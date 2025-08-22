Latest Headlines

Over $200,000 Recovered In 2 Separate Fraud Investigations

  Friday, August 22, 2025
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced the recovery of more than $200,000 in two separate fraud investigations conducted by Investigative Services detectives.
 
Case One – Treasury Scam
On March 25, detectives received a fraud report involving $54,000. The investigation revealed the victim was contacted by an individual falsely claiming to represent the U.S. Department of Treasury. The scammer convinced the victim to send a $50,000 cashier’s check and $4,000 in gift cards.
 
Detectives tracked the funds to a business front known as A+B Wireless Sales and, through legal processes, identified the account where the money had been deposited.
Investigators were ultimately able to seize the funds and return the victim’s entire $54,000.
 
Case Two – Romance Scam
On April 25, 2025, detectives began investigating a $254,000 fraud case stemming from a romance scam that originated in November 2024. The victim, who had been contacted through an online dating app, developed a months-long relationship with the scammer. The scammer convinced the victim they would marry, move to Florida, and purchase a home together.
 
The scheme involved multiple fraudulent methods to obtain funds, including Bitcoin, bank transfers, wire transfers, cashier’s checks, and gift cards. While the victim lost $254,000 another $700,000 was deposited into the joint account from the scammer with the belief it was "her" funds contributing to a joint account in the relationship. These funds were likely from other victims the scammer was coning and used to increase the validity of the financial partnership. 
 
The scam culminated when the victim sold his home, quit his long-time job, and transferred funds into a joint Bitcoin account. When he arrived at the airport expecting a plane ticket to Florida, he discovered no ticket existed and his accounts had been emptied. Even after this, the scammer attempted to continue the deception, claiming it was merely a “mix-up.”

Through investigative measures, detectives located and seized $150,987.69 in U.S. currency from one of the scammer’s accounts, which will be returned to the victim. Incredibly, after the seizure, the scammer contacted detectives demanding the money back.
 
Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “While these investigations continue, it is important to remember our citizens work hard for their money, and despite our ongoing efforts to educate the public about scams targeting our county, too many people continue to fall victim—often to criminals operating outside the United States. These scams typically occur by phone, text message, email, or online apps.
 
"The HCSO, nor any constitutional office in Hamilton County, will ever call you demanding money or gift cards. We will not threaten or pressure you for payment—that is not how your Sheriff’s Office or County Government operates. If you receive such a call, hang up immediately. Honest, hardworking citizens fear getting arrested while criminals do not. Scammers use this fear to intimidate people, especially our elderly, into giving money under false pretenses.
 
"Remember: Tennessee does not have toll roads, warrants cannot be canceled or removed with gift cards, nor will the HCSO or any government agency solicit payments from you in bitcoin, green dot cards, or other financial means for services.” 
 
While these scams are unique, the typical scams that are targeting and victimizing our local residents are in relation to an individual missing jury duty, the request for money to cancel an open warrant, or texts advising people have unpaid parking tickets or tolls.
 
“I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of my detectives who remain committed to holding accountable those who victimize our residents and threaten the safety of our community. These two incidents demonstrate that their efforts are producing results,” Sheriff Garrett said.

Below are some tips to help ensure you and your family do not fall victim to scams.
 
  1. Pause Before Acting – Scammers create a sense of urgency (“act now,” “limited time offer,” “your account will be locked”). Take a moment to think or speak with someone you trust before responding.

  2. Don’t Rely on Caller ID – Phone numbers can be “spoofed” to look like they’re coming from the Sheriff’s Office, IRS, Social Security, a bank, or even a family member. Hang up and call the official number directly.

  3. Protect Your Personal Information – Never share personal or financial details over the phone, email, or text unless you initiated the contact and are absolutely certain who you are dealing with.

  4. Prevention Is Key – It is far easier to protect your money up front than to recover it once it’s gone.

  5. Be Cautious with Emails and Links – Don’t click on suspicious links or open unexpected attachments. Watch for spelling mistakes or unusual web addresses. Instead of clicking links, type known web addresses directly into your browser.

  6. Never Pay with Gift Cards, Wire Transfers, or Cryptocurrency – No legitimate business or county government agency will request payment through these methods.

  7. Sign Up for Scam Alerts – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and AARP Fraud Watch Network provide free alerts about the latest scams, including those targeting seniors.

  8. Shred Sensitive Documents – Shred bank statements, credit card offers, and medical records before disposing of them to prevent identity theft.

  9. Remember Business Hours – Scammers often operate from different time zones. Be wary of financial calls or requests that occur outside of normal business hours (9 a.m.–4 p.m.).

  10. Talk Openly About Scams – Encourage family members and friends to share when they receive suspicious calls, emails, or offers so that others can be made aware and help prevent others from becoming potential victims.
