Cleveland Police Officer Rescues Woman And Child From Drowning In Local Creek

The Cleveland Police Department responded on Saturday, May 31, to assist Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a call of a possible drowning at 2850 Pleasant Grove Place SW. The incident involved a two-year-old child and the child’s mother.

Within minutes, Cleveland Police Officer Jordan Martin and several Bradley County deputies arrived on scene. Without hesitation, Officer Martin entered the water to rescue the victims. He was able to reach the child first, handing him to the deputy before returning to assist the mother. The deputy then passed the child to Cleveland Police Officer Schwarzer, who immediately began rescue efforts until EMS personnel arrived.



The child, who was conscious and crying while being treated in the ambulance, was transported by EMS and later airlifted to Chattanooga for advanced medical care.



Officer Martin became fully submerged during the rescue. Despite losing equipment in the process, he placed the lives of the victims above his own safety. Officer Schwarzer not only assisted with the child’s care but also provided translation services on scene to help gather critical information for first responders.

Chief Mark Gibson said, “Their bravery, quick thinking, and selflessness undoubtedly saved lives. These officers exemplify the highest standards of the Cleveland Police Department.”

The Cleveland Police Department commends Officer Martin and Officer Schwarzer for their extraordinary life-saving actions during this horrifying event. On Friday, Aug. 15, Officer Martin was selected and named Officer of the Year by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP) for his heroic efforts. Officer Martin and Officer Schwarzer will also be recipients of the Life Saving Award that is awarded by the Cleveland Police Department.