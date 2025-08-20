Latest Headlines

Stolen Gun Recovered From East Hamilton High School Student

  Wednesday, August 20, 2025
An East Hamilton High School student was arrested on multiple charges on Wednesday.

The school resource deputy assigned to East Hamilton High School investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the school’s parking lot. Upon arrival, the deputy located a student who did not have a parking tag or vehicle registration.

After detecting the odor of marijuana, the deputy searched the vehicle and discovered a stolen pistol and loaded high-capacity magazine.

The student refused to cooperate with the search and was handcuffed at the scene.

The student was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center. They face the following charges:
  • Resisting stop/ frisk/ halt/ arrest/ search
  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of a firearm on school property
  • Theft
As this incident involves a juvenile, no further information will be released.
An East Hamilton High School student was arrested on multiple charges on Wednesday. The school resource deputy assigned to East Hamilton High School investigated a suspicious vehicle ... more

