Latest Headlines

County Commission Votes 6-5 In Favor Of "Compromise" Plan Hamilton

  • Wednesday, August 20, 2025

The County Commission on Wednesday voted 6-5 in favor of a "compromise" proposal for the controversial Plan Hamilton. In favor were Greg Beck, Mike Chauncey, Joe Graham, Lee Helton, Warren Mackey and David Sharpe. Opposed were Chip Baker, Steve Highlander, Gene-o Shipley, Ken Smith and Jeff Eversole. 

Officials said the vote was meant to express "the will of the County Commission", but it will go back to the Planning Commission to draft the growth plan that will be used in the unincorporated county going forward.

County Attorney Janie Varnell said earlier that under state law it is the Planning Commission that is to produce such a plan. On Wednesday, she said a positive vote by the commission on the resolution "does not adopt Plan Hamilton. It goes back to the Planning Commission with the commission's guidance."

Chairman Eversole said after the Planning Commission acts under the commission's guidance that it goes to the state. He said after that the County Commission has another option to review it.

Commissioner Smith said he has had "zero" of his constituents come forward in support of the plan.

Commissioner Baker said, "Our districts are all different. We should be respected by our colleagues to all be different." He said Signal Mountain has "one main road and two wagon roads." 

Commissioner Sharpe said it had never occurred to him that the fact he recently applied to be a realtor might be a conflict of interest. He said, "In no shape, form or fashion will this affect my vote."   

At the start of the meeting, Commissioner Shipley made a motion to delay the issue another 60 days for more study. That was voted down by the same 6-5 margin.

Commissioner Shipley said, "Very few people feel like we should have more density. They would rather pay a little more taxes and have our communities intact."

Commissioner Shipley said Sale Creek is at capacity and schools in Soddy Daisy are also except for the high school. He said if a development goes in with 250 more houses "where are those children going to school?"

Commissioner Steve Highlander seconded the Shipley motion, saying he had been away from his phone for two days and returned to find he had 700 calls, texts and emails. He said, "Not a single one was in favor of more density."

Commissioner David Sharpe was opposed to delay, saying the measure could be amended in the future if changes are needed.

Questioned by Commissioner Shipley, Karen Rennich of the Regional Planning Agency said the RPA staff only received amendments from the Home Builders group the morning the Planning Commission acted on it.

Commissioner Chip Baker said, "If 92 percent of the people don't agree with what's happening, I would rethink it."

He offered a late amendment to limit growth, but it failed 6-5.

Chairman Eversole said the growth plan should take into consideration the needs of the various districts. "It's okay to do something different (in some districts)."

Julian Bell of the Home Builders Association maintained that the plan as amended "does decrease density." He said in the Countryside zone development with septic tanks is limited to 1.5 units per acre and in Suburan development is a limit of five per acre.

Developer Jason Farmer said he was proud to be an advocate for private property rights and home ownership. He said, "We've been called evil and greedy, but we're not the enemy."

Several speakers raised an issue of "conflict of interest." Commissioner Helton said earlier that he had stopped building houses in the unincorporated county after going on the commission. He said he would not recuse himself.

Commissioner Smith said Commissioner Helton should be commended, not criticized, for bringing forth a compromise plan. He said it was a plan and does not force higher density. He said development was not going to stop with or without Plan Hamilton.

He said, "There are no greater cheerleaders for our community than our realtors." He said, "Our homebuilders should not be villianized." 

Chairman Eversole said his rural district "was being hammered by development," though he said he "did not blame the homebuilders and realtors. They are our neighbors." He said the decision "is going to hurt us 25, 50, 75 years down the road."

Latest Headlines
Stolen Gun Recovered From East Hamilton High School Student
Stolen Gun Recovered From East Hamilton High School Student
  • Breaking News
  • 8/20/2025
Officers Arrest Driver After He Threatened His Wife With Gun - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 8/20/2025
County Commission Votes 6-5 In Favor Of "Compromise" Plan Hamilton
  • Breaking News
  • 8/20/2025
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting - 8/20/25
  • Government
  • 8/20/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 8/20/2025
Baylor Soccer Opens With Road Win Over Signal Mountain
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/20/2025
Breaking News
Stolen Gun Recovered From East Hamilton High School Student
Stolen Gun Recovered From East Hamilton High School Student
  • 8/20/2025

An East Hamilton High School student was arrested on multiple charges on Wednesday. The school resource deputy assigned to East Hamilton High School investigated a suspicious vehicle ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/20/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AYALA,JELVIS ... more

$1 Million Invested In Finley Stadium 2nd Year In Row; May Get New Playground
  • 8/20/2025

Finley Stadium officials said $1 million has been reinvested in the facility for the second year in a row. A master plan is in the process of being developed by Executive Director Brian Wright ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/19/2025
Darryl Roberts Gets 90 Years In Chris Wright Murder
  • 8/18/2025
Collegedale Vice Mayor Sadler To Challenge Eversole In 10 District County Commission Race
  • 8/18/2025
John Shearer: New Tyner Middle High Academy Dedicated
John Shearer: New Tyner Middle High Academy Dedicated
  • 8/18/2025
Person Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident Sunday Evening On Highway 58
  • 8/18/2025
Opinion
The Stakes Of Plan Hamilton
  • 8/19/2025
Don't Make A Federal Case Out Of It
  • 8/19/2025
Our Daughter Had An Outstanding Experience With Patrick Winecoff As Coach
  • 8/19/2025
Vote No On Commissioner Helton's Resolution 825-18
  • 8/19/2025
Letter To The County Commission
  • 8/19/2025
Sports
Lookouts Pound Out 15 Hits In 7-3 Win
  • 8/20/2025
Heupel, #18 Vols Begin Mock Game Week
  • 8/20/2025
Match Play Bracket Set In Tennessee Four-Ball Championship
Match Play Bracket Set In Tennessee Four-Ball Championship
  • 8/19/2025
Vols' Aguilar Named To Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
Vols' Aguilar Named To Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
  • 8/19/2025
Tabor, Bible Combine For First Round Lead At Tennessee Four-Ball
Tabor, Bible Combine For First Round Lead At Tennessee Four-Ball
  • 8/18/2025
Happenings
WFGC Annual Fundraiser "Voices" Set For Sept. 24
  • 8/18/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Thom Benson
  • 8/18/2025
Life With Ferris: Swim For Signal
Life With Ferris: Swim For Signal
  • 8/18/2025
VIDEO: Vietnam Veterans Of America Chapter 203 Posts Colors
  • 8/20/2025
Katie Lamb Public Library Has Grand Reopening Celebration Sept. 18
Katie Lamb Public Library Has Grand Reopening Celebration Sept. 18
  • 8/18/2025
Entertainment
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Set To Host Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience Saturday
  • 8/19/2025
Top Tomato Fundraiser Brings A/C To First Horizon Pavilion Bathrooms
Top Tomato Fundraiser Brings A/C To First Horizon Pavilion Bathrooms
  • 8/18/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
  • 8/19/2025
Locally Produced Movie, The Solution, Now Available On Streaming Services
Locally Produced Movie, The Solution, Now Available On Streaming Services
  • 8/18/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/14/2025
Opinion
The Stakes Of Plan Hamilton
  • 8/19/2025
Don't Make A Federal Case Out Of It
  • 8/19/2025
Our Daughter Had An Outstanding Experience With Patrick Winecoff As Coach
  • 8/19/2025
Dining
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Business
TVA Invites Public input On Groundwater Protection Efforts
  • 8/19/2025
HHM Wealth Advisors Announces Promotion Of Josh Cropp To Chief Investment Officer
HHM Wealth Advisors Announces Promotion Of Josh Cropp To Chief Investment Officer
  • 8/18/2025
Gas Prices Drop 10.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/18/2025
Real Estate
Invest Chattanooga Invites Developers To Share Mixed-Income Housing Opportunities
  • 8/18/2025
Ellis Gardner: July Market Report
  • 8/14/2025
Coordinated Closings LLC Launches New Website And Expands Real Estate Support Services In Chattanooga
  • 8/12/2025
Student Scene
GNTC student is first male wheelchair athlete on U.S. Para-Karate Team
  • 8/19/2025
Red Bank High Celebrates Class Of 1980 45th Reunion
  • 8/19/2025
Hamilton County Schools & North River Family YMCA Announce Partnership At New Elementary School
  • 8/19/2025
Living Well
VA To Host Veterans Resource Fair For Rural Veterans
  • 8/19/2025
Northside Neighborhood House Announces 18th Annual Not So Silent Auction Oct. 23
Northside Neighborhood House Announces 18th Annual Not So Silent Auction Oct. 23
  • 8/18/2025
Orange Grove Center Announces Joe Jackson's 15th Year On The Board Of Directors
Orange Grove Center Announces Joe Jackson's 15th Year On The Board Of Directors
  • 8/18/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
  • 8/19/2025
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
  • 8/18/2025
Missing Boater Recovered On Douglas Lake
  • 8/18/2025
Safeguarding Rare Habitats: The Mill Creek Forest Conservation Easement
  • 8/14/2025
Travel
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 8: A Harrowing Ride To Ten Sleep And Arriving In Pottersville
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 8: A Harrowing Ride To Ten Sleep And Arriving In Pottersville
  • 8/19/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 6; Hand And Foot By The Lake Lodge Fireplace
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 6; Hand And Foot By The Lake Lodge Fireplace
  • 8/17/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 5; The Bear Cubs And Dinner At Old Faithful
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 5; The Bear Cubs And Dinner At Old Faithful
  • 8/16/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Truth of Sowing And Reaping
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Truth of Sowing And Reaping
  • 8/19/2025
Stanley UMC Announces 75th Homecoming Celebration Aug. 24
Stanley UMC Announces 75th Homecoming Celebration Aug. 24
  • 8/19/2025
Local CBMC Chattanooga Luncheon Set For Sept. 4
  • 8/18/2025
Obituaries
Daniel "Diamond Dan" Paul Bockert
Daniel "Diamond Dan" Paul Bockert
  • 8/20/2025
Jo Ann Banks
Jo Ann Banks
  • 8/20/2025
Anne Louise Cross
Anne Louise Cross
  • 8/20/2025
Government
South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Section Closed Due To Flood Damage
South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Section Closed Due To Flood Damage
  • 8/19/2025
City Of Dalton Announces Garbage And Recycling Collection Schedule For Labor Day
  • 8/19/2025
Officers Arrest Driver After He Threatened His Wife With Gun - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/20/2025