Latest Headlines

Jim Vincent Not Running Again For County Mayor Of Rhea County, Backs Rep. Ron Travis As Successor

  • Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Jim Vincent
Jim Vincent
Jim Vincent announced Tuesday night at the Rhea County Commission meeting that he is not seeking re-election to the county's top post.
County Executive Vincent, in a surprise move, endorsed State Rep. Ron Travis (R-Dayton) to replace him.
The election will not be until Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. Candidates will run non-partisan in the county general election.
Mr.
Vincent has served as county executive since April of 2022 when he was appointed by the County Commission to replace then County Executive George Thacker after he resigned due to legal problems.
Mr. Vincent, who at one time served on the Hamilton County Commission and was in the state Legislature, went on to win the office outright in the August 2022 election defeating six other candidates.
With the announcement of Rep. Travis running for the top county seat, only one other, Adam McRorie, has announced intentions to run. Mr. McRorie ran in 2022 - losing to Mr. Vincent by 390 votes.
Candidates are eligible to pick up petitons Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, and have them turned into the Election Commission Office no later than noon on Tuesday, March 10.
Mr. Travis has been the longtime state representative for District 31, which, since 2018, includes Rhea, Bledsoe, Sequatchie and Van Buren counties.
He has served 12 years. He first ran for office in 2012 defeating incumbent Jim Cobb by a narrow margin and then in a 2014 rematch defeated Mr. Cobb by a two to one margin.
During his time in the General Assembly, he has served as chairman of the business subcommittee, chairman of the Joint Fiscal Review Committee as well as serving on the House Agriculture and Natural Resources committee, House Insurance and Banking Committee, Health Committee, Judiciary Committee, and on Transportation Committee.
Prior to becoming a legislator, he owned and worked for Nationwide Mutual Insurance for 27 years.
In making his announcement, Mr. Vincent said,”I love my job. I truly do. I love serving the people of Rhea County.”
Mr. Vincent said his family has been in Rhea County for the past five generations.
He said, “I have a lot of friends in Nashville as does Ron. He will do a good job. I was relieved when he came to me while I was thinking about running again and said that he was interested in the job.
“It was just perfect timing in making the decision.”
Mr. Vincent pointed out that in his first 100 days he was most proud of getting fiber optics for the county.
“Second would be the $4.9 million dollar from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) grant to make improvements to the water districts infrastructure in tne north end of the county and $2.5 million for expansion of Dayton’s sewer system out Highway 30.”
Mr. Vincent was instrumental in obtaining a Tennessee College of Applied Technology on the Able property that was jointly owned by Dayton and the county. Not only was Mr. Vincent involved with the project, so was Rep. Travis.
Rep. Travis said during his 14 years in the State Legislature the TCAT school was one of his biggest highlights of his career.
He said, “It was an honor to serve and give back to the people not only in Rhea County, but Bledsoe and the other counties as well. When the kids go inside and learn their trade, its going to be remarkable whats going to happen.”
Ron Travis
Ron Travis
Latest Headlines
$1 Million Invested In Finley Stadium 2nd Year In Row; May Get New Playground
  • Breaking News
  • 8/20/2025
Jim Vincent Not Running Again For County Mayor Of Rhea County, Backs Rep. Ron Travis As Successor
Jim Vincent Not Running Again For County Mayor Of Rhea County, Backs Rep. Ron Travis As Successor
  • Breaking News
  • 8/19/2025
Match Play Bracket Set In Tennessee Four-Ball Championship
  • Sports
  • 8/19/2025
2 Charged In April Overdose Death In Walker County
2 Charged In April Overdose Death In Walker County
  • Breaking News
  • 8/19/2025
DPD Recognizes Officer Of The Month
DPD Recognizes Officer Of The Month
  • Government
  • 8/19/2025
Resurfacing Prompts Lane Closures On Cherokee Boulevard
  • Government
  • 8/19/2025
Breaking News
$1 Million Invested In Finley Stadium 2nd Year In Row; May Get New Playground
  • 8/20/2025

Finley Stadium officials said $1 million has been reinvested in the facility for the second year in a row. A master plan is in the process of being developed by Executive Director Brian Wright ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/19/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AIKMAN,RANDY ... more

Darryl Roberts Gets 90 Years In Chris Wright Murder
  • 8/18/2025

Judge Boyd Patterson on Monday sentenced Darryl Roberts to 90 years in prison for the murder of Chris Wright in front of Patten Towers. He gave him 60 years for murder and a consecutive ... more

Breaking News
Collegedale Vice Mayor Sadler To Challenge Eversole In 10 District County Commission Race
  • 8/18/2025
John Shearer: New Tyner Middle High Academy Dedicated
John Shearer: New Tyner Middle High Academy Dedicated
  • 8/18/2025
Person Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident Sunday Evening On Highway 58
  • 8/18/2025
Man, 29, Shot And Killed Early Sunday Morning On Brainerd Road
  • 8/18/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 8/18/2025
Opinion
The Stakes Of Plan Hamilton
  • 8/19/2025
Don't Make A Federal Case Out Of It
  • 8/19/2025
Our Daughter Had An Outstanding Experience With Patrick Winecoff As Coach
  • 8/19/2025
Vote No On Commissioner Helton's Resolution 825-18
  • 8/19/2025
Letter To The County Commission
  • 8/19/2025
Sports
Match Play Bracket Set In Tennessee Four-Ball Championship
Match Play Bracket Set In Tennessee Four-Ball Championship
  • 8/19/2025
Vols' Aguilar Named To Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
Vols' Aguilar Named To Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
  • 8/19/2025
Tabor, Bible Combine For First Round Lead At Tennessee Four-Ball
Tabor, Bible Combine For First Round Lead At Tennessee Four-Ball
  • 8/18/2025
Herrington’s U.S. Amateur Championship Bid Falls Short In Finals
Herrington’s U.S. Amateur Championship Bid Falls Short In Finals
  • 8/17/2025
Offense Stumbles As Lookouts Drop Series Finale
  • 8/18/2025
Happenings
WFGC Annual Fundraiser "Voices" Set For Sept. 24
  • 8/18/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Thom Benson
  • 8/18/2025
Life With Ferris: Swim For Signal
Life With Ferris: Swim For Signal
  • 8/18/2025
Katie Lamb Public Library Has Grand Reopening Celebration Sept. 18
Katie Lamb Public Library Has Grand Reopening Celebration Sept. 18
  • 8/18/2025
A Summer Of Fun At The Dalton Parks And Rec Department
A Summer Of Fun At The Dalton Parks And Rec Department
  • 8/18/2025
Entertainment
TVRCU Riverfront Nights Set To Host Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience Saturday
  • 8/19/2025
Top Tomato Fundraiser Brings A/C To First Horizon Pavilion Bathrooms
Top Tomato Fundraiser Brings A/C To First Horizon Pavilion Bathrooms
  • 8/18/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
  • 8/19/2025
Locally Produced Movie, The Solution, Now Available On Streaming Services
Locally Produced Movie, The Solution, Now Available On Streaming Services
  • 8/18/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/14/2025
Opinion
The Stakes Of Plan Hamilton
  • 8/19/2025
Don't Make A Federal Case Out Of It
  • 8/19/2025
Our Daughter Had An Outstanding Experience With Patrick Winecoff As Coach
  • 8/19/2025
Dining
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Business
TVA Invites Public input On Groundwater Protection Efforts
  • 8/19/2025
HHM Wealth Advisors Announces Promotion Of Josh Cropp To Chief Investment Officer
HHM Wealth Advisors Announces Promotion Of Josh Cropp To Chief Investment Officer
  • 8/18/2025
Gas Prices Drop 10.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/18/2025
Real Estate
Invest Chattanooga Invites Developers To Share Mixed-Income Housing Opportunities
  • 8/18/2025
Ellis Gardner: July Market Report
  • 8/14/2025
Coordinated Closings LLC Launches New Website And Expands Real Estate Support Services In Chattanooga
  • 8/12/2025
Student Scene
GNTC student is first male wheelchair athlete on U.S. Para-Karate Team
  • 8/19/2025
Red Bank High Celebrates Class Of 1980 45th Reunion
  • 8/19/2025
Hamilton County Schools & North River Family YMCA Announce Partnership At New Elementary School
  • 8/19/2025
Living Well
VA To Host Veterans Resource Fair For Rural Veterans
  • 8/19/2025
Northside Neighborhood House Announces 18th Annual Not So Silent Auction Oct. 23
Northside Neighborhood House Announces 18th Annual Not So Silent Auction Oct. 23
  • 8/18/2025
Orange Grove Center Announces Joe Jackson's 15th Year On The Board Of Directors
Orange Grove Center Announces Joe Jackson's 15th Year On The Board Of Directors
  • 8/18/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
  • 8/19/2025
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
  • 8/18/2025
Missing Boater Recovered On Douglas Lake
  • 8/18/2025
Safeguarding Rare Habitats: The Mill Creek Forest Conservation Easement
  • 8/14/2025
Travel
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 6; Hand And Foot By The Lake Lodge Fireplace
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 6; Hand And Foot By The Lake Lodge Fireplace
  • 8/17/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 5; The Bear Cubs And Dinner At Old Faithful
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 5; The Bear Cubs And Dinner At Old Faithful
  • 8/16/2025
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 3 Back - Sweet Tea And A Charming Hotel At The Yellowstone Gateway
Oregon To Chattanooga Road Trip: Day 3 Back - Sweet Tea And A Charming Hotel At The Yellowstone Gateway
  • 8/15/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Truth of Sowing And Reaping
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Truth of Sowing And Reaping
  • 8/19/2025
Stanley UMC Announces 75th Homecoming Celebration Aug. 24
Stanley UMC Announces 75th Homecoming Celebration Aug. 24
  • 8/19/2025
Local CBMC Chattanooga Luncheon Set For Sept. 4
  • 8/18/2025
Obituaries
Michael Beard
Michael Beard
  • 8/19/2025
Sara McGuire Prigmore
Sara McGuire Prigmore
  • 8/19/2025
Clarence Giles Finch, Jr.
Clarence Giles Finch, Jr.
  • 8/19/2025
Government
South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Section Closed Due To Flood Damage
South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Section Closed Due To Flood Damage
  • 8/19/2025
City Of Dalton Announces Garbage And Recycling Collection Schedule For Labor Day
  • 8/19/2025
Repeat Tresspasser Arrested On Multiple Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/19/2025