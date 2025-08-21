Qualifying For Municipal Elections In Dalton Concludes With No Contested Races

There will be no contested races in the City of Dalton's municipal elections this fall. The qualifying period for candidates concluded on Wednesday with four candidates qualifying without opposition for their offices.

The Dalton City Council posts for Ward 2 and Ward 4 are on the ballot this fall. In Ward 2, incumbent Councilmember Nicky Lama qualified for re-election and has no opposition. This would be Mr. Lama's first full four-year term on the council after winning election in November 2023 to fulfill the unexpired portion of Annalee Sams' term after she resigned to run for mayor. In Ward 4, Councilmember Steve Farrow qualified to run for a second four-year term on the Council without opposition. He first won election to the council in November 2021.

There are two seats on the School Board for Dalton Public Schools on the ballot this fall. School Board Member Matt Evans is not running for re-election to his post. William "Bill" Mayo qualified to run for the seat and has no opposition. School Board Member Manuel "Manny" Meza has qualified to run for re-election to his post and will run un-opposed.

The qualifying period for municipal elections began Monday morning at 8:00 am and concluded Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The municipal election will be held on general election day, Tuesday, Nov. 4.