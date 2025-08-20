Hixson Home Destroyed By Fire Caused By Lightning Strike

Lightning is to blame for a two-alarm fire that destroyed a large Hixson home Wednesday afternoon as storms moved through the area.

Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift companies were dispatched at 4:19 p.m. to a reported residential structure fire in the 1600 block of Kamin Road off Middle Valley Road. Fire was in the attic of the home and smoke was visible on arrival.

Firefighters went in the front to attack flames, but the roof started sagging.

They attacked the fire from another angle and another portion of the roof started sagging. Crews were removed from the burning house by incident command due to safety concerns.

A second alarm brought additional personnel to the scene to assist in firefighting operations. Defensive operations were launched with aerial master streams and hoselines. Crews continued working for several hours to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries. All occupants are safe and accounted for.

Mutual Aid partners filled in at fire stations while CFD personnel worked this incident. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Service’s team took their rehab unit to the scene.