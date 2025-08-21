County Attorney’s Office Launches New Online Public Records Request System

The Hamilton County Attorney’s Office on Thursday announced the launch of a new online system for submitting public records requests, providing residents, media, and organizations with a faster, more transparent, and more accessible way to request public records.
The portal—available at https://hamiltoncountytn.nextrequest.com/—is part of the county attorney’s initiative to modernize office operations, improve public access to government information, and reduce reliance on paper-based systems.
“This is a big step toward bringing our office into the modern era,” said Janie Parks Varnell, Hamilton County Attorney. “The public deserves easy, reliable access to the records they are entitled to, and this new portal allows us to process requests more efficiently, improve communication with requestors, and track responses to ensure accountability.”
Through the portal, users can:
- Submit public records requests 24/7 from any device.
- Track the status of their requests in real time.
- Receive secure electronic delivery of available records.
- Communicate directly with records staff through a central dashboard.
The new platform also enables the county attorney’s office to streamline internal workflows, minimize delays, and maintain a centralized archive of requests and responses for compliance purposes.
“This project reflects our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and service,” Attorney Varnell said. “It’s part of a larger modernization effort that includes digitizing our paper-based files, updating technology infrastructure, and creating an office environment that meets the needs of Hamilton County today and in the future.”