Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, August 21, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADDISON,STEVEN ALLEN

1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH 3917434

BOWMAN,LARRY MILTON

5976 SARAH DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BROWN,DEVIN LAWON

37186TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURNETTE,SELIYAH DEWANNA

2510 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARPENTER,REGINA DIANA

422 J WILLSON RD OGLETHORPE, 37362

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CLARK,KEONTAE MAURICE

404 TUNNEL BLVD, APT 03E CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CLAYTON,TRAVIS GENE

6736 Ardis Ln Hixson, 37343

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COCHRAN,QUOREUM WADE

811 HAMPTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CRAYTON,DEMONTE LENTRELL

3929 MANOR RD 213 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DODSON,LORRESSA DANNNETTE

WHITWELL, 373977644

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DUCKETT,KENNETH MICHAEL

422 J WILSON OLD FORT, 37311

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DYER,SHAYLA MARIA

9227 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37379

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT

GOODWIN,E SHUN JUATAE

808 BOYLSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOODWIN,EDGAR

15718 VIEW POINT CIRCLE MONTCLAIR, 22025

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GRIER,LAVERNDA

1604 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GRIFFIN,CRYSTAL LYNETTE

108 MOCCASIN BEND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GUELDE,TERRY LYN

615 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HATFIELD,AUTUMN NICHOLE

6324 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HATFIELD,AUTUMN NICHOLE

6324 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HICKS,GLEN W

1280 ARNOLD ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOOD,BRITTANY KALAN

3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

IRELAND,JAMES ANTHONY

346 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON,MIKEL TREVON

1144 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214125

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

KING,JIMMY L

6631 HICKORY TRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KOLOMIYCHENKO,TIMOFEY M

7482 DAVIS MILL RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LOCKHART,TERA MICHELLE

56 GRAYSON WAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

MCCANE,DARNELL LORENZO

5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

MCDONALD,MONTIE LEE

37 FINE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NIXON,BRYCE DONOVAN

28563 TN ST RT 30 PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

OWENS,ANGELIQUE TELOREA

1102 JARVIS AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

PARRIS,MAYLAYSIA MALEEK

8001 BATTERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PICKETT,ANTONIO DEMARCO

7641 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163519

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PICKETT,ANTONIO DEMARCO

7641 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163519

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATIONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AUTO BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

PITMON,MARTARIS LEBRON

423 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PRUETT,JAMES B

4021 CLIFFORD WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

QUIRK,ROLAND PETER

1317 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAY,DAVID LEBRON

Homeless Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

REED,TRACY DAWN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROBERTS,PATRICIA ANN

20 PATTERSON PLACE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RUSS,LAUREN MICHELLE

3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SHERWOOD,JEFFERY PAUL

1215 COLLEGEVIEW DR NW APT 9 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Signal Mountain PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SILER,CECIL ROBERT

2112 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

SILER,CHELSIE NICOLE

311 COUNTY ROAD 213 ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

SMITH,DANIELLE NICOLE

1644 PARTRIDGE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SMITH,LAUREN HEATHER

8264 ELLIE PLAZA PL APT. 7 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH,LAWARREN JESSIE

6466 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH,TERRANCE ANTON

1911 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043125

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SULLIVAN,ATLANTA JEAN

10312 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609

SULLIVAN,ATLANTA JEAN

10312 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SUMMEROW,BREANNA GENICE

2406 FORST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

TAYLOR,ALBERT LEROY

2566 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

TURNER,LAUREN BROOKE

5744 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VELASQUEZ-MORALES,JAIRO RUPERT

4318 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS,MICHAEL RAY

Homeless Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WYATT,RONALD PAUL

10409 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

 

