ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/25/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/10/1978

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH 3917434

BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE OVER 26 GRAMS WITH T

POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL

POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL

POSSESSIO OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO DELIVER

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY AND

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY AND

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY AND

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY AND

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY AND

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY AND

BROWN, DEVIN LAWON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/27/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARPENTER, REGINA DIANA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/05/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/22/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

COCHRAN, QUOREUM WADE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/21/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CRAYTON, DEMONTE LENTRELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/01/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DODSON, LORRESSA DANNNETTE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/15/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DYER, SHAYLA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT

FOX, RICKY GENE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/05/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

GOODWIN, E SHUN JUATAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/16/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOODWIN, EDGAR

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/18/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GRIER, LAVERNDA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GRIFFIN, CRYSTAL LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/13/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GUELDE, TERRY LYN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/21/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HATFIELD, AUTUMN NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HICKS, GLEN W

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/20/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/05/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/22/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION

JOHNSON, MIKEL TREVON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

KING, JIMMY L

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KOLOMIYCHENKO, TIMOFEY M

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/24/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/29/1983

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

NIXON, BRYCE DONOVAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PARRIS, MAYLAYSIA MALEEK

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/24/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PITMON, MARTARIS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/09/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PRUETT, JAMES B

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/03/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

QUIRK, ROLAND PETER

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 01/22/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAY, DAVID LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROBERTS, PATRICIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 05/13/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/10/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHERWOOD, JEFFERY PAUL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SILER, CECIL ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/30/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/04/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SMITH, LAUREN HEATHER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/07/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, TERRANCE ANTON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/27/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SULLIVAN, ATLANTA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609

TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 01/24/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

TURNER, LAUREN BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/19/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VELASQUEZ-MORALES, JAIRO RUPERT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT