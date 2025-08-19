Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BENNETT, SHANTIKA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BRIDGES, JOY CORINNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|CAMP, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CHUBB, DEVONTAE J
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, KEVIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/27/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DEITRICK, NOAH R
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|GARNER, CAMERON J
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|HUGHES, ERVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/08/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|HUNNICUTT, ADAM MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/18/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, TAION DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|JOYCE, DARRIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/22/1976
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KELLEY, ANDREA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND
|
|KILGORE, MITCHELL JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- VOP RESISTING ARREST
|
|MCCORD, JAMES LITTLETON
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/30/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/15/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PEMBERTON, MICHELLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ TERCERO, BERNABE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/03/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|POWERS, NAKISHA EURTHYSES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/25/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|REESE, RODNEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/13/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (BARTOW CO SO GA)
|
|RUDEZ, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
|
|RUIZ, GLORIA ESTRELLA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/14/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, THOMAS BOBBY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RUTLEDGE, SHANNON KRISTI
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEAVER, EARL CHRISHONE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, RODNEY D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/03/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025
Charge(s):
|