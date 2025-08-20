Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AYALA,JELVIS HERNAN

5079 APPOLOOSA HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

BRADY,GINGER LYNETTE

2403 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BRITTAIN,JAKE MICHAEL

525 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BROWN,KENDALL LEBRON

1108 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING W/O LICENSE

CARTER,CODY ALLEN

181 OLD UNION RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

COCHRAN,JOVAN TARIQ

1130 MCNICHOL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO PRODUCE IDENTIFICATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FELONY EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

COCHRAN,JOVAN TARIQ

1130 MCNICHOL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

COOPER,MICHAEL ANTHONY

2417 HICKORY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CROY,SIDNEY WAYNE

HOMELESS DALTON,

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

SPEEDING 110/40

DAVIS,MARQUIS ZYSHON

4827 JERSEY PIKE APT 405 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER LANE USAGE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DOTSON,RICKEY KIRK

1894 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Georgia State Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GARRETT,DARIAN GAGE

196 NAVE FLINTSTONE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

GARRETT,DARIAN GAGE

196 NAVE FLINTSTONE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CHILD NEGLECT

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

GOINS,COLTON ISSAC

8909 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GOODLOW,STACY DARREL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

GRAHAM,WHITNEY AMBER

6021 BREEZY HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HAMILL,BRIAN EDWARD

9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEADRICK,SHARON SAMONE

1804 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

HOCHLENERT,ANDRE HORST

231 STATE ROUTE 2839 DIXON, 42409

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

HODGINS,KAYLIE MARIE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JIMENEZ RIVAS,JULIO CESAR

4610 SUNFLOWER APT4 ,

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

JOHNSON,JORDAN DANE

3000 PRESTONS STATION DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JOHNSON,VICKIE KAY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JOSEPH,JUANE JAMES

7921 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 373431695

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

JUAREZ RAMIREZ,GALDINO

2416 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT

STALKING

LACKEY,DARRIUS MONTRELL

7090 MAPLE LEAF LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

LAMBAS,DUSTON RYAN

5112 TENNEESSE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT

LANSDEN,ARSENIO LAMAR

5306 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MAPLES,TROY AUSTIN

5199 Austin Rd Hixson, 37343

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MASSENGALE,KEVIN THOMAS

211 RICHARDSON DR DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MAYO,JOSHUA ANDREW

1574 DALLAS BAY RD HIXSON, 37412

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

NEWMON,JILL DENEE

286 STOOPING OAK ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

NORWOOD,CEDRIC D

3425 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 37351

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NORWOOD,CEDRIC D

3425 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 37351

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

REDDEN,JOSHUA LUKE

1172 HOTWATER ROAD SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIMS,SAVANNAH BROOKE

318 W MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FTA POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

SIMS,SAVANNAH BROOKE

318 W MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SMITH,MCKALA MARYLYNN

5346 RINGOLD RD APT 2 CHATANOOGA, 37311

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STOKER,DAVID LAMAR

611 TRUMOND AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

WEAVER,DWIGHT ANTOINE

814 SPEAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WEBSTER,HALEY JADE

6222 OOTLEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOTLEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

WEST,ANGELA MAEGAN

7713 MORGAN ESTATE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37421

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WEST,CHARMAINE M

713 MORGAN ESTATE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

69 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS,DERRICK LAMAR

4005 HOMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061508

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Federal Marshall

Charges:

WILLIAMS,FREDRICK

3343 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

 

