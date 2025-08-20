Ooltewah Man Killed In Plane Crash In Arkansas Monday





Barry Boes, 54, of Ooltewah was killed in a plane crash in Lafayette County, Arkansas on Monday.A release from the Arkansas State Police said, "On Monday, August 18, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible downed aircraft located two miles south of Bradley near Arkansas Highway 29."Around 3:30 a.m., an Arkansas State Police helicopter located the wreckage of the aircraft in a remote, wooded area. Troopers from Troop G Highway Patrol, deputies from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and area first responders arrived on scene around 5:15 a.m."The aircraft, a single-engine 2021 Lancair Super Barracuda, had departed from Austin, Texas, traveling to Chattanooga, Tenn.The pilot and sole occupant, identified as Barry Boes, 54, of Ooltewah, Tenn., was pronounced dead at the scene."ASP has turned the investigation over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead efforts to determine the cause of the crash."The deceased will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for determination of the manner and cause of death."