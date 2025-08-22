Latest Headlines

Hamilton County May Not Qualify For Disaster Aid On Aug. 12 Flood

  Friday, August 22, 2025
Over the past 10 days, the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has worked with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), the City of Chattanooga, and the City of East Ridge to gather damage reports, survey impacted areas, and support residents in navigating the recovery process from the August 12 severe flash flooding that impacted East Ridge, Brainerd, East Brainerd and the Highway 58 area. Preliminary assessments identified roughly 300 structures damaged, including homes, businesses and other infrastructure.
County leaders recognize the hardships many families and businesses are facing and remain committed to connecting residents with available resources.

Following thorough review by TEMA officials, HCOEM was informed that Hamilton County may not meet the state’s threshold to qualify for federal disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which requires damages across Tennessee to total at least $13 million. While local assessments documented significant losses for some residents, neighborhoods and businesses, preliminary estimates suggest Hamilton County’s total may fall short of the federal threshold.

As HCOEM and TEMA continue to receive reports of damage, county leaders encourage those affected to connect with local volunteer and nonprofit organizations that are actively assisting households impacted by the flooding.

Residents seeking assistance should reach out to:
· Action Church – Call (423) 591-7580 & select Option 3
· American Red Cross – Call (615) 519-6368
· Hamilton County Baptist Association – Call (865) 396-7751
· All Hands and Hearts – Call (423) 771-9913
· Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief – Call (615) 371-7926
· United Way of Greater Chattanooga – Dial 2-1-1
Hamilton County officials continue working closely with state and local partners to support residents, coordinate recovery resources, and build resilience against future severe weather events.

