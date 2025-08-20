Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AYALA,JELVIS HERNAN
5079 APPOLOOSA HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
BRADY,GINGER LYNETTE
2403 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BRITTAIN,JAKE MICHAEL
525 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BROWN,KENDALL LEBRON
1108 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING W/O LICENSE
CARTER,CODY ALLEN
181 OLD UNION RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COCHRAN,JOVAN TARIQ
1130 MCNICHOL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO PRODUCE IDENTIFICATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FELONY EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
COCHRAN,JOVAN TARIQ
1130 MCNICHOL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
COOPER,MICHAEL ANTHONY
2417 HICKORY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CROY,SIDNEY WAYNE
HOMELESS DALTON,
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SPEEDING 110/40
DAVIS,MARQUIS ZYSHON
4827 JERSEY PIKE APT 405 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER LANE USAGE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DOTSON,RICKEY KIRK
1894 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Georgia State Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GARRETT,DARIAN GAGE
196 NAVE FLINTSTONE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
GARRETT,DARIAN GAGE
196 NAVE FLINTSTONE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
GOINS,COLTON ISSAC
8909 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GOODLOW,STACY DARREL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
GRAHAM,WHITNEY AMBER
6021 BREEZY HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HAMILL,BRIAN EDWARD
9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEADRICK,SHARON SAMONE
1804 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
HOCHLENERT,ANDRE HORST
231 STATE ROUTE 2839 DIXON, 42409
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
HODGINS,KAYLIE MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JIMENEZ RIVAS,JULIO CESAR
4610 SUNFLOWER APT4 ,
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
JOHNSON,JORDAN DANE
3000 PRESTONS STATION DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOHNSON,VICKIE KAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JOSEPH,JUANE JAMES
7921 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 373431695
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
JUAREZ RAMIREZ,GALDINO
2416 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT
STALKING
LACKEY,DARRIUS MONTRELL
7090 MAPLE LEAF LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
LAMBAS,DUSTON RYAN
5112 TENNEESSE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT
LANSDEN,ARSENIO LAMAR
5306 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MAPLES,TROY AUSTIN
5199 Austin Rd Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MASSENGALE,KEVIN THOMAS
211 RICHARDSON DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MAYO,JOSHUA ANDREW
1574 DALLAS BAY RD HIXSON, 37412
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
NEWMON,JILL DENEE
286 STOOPING OAK ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NORWOOD,CEDRIC D
3425 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NORWOOD,CEDRIC D
3425 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REDDEN,JOSHUA LUKE
1172 HOTWATER ROAD SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMS,SAVANNAH BROOKE
318 W MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FTA POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
SIMS,SAVANNAH BROOKE
318 W MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SMITH,MCKALA MARYLYNN
5346 RINGOLD RD APT 2 CHATANOOGA, 37311
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STOKER,DAVID LAMAR
611 TRUMOND AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
WEAVER,DWIGHT ANTOINE
814 SPEAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WEBSTER,HALEY JADE
6222 OOTLEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
WEST,ANGELA MAEGAN
7713 MORGAN ESTATE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WEST,CHARMAINE M
713 MORGAN ESTATE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
69 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS,DERRICK LAMAR
4005 HOMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061508
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Federal Marshall
Charges:
WILLIAMS,FREDRICK
3343 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
Here are the mug shots:
|BOWMAN, LARRY MILTON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/24/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BURNETTE, SELIYAH DEWANNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CLAYTON, TRAVIS GENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/27/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DUCKETT, KENNETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 02/04/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/16/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCDONALD, MONTIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SILER, CHELSIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/30/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/25/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2025
Charge(s):
|