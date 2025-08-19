2 Charged In April Overdose Death In Walker County

Walker County deputies responded on April 11, to a residence in Walker County in reference to a death. It was determined that the deceased was David Victor Benitez, 31, of Lafayette.



An autopsy revealed that Benitez died from a lethal fentanyl overdose. A thorough investigation by Walker County detectives determined that Benitez purchased fentanyl from Christopher Vance Bell and Kelly Rae Durham, shortly before his death.



At the completion of the investigation, Christian Vance Bell, 26, of Rock Spring, and Kelly Rae Durham, 27, of Rossville, were charged with the following:



- Aggravated involuntary manslaughter for fentanyl overdose death (felony)

- Distribution or possession of dangerous drug (felony)



Bell and Ms.

Durham are both in custody and currently housed in the Walker County Jail.