, District 10

  • Monday, August 18, 2025
Collegedale Vice Mayor Tonya Sadler announced her candidacy for the District 10 Hamilton County Commission, bringing nearly two decades of public service and community leadership to the race.

She said, “As vice mayor, I have learned that local government works best when leaders are approachable, transparent, and accountable to the people they serve. I’ve spent my career working to keep our communities safe and strong. Now, I’m ready to fight for responsible growth, better schools and infrastructure, through open, accountable governing.”

Ms.
Sadler’s career in public service began in 2007 at the Hamilton County 911 Center, where she rose through the ranks to serve as a certified emergency medical operator, NCIC operator, law enforcement dispatcher, communications training officer, and quality assurance specialist. While working full time, she also completed auxiliary police academy training, serving the Collegedale Police Department as a reserve officer and spokeswoman.

In 2015, Ms. Sadler transitioned to the Collegedale Municipal Court, quickly advancing to Clerk of Court. Her leadership and commitment to professionalism earned her a reputation for fairness and accessibility. In 2022, she began working in the Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk’s office as a deputy court clerk. Later that year, she was elected to the Collegedale Board of Commissioners, and in December 2024, she was chosen by her peers as the city’s vice mayor. She currently works for Motorola Solutions, where she assists clients in finding solutions to their public safety challenges.

A lifelong resident of Hamilton County, Ms. Sadler was raised in Harrison by her parents, Nancy McDaniel Kilgore and Tommy Brooks. She is a graduate of Chattanooga Central High School and a proud supporter of Tennessee’s public schools. Married to her husband of 18 years, Matthew Sadler, the couple’s commitment to service and community has been central to their family life.

Ms. Sadler emphasizes her dedication to serving with honesty, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to the citizens of District 10.

The Republican primary election will be held on May 5, 2026.
