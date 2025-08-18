Person Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident Sunday Evening On Highway 58

One person was killed and others were injured in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday evening.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., HCSO deputies and traffic investigators responded to multi-vehicle accident in the 9400 block of Highway 58.

Upon arrival, the occupants of a Ford Fiesta had to be extricated from the vehicle by Highway 58 Fire Department personnel and were transported by HCEMS to a local medical facility. The driver of the Fiesta succumbed to their injuries.



Preliminary evidence indicates a white 4 Runner struck a guardrail near Wolftever Bridge prior to striking a red vehicle before continuing northbound. As it entered into a two-lane section of Highway 58, it then struck a green Ford Fiesta head-on. The green Ford Fiesta then crashed into a red Toyota 4 Runner.



The investigation is being conducted by the HCSO Traffic Unit and remains ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

