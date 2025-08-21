Latest Headlines

TPL To Help Red Bank Expand Its Trail Network' City To Continue CARTA Care-A-Van Service

  • Thursday, August 21, 2025
  • Gail Perry

The city of Red Bank has entered into an agreement with The Trust for Public Land for help with expanding the city's trail network.

The goal of the TPL is to create parks and protect land, and it will be helping Red Bank do that with acquisition and protection of parkland and trails in the city. Red Bank will pay $50,000 for the one-year contract that began Aug. 1. It will be paid in quarterly instalments of $12,500. The city will also reimburse TPL for any surveys or appraisals that are made.

The city has acquired 7.7 acres adjacent to an old cemetery known as “The Field.” TPL facilitated the donation of that property from the Hill Pointe Homeowners Association to Red Bank. That cemetery itself is owned by the city but has been neglected for many years. It currently is overgrown with invasive species. The 7.7 acres will be used to access the cemetery for rehabilitating it.

Another agreement was approved between Red Bank and CARTA to provide paratransit service. It will be available for qualifying disabled and senior-eligible residents aged 65 and over for Care-A-Van service. A three-year pilot program ended this year at the end of June. The city’s new budget includes money for the service from the current fiscal year and will be coming from the city’s State Street Aid fund. Residents who use it will pay $3.50 per ride and the city will pay the rest. County Commissioner David Sharpe, who represents Red Bank, has also committed $9,180 to the program which will pay for 612 trips at $15 each. The city is committing an amount up to $30,000 for its citizens to use Care-A-Van.

Other services that the city is hoping to provide for senior and under-served residents will be made available from grants. One that will be applied for is from the National Council of Aging, that, if received, would give the city up to $9,000 to use for digital literacy. It would be for teaching those residents how to use a computer and the basics of logging on and using a search engine. Another grant application will be made for the Arts Build Community Cultural Connections grant that, if received, would be up to $2,000 with no match required from the city. This would give arts and cultural experiences to diverse, under-served people in the city.

Red Bank is also giving grants. On Tuesday night the commissioners authorized micro grants for 11 non-profit organizations in the city. The money for these came from American Rescue Plan funds. Recipients are the Red Bank Community Food Pantry at the Red Bank United Methodist Church that will receive $10,000. Another $5,000 will go to Downside Up, Inc. that will use the money for emotion-regulating programs for children and adults. La Paz Chattanooga will receive $5,000 for computer classes and help the Latino community in career readiness and workforce development programs. The Learning Gardens at Red Bank Elementary will receive $5,000 for planting beds that will be handicapped accessible. Waterways, the local organization that helps communities to protect and restore waterways, will get $5,000 to focus on Stringers Branch. Be the Change and Just the Right Purpose and the Northside Neighborhood House will each be given $4,000. Vision of Mercy will receive a grant of $4,000 to help the homeless population, Red Bank High School Blue Lion Band will receive a $2,000 grant from the city for providing private lessons and The Tennessee Humane Animal League (Pet Placement Center) on Dayton Boulevard will get $2,000 for its spay and neuter program for low-income pet owners who otherwise could not afford it.

In regular business, approval was given to purchase two all EV trucks for the Solid Waste department. And approval was given to hire temporary labor for $18,000 for seasonal leaf clean up.

Property at 171 Oak St. was rezoned from Residential, to R-TZ Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line. And an ordinance was amended tor change the definition of townhouses. A townhouse is now defined as a minimum of three single-family units attached with fire walls.

Announcements from the council include that there will be a blood drive in the city on Sept. 9 at the community center. Times can be reserved by calling Blood Assurance. Library Cards are now available for the Chattanooga Public Library, Food Truck Fridays will begin on Sept. 5, and a Red Bank market will be on Aug. 21. City Manager Martin Granum told the council and those at the meeting that the median home price in Red Bank has tripled in the last 10 years.

Latest Headlines
TPL To Help Red Bank Expand Its Trail Network' City To Continue CARTA Care-A-Van Service
  • Breaking News
  • 8/21/2025
GPS Volleyballers Rally To Sweep Notre Dame
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/20/2025
Hendon, Hamm Surge From 16th Seed Into Tennessee Four-Ball Semis
  • Sports
  • 8/20/2025
PHOTOS: GPS At Notre Dame Volleyball
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/20/2025
Public Urged Not To Call 911 To Report Storm Damage
  • Government
  • 8/20/2025
Walker Valley Soccer Win 3-0 Over Silverdale
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/20/2025
Breaking News
Hixson Home Destroyed By Fire Caused By Lightning Strike
Hixson Home Destroyed By Fire Caused By Lightning Strike
  • 8/20/2025

Lightning is to blame for a two-alarm fire that destroyed a large Hixson home Wednesday afternoon as storms moved through the area. Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift companies were dispatched ... more

Man, 53, Found Dead In Whitfield County
  • 8/20/2025

A man was found dead in Whitfield County on Tuesday. The Whitfield County Coroner’s Office was dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to New Zion Hill Road in reference to a deceased man. He was identified ... more

Ooltewah Man Killed In Plane Crash In Arkansas Monday
Ooltewah Man Killed In Plane Crash In Arkansas Monday
  • 8/20/2025

Barry Boes, 54, of Ooltewah was killed in a plane crash in Lafayette County, Arkansas on Monday. A release from the Arkansas State Police said, "On Monday, August 18, 2025, at approximately ... more

Breaking News
Stolen Gun Recovered From East Hamilton High School Student
Stolen Gun Recovered From East Hamilton High School Student
  • 8/20/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/20/2025
$1 Million Invested In Finley Stadium 2nd Year In Row; May Get New Playground
  • 8/20/2025
2 Charged In April Overdose Death In Walker County
2 Charged In April Overdose Death In Walker County
  • 8/19/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/19/2025
Opinion
The Stakes Of Plan Hamilton
  • 8/19/2025
Don't Make A Federal Case Out Of It
  • 8/19/2025
Goodbye To A Hero: Walter F. Williams
  • 8/20/2025
Our Daughter Had An Outstanding Experience With Patrick Winecoff As Coach
  • 8/19/2025
Vote No On Commissioner Helton's Resolution 825-18
  • 8/19/2025
Sports
Hendon, Hamm Surge From 16th Seed Into Tennessee Four-Ball Semis
Hendon, Hamm Surge From 16th Seed Into Tennessee Four-Ball Semis
  • 8/20/2025
Lookouts Pound Out 15 Hits In 7-3 Win
  • 8/20/2025
Heupel, #18 Vols Begin Mock Game Week
  • 8/20/2025
Match Play Bracket Set In Tennessee Four-Ball Championship
Match Play Bracket Set In Tennessee Four-Ball Championship
  • 8/19/2025
UTC Women Picked Third, Men Seventh In PreSeason Cross Country Polls
  • 8/20/2025
Happenings
New Hixson High School Principal Daniel Lunt Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
New Hixson High School Principal Daniel Lunt Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
  • 8/20/2025
A Summer Of Fun At The Dalton Parks And Rec Department
A Summer Of Fun At The Dalton Parks And Rec Department
  • 8/18/2025
VIDEO: Vietnam Veterans Of America Chapter 203 Posts Colors
  • 8/20/2025
Katie Lamb Public Library Has Grand Reopening Celebration Sept. 18
Katie Lamb Public Library Has Grand Reopening Celebration Sept. 18
  • 8/18/2025
WFGC Annual Fundraiser "Voices" Set For Sept. 24
  • 8/18/2025
Entertainment
Acclaimed Jewish Musician Gives Free Concert Sept. 7
  • 8/20/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Set To Host Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience Saturday
  • 8/19/2025
Top Tomato Fundraiser Brings A/C To First Horizon Pavilion Bathrooms
Top Tomato Fundraiser Brings A/C To First Horizon Pavilion Bathrooms
  • 8/18/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
  • 8/19/2025
Locally Produced Movie, The Solution, Now Available On Streaming Services
Locally Produced Movie, The Solution, Now Available On Streaming Services
  • 8/18/2025
Opinion
The Stakes Of Plan Hamilton
  • 8/19/2025
Don't Make A Federal Case Out Of It
  • 8/19/2025
Goodbye To A Hero: Walter F. Williams
  • 8/20/2025
Dining
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Business
Pathway Lending Hires New East Tennessee Regional Director
Pathway Lending Hires New East Tennessee Regional Director
  • 8/20/2025
TVA Invites Public input On Groundwater Protection Efforts
  • 8/19/2025
HHM Wealth Advisors Announces Promotion Of Josh Cropp To Chief Investment Officer
HHM Wealth Advisors Announces Promotion Of Josh Cropp To Chief Investment Officer
  • 8/18/2025
Real Estate
Invest Chattanooga Invites Developers To Share Mixed-Income Housing Opportunities
  • 8/18/2025
Ellis Gardner: July Market Report
  • 8/14/2025
Coordinated Closings LLC Launches New Website And Expands Real Estate Support Services In Chattanooga
  • 8/12/2025
Student Scene
Sheeks To Serve As Dean Of Lee University School Of Music
Sheeks To Serve As Dean Of Lee University School Of Music
  • 8/20/2025
GNTC Student Is First Male Wheelchair Athlete On U.S. Para-Karate Team
  • 8/19/2025
Red Bank High Celebrates Class Of 1980 45th Reunion
  • 8/19/2025
Living Well
Blood Assurance Calls Asks Community To Meet Immediate Need For Blood Donations
Blood Assurance Calls Asks Community To Meet Immediate Need For Blood Donations
  • 8/20/2025
AdventHealth, GNTC Host 1st Nursing Orientation Under New Partnership
AdventHealth, GNTC Host 1st Nursing Orientation Under New Partnership
  • 8/20/2025
Chattanooga Veterans Benefits Field Office To Have Ribbon Cutting On Friday
  • 8/20/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
  • 8/19/2025
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
  • 8/18/2025
Missing Boater Recovered On Douglas Lake
  • 8/18/2025
Safeguarding Rare Habitats: The Mill Creek Forest Conservation Easement
  • 8/14/2025
Travel
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 8: A Harrowing Ride To Ten Sleep And Arriving In Pottersville
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 8: A Harrowing Ride To Ten Sleep And Arriving In Pottersville
  • 8/19/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 6; Hand And Foot By The Lake Lodge Fireplace
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 6; Hand And Foot By The Lake Lodge Fireplace
  • 8/17/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 5; The Bear Cubs And Dinner At Old Faithful
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 5; The Bear Cubs And Dinner At Old Faithful
  • 8/16/2025
Church
Ready Right Now Credit Summit Coming Aug. 31
  • 8/20/2025
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Truth of Sowing And Reaping
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Truth of Sowing And Reaping
  • 8/19/2025
"If We Can Just Follow Him, We'll Be Okay" Is Topic Sunday At MVCOG
  • 8/20/2025
Obituaries
Mark Edward Wesson
Mark Edward Wesson
  • 8/20/2025
Mary Reneau Harris
Mary Reneau Harris
  • 8/20/2025
David Blanton Osborne
David Blanton Osborne
  • 8/20/2025
Government
DPD Recognizes Officer Of The Month
DPD Recognizes Officer Of The Month
  • 8/19/2025
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting - 8/20/25
  • 8/20/2025
Officers Arrest Driver After He Threatened His Wife With Gun - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/20/2025