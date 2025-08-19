Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AIKMAN,RANDY DARRYL

7019 MCDANIEL RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Other

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

AZOCA,MIRACLE MARIE

5523 VINCENT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

SPEEDING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

BENNETT,SHANTIKA DANIELLE

2620 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARASSMENT

BRIDGES,JOY CORINNE

1675 KEEBLE ST MAIL ONLY HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BROOKS,KIERON MARQIE

3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BUFORD,SHAWNTORIA SHREESE

7119 BONNYVILLE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BUFORD,SHAWNTORIA SHREESE

7119 BONNYVILLE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CAMP,JESSICA LYNN

1517 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

CARDIN,DEVIN PAIGE

8994 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CARDIN,DEVIN PAIGE

8994 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CHUBB,DEVONTAE J

133 W 38 ST APT 133 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRUTCHER,LARRY DEREK

824 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37414

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DANIELS,ANTONIO LEBRON

419 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt St Police

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DAVIS,KENNETH LAVELL

120 WOLFE STREET RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS,KENNETH LAVELL

120 WOLFE STREET RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS,KENNETH LAVELL

120 WOLFE STREET RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DAVIS,KEVIN JAMES

8020 DAVIS WOLFLANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DEITRICK,NOAH R

903 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054625

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GARNER,CAMERON J

950 Ely Rd Hixson, 37343

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

GARNICA,JOSE MANUEL

133 VIOLA WAY DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUGHES,ERVIN DEWAYNE

504 HALSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

HUNNICUTT,ADAM MAURICE

7117 BONNYVALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

JACKSON,TAION DEQUAN

1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JENNINGS,ANTWONIKE DESHAYLA

2760 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JENNINGS,TANEKA MICHELLE

2760 4TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOYCE,DARRIN WAYNE

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KELLEY,ANDREA NICHOLE

240 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND

KILGORE,MITCHELL JEFFERY

1865 PLEASANT GROVE RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

VOP RESISTING ARREST

MANLEY,DANIEL J

3672 KNOLLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154748

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

MCCORD,JAMES LITTLETON

615 FALLING SPRING RD RED CLIFF, 40160

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCORD,JAMES LITTLETON

615 FALLING SPRING RD RED CLIFF, 40160

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PAYNE,DAVID EUGENE

9620 CHURCH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37373

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CONTEMPT OF COURT

PEMBERTON,MICHELLE LYNN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

PEREZ ROBLERO,ESTELA

1716 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PEREZ TERCERO,BERNABE

3510 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POWELL,JACOB TIMOTHY

112 CORA DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

SEXUAL BATTERY

POWERS,NAKISHA EURTHYSES

3305 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

REESE,RODNEY EDWARD

305 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (BARTOW CO SO GA)

RITCHIE,BRYAN KYLE

270 DOGWOOD LANE WHIRFIELS, 37397

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

RUDEZ,MICHAEL

3210 ROSEMOMT DRIVE HIXSON, 37411

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

RUIZ,GLORIA ESTRELLA

422 OLD EVENSVILLE RD. EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RUSSELL,THOMAS BOBBY LEE

1036 GOFORTH RD SPENCER, 38585

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RUTLEDGE,SHANNON KRISTI

3408 ASHLAND AVE LORAIN, 44053

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SWAFFORD,CHRISTOPHER PAUL

9533 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

TOPACIO,MICHAEL JAMES

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

WEAVER,EARL CHRISHONE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WEBSTER,ZANE WALKER

1127 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES E009852/FTA

WHITE,RODNEY D

218 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

