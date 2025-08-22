Latest Headlines

Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Names Tom Mundell As President And CEO

  • Friday, August 22, 2025
The Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center announced on Friday the appointment of Tom Mundell as its new president and CEO, effective Aug. 4. Mr. Mundell brings more than 35 years of leadership experience in philanthropy, strategic planning and organizational growth across healthcare, higher education, and nonprofit sectors.

Mr. Mundell most recently served as president and CEO of The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership (NMOHCL) in Patriots Point, S.C., where he spearheaded the organization’s strategic initiatives and led its current $75 million “Inspiring American Leadership” capital campaign. Under his leadership, the NMOHCL advanced its mission to develop a nationwide platform to teach leadership principles grounded in the six values exemplified by Medal of Honor Recipients – Patriotism, Citizenship, Courage, Sacrifice, Integrity and Commitment.

Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Mundell has been instrumental in raising more than $4 billion for the organizations he has served. His prior roles include vice president for Institutional Advancement at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi, where he was a member of the President’s Cabinet directing philanthropic and alumni relations efforts, and senior vice president for Philanthropy at Hawaii Pacific Health, overseeing four medical center foundations in Honolulu.

“Tom’s proven track record of strategic leadership and fundraising success, combined with his deep appreciation for the character values embodied by the Medal of Honor, make him the ideal leader to lead and guide the Heritage Center into its next chapter,” said Colonel Frank Hughes (USMC, RET), board chair of the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. “Tom’s background and experience will make him a tremendous asset not only to the Heritage Center, but also to the entire region as we continue to grow our mission to preserve the heritage of the Medal of Honor and educate the next generation about the values it embodies.”

Mr. Mundell, a veteran of the United States Air Force where he was named Airman of the Year at Dover AFB, holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and pursued graduate studies at Vanderbilt University. He and his wife Abby currently reside in Pittsburgh, PA, and are excited to make Chattanooga their new home.

“I am honored to join the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center and help advance its mission of preserving the legacy of our nation’s greatest heroes while inspiring future generations to live by the values of Patriotism, Citizenship, Courage, Integrity, Sacrifice, and Commitment,” said Mr. Mundell. “My entire family and I are looking forward to moving to Chattanooga, with its rich military history and distinction as the Birthplace of the Medal of Honor.”

