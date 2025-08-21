Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADDISON,STEVEN ALLEN
1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH 3917434
BOWMAN,LARRY MILTON
5976 SARAH DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BROWN,DEVIN LAWON
37186TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURNETTE,SELIYAH DEWANNA
2510 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARPENTER,REGINA DIANA
422 J WILLSON RD OGLETHORPE, 37362
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CLARK,KEONTAE MAURICE
404 TUNNEL BLVD, APT 03E CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CLAYTON,TRAVIS GENE
6736 Ardis Ln Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COCHRAN,QUOREUM WADE
811 HAMPTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CRAYTON,DEMONTE LENTRELL
3929 MANOR RD 213 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DODSON,LORRESSA DANNNETTE
WHITWELL, 373977644
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DUCKETT,KENNETH MICHAEL
422 J WILSON OLD FORT, 37311
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DYER,SHAYLA MARIA
9227 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37379
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT
GOODWIN,E SHUN JUATAE
808 BOYLSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOODWIN,EDGAR
15718 VIEW POINT CIRCLE MONTCLAIR, 22025
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GRIER,LAVERNDA
1604 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GRIFFIN,CRYSTAL LYNETTE
108 MOCCASIN BEND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GUELDE,TERRY LYN
615 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HATFIELD,AUTUMN NICHOLE
6324 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HATFIELD,AUTUMN NICHOLE
6324 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HICKS,GLEN W
1280 ARNOLD ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOOD,BRITTANY KALAN
3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
IRELAND,JAMES ANTHONY
346 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON,MIKEL TREVON
1144 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214125
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
KING,JIMMY L
6631 HICKORY TRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KOLOMIYCHENKO,TIMOFEY M
7482 DAVIS MILL RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LOCKHART,TERA MICHELLE
56 GRAYSON WAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MCCANE,DARNELL LORENZO
5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
MCDONALD,MONTIE LEE
37 FINE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NIXON,BRYCE DONOVAN
28563 TN ST RT 30 PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
OWENS,ANGELIQUE TELOREA
1102 JARVIS AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
PARRIS,MAYLAYSIA MALEEK
8001 BATTERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PICKETT,ANTONIO DEMARCO
7641 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163519
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PICKETT,ANTONIO DEMARCO
7641 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163519
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATIONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AUTO BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
PITMON,MARTARIS LEBRON
423 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PRUETT,JAMES B
4021 CLIFFORD WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
QUIRK,ROLAND PETER
1317 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAY,DAVID LEBRON
Homeless Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
REED,TRACY DAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBERTS,PATRICIA ANN
20 PATTERSON PLACE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RUSS,LAUREN MICHELLE
3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SHERWOOD,JEFFERY PAUL
1215 COLLEGEVIEW DR NW APT 9 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Signal Mountain PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SILER,CECIL ROBERT
2112 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
SILER,CHELSIE NICOLE
311 COUNTY ROAD 213 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
SMITH,DANIELLE NICOLE
1644 PARTRIDGE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SMITH,LAUREN HEATHER
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PL APT. 7 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH,LAWARREN JESSIE
6466 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH,TERRANCE ANTON
1911 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043125
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SULLIVAN,ATLANTA JEAN
10312 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
SULLIVAN,ATLANTA JEAN
10312 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SUMMEROW,BREANNA GENICE
2406 FORST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TAYLOR,ALBERT LEROY
2566 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
TURNER,LAUREN BROOKE
5744 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VELASQUEZ-MORALES,JAIRO RUPERT
4318 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS,MICHAEL RAY
Homeless Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WYATT,RONALD PAUL
10409 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/25/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO
|
|ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/10/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH 3917434
|
|BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE OVER 26 GRAMS WITH T
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL
- POSSESSIO OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO DELIVER
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY AND
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY AND
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY AND
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY AND
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY AND
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY AND
|
|BROWN, DEVIN LAWON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CARPENTER, REGINA DIANA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/05/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|COCHRAN, QUOREUM WADE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/21/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CRAYTON, DEMONTE LENTRELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DODSON, LORRESSA DANNNETTE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT
|
|FOX, RICKY GENE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
|
|GOODWIN, E SHUN JUATAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/16/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GOODWIN, EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/18/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GRIER, LAVERNDA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GRIFFIN, CRYSTAL LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- PROBATION VIOLATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|GUELDE, TERRY LYN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HATFIELD, AUTUMN NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, GLEN W
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION
|
|JOHNSON, MIKEL TREVON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KING, JIMMY L
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KOLOMIYCHENKO, TIMOFEY M
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/24/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|NIXON, BRYCE DONOVAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PARRIS, MAYLAYSIA MALEEK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PITMON, MARTARIS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/09/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PRUETT, JAMES B
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/03/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|QUIRK, ROLAND PETER
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAY, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|ROBERTS, PATRICIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 05/13/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHERWOOD, JEFFERY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SILER, CECIL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- PROBATION VIOLATION ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SMITH, LAUREN HEATHER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/07/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SMITH, TERRANCE ANTON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SULLIVAN, ATLANTA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
|
|TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 01/24/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, LAUREN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VELASQUEZ-MORALES, JAIRO RUPERT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WYATT, RONALD PAUL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2025
Charge(s):
- PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|