All Clear At UTC After Active Shooter Scare

A UTC freshmen sent this photo showing students and staff sheltering in place Police and rescue personnel at UTC photo by Hamilton County EMS Police and rescue personnel at UTC photo by Hamilton County EMS Previous Next

The UTC campus was locked down early Thursday afternoon after reports of an active shooter.

An all clear alert went out just before 2 p.m.

At 1:03 p.m. the UTC X account sent out this message: UTC ALERT: Possible active shooter in the University Center or Library. Run. Hide. Fight. More info forthcoming.

At 1:40 p.m., the UTC X account said: UTC-ALERT: Law enforcement is completing a search of the campus. No threat has been identified at this time.

A spokesperson from the Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call about shots fired, but as of the report, no one injured has been found.

The Chattanooga Police Department said on its Facebook page that all Chattanooga city government buildings are also on lock down.

There were many police on campus as the investigation continues.

Students and staff were being evacuated from the Library as police searched the building. Police told the students, "This is not a drill."

An Erlanger Hospital employee said workers were sent an alert saying there was limited access at hospital emergency room.

A UTC freshmen said they are all sheltering in place.

A UTC student said, "I was at Lupton hall and attempted to leave the building to go to the library and study. Another student stopped me and told me that there was an active shooter. I thought he was joking, then we all got told to get away from the windows and take shelter. I’m very grateful that student stopped me, because we learned that the shots fired call had come from the library.



"We’re all relieved that the law-enforcement acted so fast and there turned out to be no threat to the campus."