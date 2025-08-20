Latest Headlines

$1 Million Invested In Finley Stadium 2nd Year In Row; May Get New Playground

  • Wednesday, August 20, 2025
  • Gail Perry

Finley Stadium officials said $1 million has been reinvested in the facility for the second year in a row.

A master plan is in the process of being developed by Executive Director Brian Wright to guide the growth while at the same time maintaining the facility and making improvements.

Recent work that has been completed includes putting new seating in the sky boxes. And improved lighting in the Ultra Club. A new PA room has been added to the facility that controls audio equipment and also security cameras. It is seen as a way to manage crowds and security issues can be detected from a single location that are unseen by the public. But response can be made quickly dispatching help directly to a specific location.

Friends of Finley has developed a three-year arrangement with Erlanger that will renovate the first aid room, build a mother’s room for nursing mothers and a sensory room for children with issues to calm the down during an event.

But the master plan is looking at the way the stadium campus fits into and interacts with the city around it. The study is named “Pay it Forward for the Next Generation.” The way it blends into its surroundings is being looked at to make sure it maintains the character of the city of Chattanooga, incorporating trees and shade in the boundaries as the campus connects to the city. A location for food trucks will be part of the plan and the east end of the stadium where a hill side is now, offers opportunities. Finley Stadium as a whole is being looked at as a year-round facility. Some items in the plan will need to be in partnerships with the city of Chattanooga and have involvement of agencies such as TDOT.

The newest opportunity to present itself to Finley was when Mr. Wright was approached by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee about an available grant with the aim of supporting projects that create and revitalize public spaces. These spaces are meant to bring communities together and promote health. In this case, the focus would be for a playground partnering with Playcore. This would be a 100 percent grant with no match required from Finley Stadium for the new park. But Finley would be responsible for maintenance and insurance. There is a condition that it must be accessible to the public everyday not just game day, so it could not go inside the stadium. Mr. Wright said he would want it to be open every day, because it would add to the foot traffic throughout the day. A specific location would need to be identified for the playground if the grant is received. Chattanooga already has a dog park and a skate park in the area.

The board voted to apply for this grant which is the first step, but it will require a second vote to accept it. That vote will be at the next board meeting on Oct. 21.

Mr. Wright said that the end of December 2024 was slow but the first half of 2025 has been great financially and is expected to finish a little ahead of last year. Drivers of the successful 2025, include the Chattanooga high school jamboree over two weekends at the beginning of August, a well big CFC match, and booking the pavilion for events every Saturday through the fall and the Chattanooga Market. There are also some special, non-repeating events scheduled. Some that are booked include the King of Chattanooga Car Show in August, Blueprints for the Future, a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity in September and the Bands of America competition in October.

Mr. Wright told the board that a change this year will be that the facility will be using some people from outside to support operations. Events with Taste will be a preferred vendor to cater, although owners of sky boxes will have the option to use their own catering services. Other businesses integral to running the facility that are not employed by Finley include parking, food trucks, private security, and Chattanooga Police officers.

Latest Headlines
$1 Million Invested In Finley Stadium 2nd Year In Row; May Get New Playground
  • Breaking News
  • 8/20/2025
Jim Vincent Not Running Again For County Mayor Of Rhea County, Backs Rep. Ron Travis As Successor
Jim Vincent Not Running Again For County Mayor Of Rhea County, Backs Rep. Ron Travis As Successor
  • Breaking News
  • 8/19/2025
Match Play Bracket Set In Tennessee Four-Ball Championship
  • Sports
  • 8/19/2025
2 Charged In April Overdose Death In Walker County
2 Charged In April Overdose Death In Walker County
  • Breaking News
  • 8/19/2025
DPD Recognizes Officer Of The Month
DPD Recognizes Officer Of The Month
  • Government
  • 8/19/2025
Resurfacing Prompts Lane Closures On Cherokee Boulevard
  • Government
  • 8/19/2025
Breaking News
$1 Million Invested In Finley Stadium 2nd Year In Row; May Get New Playground
  • 8/20/2025

Finley Stadium officials said $1 million has been reinvested in the facility for the second year in a row. A master plan is in the process of being developed by Executive Director Brian Wright ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/19/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AIKMAN,RANDY ... more

Darryl Roberts Gets 90 Years In Chris Wright Murder
  • 8/18/2025

Judge Boyd Patterson on Monday sentenced Darryl Roberts to 90 years in prison for the murder of Chris Wright in front of Patten Towers. He gave him 60 years for murder and a consecutive ... more

Breaking News
Collegedale Vice Mayor Sadler To Challenge Eversole In 10 District County Commission Race
  • 8/18/2025
John Shearer: New Tyner Middle High Academy Dedicated
John Shearer: New Tyner Middle High Academy Dedicated
  • 8/18/2025
Person Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident Sunday Evening On Highway 58
  • 8/18/2025
Man, 29, Shot And Killed Early Sunday Morning On Brainerd Road
  • 8/18/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 8/18/2025
Opinion
The Stakes Of Plan Hamilton
  • 8/19/2025
Don't Make A Federal Case Out Of It
  • 8/19/2025
Our Daughter Had An Outstanding Experience With Patrick Winecoff As Coach
  • 8/19/2025
Vote No On Commissioner Helton's Resolution 825-18
  • 8/19/2025
Letter To The County Commission
  • 8/19/2025
Sports
Match Play Bracket Set In Tennessee Four-Ball Championship
Match Play Bracket Set In Tennessee Four-Ball Championship
  • 8/19/2025
Vols' Aguilar Named To Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
Vols' Aguilar Named To Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
  • 8/19/2025
Tabor, Bible Combine For First Round Lead At Tennessee Four-Ball
Tabor, Bible Combine For First Round Lead At Tennessee Four-Ball
  • 8/18/2025
Herrington’s U.S. Amateur Championship Bid Falls Short In Finals
Herrington’s U.S. Amateur Championship Bid Falls Short In Finals
  • 8/17/2025
Offense Stumbles As Lookouts Drop Series Finale
  • 8/18/2025
Happenings
WFGC Annual Fundraiser "Voices" Set For Sept. 24
  • 8/18/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Thom Benson
  • 8/18/2025
Life With Ferris: Swim For Signal
Life With Ferris: Swim For Signal
  • 8/18/2025
Katie Lamb Public Library Has Grand Reopening Celebration Sept. 18
Katie Lamb Public Library Has Grand Reopening Celebration Sept. 18
  • 8/18/2025
A Summer Of Fun At The Dalton Parks And Rec Department
A Summer Of Fun At The Dalton Parks And Rec Department
  • 8/18/2025
Entertainment
TVRCU Riverfront Nights Set To Host Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience Saturday
  • 8/19/2025
Top Tomato Fundraiser Brings A/C To First Horizon Pavilion Bathrooms
Top Tomato Fundraiser Brings A/C To First Horizon Pavilion Bathrooms
  • 8/18/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
  • 8/19/2025
Locally Produced Movie, The Solution, Now Available On Streaming Services
Locally Produced Movie, The Solution, Now Available On Streaming Services
  • 8/18/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/14/2025
Opinion
The Stakes Of Plan Hamilton
  • 8/19/2025
Don't Make A Federal Case Out Of It
  • 8/19/2025
Our Daughter Had An Outstanding Experience With Patrick Winecoff As Coach
  • 8/19/2025
Dining
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Business
TVA Invites Public input On Groundwater Protection Efforts
  • 8/19/2025
HHM Wealth Advisors Announces Promotion Of Josh Cropp To Chief Investment Officer
HHM Wealth Advisors Announces Promotion Of Josh Cropp To Chief Investment Officer
  • 8/18/2025
Gas Prices Drop 10.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/18/2025
Real Estate
Invest Chattanooga Invites Developers To Share Mixed-Income Housing Opportunities
  • 8/18/2025
Ellis Gardner: July Market Report
  • 8/14/2025
Coordinated Closings LLC Launches New Website And Expands Real Estate Support Services In Chattanooga
  • 8/12/2025
Student Scene
GNTC student is first male wheelchair athlete on U.S. Para-Karate Team
  • 8/19/2025
Red Bank High Celebrates Class Of 1980 45th Reunion
  • 8/19/2025
Hamilton County Schools & North River Family YMCA Announce Partnership At New Elementary School
  • 8/19/2025
Living Well
VA To Host Veterans Resource Fair For Rural Veterans
  • 8/19/2025
Northside Neighborhood House Announces 18th Annual Not So Silent Auction Oct. 23
Northside Neighborhood House Announces 18th Annual Not So Silent Auction Oct. 23
  • 8/18/2025
Orange Grove Center Announces Joe Jackson's 15th Year On The Board Of Directors
Orange Grove Center Announces Joe Jackson's 15th Year On The Board Of Directors
  • 8/18/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
  • 8/19/2025
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
  • 8/18/2025
Missing Boater Recovered On Douglas Lake
  • 8/18/2025
Safeguarding Rare Habitats: The Mill Creek Forest Conservation Easement
  • 8/14/2025
Travel
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 6; Hand And Foot By The Lake Lodge Fireplace
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 6; Hand And Foot By The Lake Lodge Fireplace
  • 8/17/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 5; The Bear Cubs And Dinner At Old Faithful
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 5; The Bear Cubs And Dinner At Old Faithful
  • 8/16/2025
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 3 Back - Sweet Tea And A Charming Hotel At The Yellowstone Gateway
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 3 Back - Sweet Tea And A Charming Hotel At The Yellowstone Gateway
  • 8/15/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Truth of Sowing And Reaping
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Truth of Sowing And Reaping
  • 8/19/2025
Stanley UMC Announces 75th Homecoming Celebration Aug. 24
Stanley UMC Announces 75th Homecoming Celebration Aug. 24
  • 8/19/2025
Local CBMC Chattanooga Luncheon Set For Sept. 4
  • 8/18/2025
Obituaries
Michael Beard
Michael Beard
  • 8/19/2025
Sara McGuire Prigmore
Sara McGuire Prigmore
  • 8/19/2025
Clarence Giles Finch, Jr.
Clarence Giles Finch, Jr.
  • 8/19/2025
Government
South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Section Closed Due To Flood Damage
South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Section Closed Due To Flood Damage
  • 8/19/2025
City Of Dalton Announces Garbage And Recycling Collection Schedule For Labor Day
  • 8/19/2025
Repeat Tresspasser Arrested On Multiple Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/19/2025