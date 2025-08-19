BENNETT, SHANTIKA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

BRIDGES, JOY CORINNE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/05/1977

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CAMP, JESSICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CHUBB, DEVONTAE J

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/01/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/04/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS, KEVIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/27/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DEITRICK, NOAH R

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/11/1981

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GARNER, CAMERON J

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION