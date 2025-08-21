County Attorney’s Office Launches New Online Public Records Request System

The Hamilton County Attorney’s Office on Thursday announced the launch of a new online system for submitting public records requests, providing residents, media, and organizations with a faster, more transparent, and more accessible way to request public records.

The portal—available at https://hamiltoncountytn.nextrequest.com/—is part of the county attorney’s initiative to modernize office operations, improve public access to government information, and reduce reliance on paper-based systems.

“This is a big step toward bringing our office into the modern era,” said Janie Parks Varnell, Hamilton County Attorney. “The public deserves easy, reliable access to the records they are entitled to, and this new portal allows us to process requests more efficiently, improve communication with requestors, and track responses to ensure accountability.”

Through the portal, users can: