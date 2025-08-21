Tennessee American Water Invests Over $5 Million In Lookout Valley River Crossing To Enhance System Reliability

Tennessee American Water is investing over $5 million in a critical infrastructure project that will install 7,200 feet of 16-inch pipe to enhance water system reliability and service in the Lookout Valley area, with a portion of the pipeline running beneath the Tennessee River.

“This project is a vital part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen the water system in the Chattanooga community and to help ensure long-term reliability for our customers,” said Grant Evitts, president of Tennessee American Water. “The addition of this river crossing will provide redundancy in the Lookout Valley area and help reduce service disruptions while maintaining a sound, resilient water system for years to come.”

Tennessee American Water appreciates the cooperation of the City of Chattanooga, which has provided access to the Moccasin Bend Environmental Campus for staging materials and use of the boat ramp. The new pipe will connect to the water system on the opposite side of the Tennessee River, near Browns Ferry Road in Lookout Valley.

Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Work on weekends and evenings is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. While traffic disruptions are not expected due to the location of the work, residents near Moccasin Bend and Browns Ferry Road may notice increased truck and equipment activity.

This project is part of Tennessee American Water’s broader commitment to invest over $35 million in infrastructure upgrades in 2025, supporting the economic vitality and quality of life in the communities it serves.