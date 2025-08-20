County Commission Votes 6-5 In Favor Of "Compromise" Plan Hamilton

The County Commission on Wednesday voted 6-5 in favor of a "compromise" proposal for the controversial Plan Hamilton. In favor were Greg Beck, Mike Chauncey, Joe Graham, Lee Helton, Warren Mackey and David Sharpe. Opposed were Chip Baker, Steve Highlander, Gene-o Shipley, Ken Smith and Jeff Eversole.

Officials said the vote was meant to express "the will of the County Commission", but it will go back to the Planning Commission to draft the growth plan that will be used in the unincorporated county going forward.

County Attorney Janie Varnell said earlier that under state law it is the Planning Commission that is to produce such a plan. On Wednesday, she said a positive vote by the commission on the resolution "does not adopt Plan Hamilton. It goes back to the Planning Commission with the commission's guidance."

Chairman Eversole said after the Planning Commission acts under the commission's guidance that it goes to the state. He said after that the County Commission has another option to review it.

Commissioner Smith said he has had "zero" of his constituents come forward in support of the plan.

Commissioner Baker said, "Our districts are all different. We should be respected by our colleagues to all be different." He said Signal Mountain has "one main road and two wagon roads."

Commissioner Sharpe said it had never occurred to him that the fact he recently applied to be a realtor might be a conflict of interest. He said, "In no shape, form or fashion will this affect my vote."

At the start of the meeting, Commissioner Shipley made a motion to delay the issue another 60 days for more study. That was voted down by the same 6-5 margin.

Commissioner Shipley said, "Very few people feel like we should have more density. They would rather pay a little more taxes and have our communities intact."

Commissioner Shipley said Sale Creek is at capacity and schools in Soddy Daisy are also except for the high school. He said if a development goes in with 250 more houses "where are those children going to school?"

Commissioner Steve Highlander seconded the Shipley motion, saying he had been away from his phone for two days and returned to find he had 700 calls, texts and emails. He said, "Not a single one was in favor of more density."

Commissioner David Sharpe was opposed to delay, saying the measure could be amended in the future if changes are needed.

Questioned by Commissioner Shipley, Karen Rennich of the Regional Planning Agency said the RPA staff only received amendments from the Home Builders group the morning the Planning Commission acted on it.

Commissioner Chip Baker said, "If 92 percent of the people don't agree with what's happening, I would rethink it."

He offered a late amendment to limit growth, but it failed 6-5.

Chairman Eversole said the growth plan should take into consideration the needs of the various districts. "It's okay to do something different (in some districts)."

Julian Bell of the Home Builders Association maintained that the plan as amended "does decrease density." He said in the Countryside zone development with septic tanks is limited to 1.5 units per acre and in Suburan development is a limit of five per acre.

Developer Jason Farmer said he was proud to be an advocate for private property rights and home ownership. He said, "We've been called evil and greedy, but we're not the enemy."

Several speakers raised an issue of "conflict of interest." Commissioner Helton said earlier that he had stopped building houses in the unincorporated county after going on the commission. He said he would not recuse himself.

Commissioner Smith said Commissioner Helton should be commended, not criticized, for bringing forth a compromise plan. He said it was a plan and does not force higher density. He said development was not going to stop with or without Plan Hamilton.

He said, "There are no greater cheerleaders for our community than our realtors." He said, "Our homebuilders should not be villianized."

Chairman Eversole said his rural district "was being hammered by development," though he said he "did not blame the homebuilders and realtors. They are our neighbors." He said the decision "is going to hurt us 25, 50, 75 years down the road."