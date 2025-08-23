Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AWDA,MUSTAFA
9525 ELLA LOIS LN HOUSTON, 77063
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
BILLINGSLY,DEVONTAE LAMAR
718 N Greenwood Ave Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN,AUSTIN JACOB
7159 TERESA STREET BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURRIS,CODY BRYAN
232 SOUTH LAKE HARRIS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHENRNALIA
CAMPOS,ROBERT ABRAHAM
19047 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
CAMPOS,ROBERT ABRAHAM
19047 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
CASTILLO-HUERTA,JUAN CARLOS
947 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
CHAUDHARI,SMIT KANTI
1425 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
CHAUDHARI,SMIT KANTI
1425 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
CLINGAN,CARLOS DEWAYNE
11933 DAYTON PIKE #117 SODDY DAIY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALL
COX,DAVID ADAM
9005 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DANIEL,KENNETH MICHAEL
6733 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING OF FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN
DE LA CRUZ-LOPEZ,ALEJANDRO
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 369 CHATTNOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
GOODLOW,JONNELL DESHAY
5905 COURT VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
GREEN,LANAUTICA SADE
925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HAMER,ANDREW LASHAWN
2232 EXPRESS DRIVE MURFREESBORO, 37127
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
HARBOR,ERNEST JOSEPH
207 SPEAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 35410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARLOW,MILES KIETH
8994 DAIZY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
HEATON,AMY NOEL
8620 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
HIGDON,CRAWFORD JAMES
4918 SHORELINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161730
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
HINDMAN,JAMES THOMAS
5981 MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HODGE,ELIJAH CURTIS
3201 6TH AVENUE CHATANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOOT,MICHELE LEE
5617 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HYMES,TRAMMEL DEWAYNE
265 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST A SCHOOL RELATED ACTIV
JOHNSON,SHANA ELIZABETH
3803 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON,SHANA ELIZABETH
3803 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON,SHANA ELIZABETH
3803 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
KINSEY,MATTHEW EUGENE
11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEWIS,JUSTIN
727 E 11TH STRRET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOIACONO,MICHELLE MARIE
4647 PARKER LOAD RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
LYNCH,TOWANDA LAVERNE
621 E.
MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCOLLEY,VINCENT SKYLER
2237 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
MOORE,TAURUS TERRELL
2702 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORALES-VALQUEZ,DIDIER GUDIEL
3407 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MYERS,AMBER MICHELLE
3119 OZARK RD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT VOP
NATION,ANDREW MICHAEL
4937 LAVENDER TRL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
PACE,FELICIA
8706 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
QUEENER,MARY ELIZABETH
5827 N PARK RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RAY,DARYL LEE
4915 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE)
RAY,DARYL LEE
4915 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROACH,JARROD TYLER
197 N VICTOR DR FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ROBERTS,TIFFANY MARIE
417 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
ROGERS,DANNY LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANTANA-JIMENEZ,CHRISTOPHER
773 STEWART RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
SATERMO,PAIGE ELIZABETH
50 VALLEY ESTATES DRIVE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHOLTZ,WILLIAM DALE
8615 OLD CLEVLAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
SLAUGHTER,TERRY TYRONE
5147 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT
SMITH,BOBBY ALLEN
3003 12TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374071606
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SMITH,THOMAS MARK
3317 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162821
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VELASQUEZ GARCIA,SILVIA FLOREN
2115 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD NEGLECT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WOOTEN,DEBRA MICHELLE
3515 CATHY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
Here are the mug shots:
|BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, AUSTIN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BURRIS, CODY BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/06/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHENRNALIA
|
|CALLOWAY, CHARKEDIA LESHUN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHAUDHARI, SMIT KANTI
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/03/2005
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COX, DAVID ADAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/13/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING OF FIREARM WITH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN
|
|DANIEL, MARTERRIUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
|
|GREEN, LANAUTICA SADE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/29/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HAMER, ANDREW LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARBOR, ERNEST JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HARLOW, MILES KIETH
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/29/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM
|
|HEATON, AMY NOEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|HERNANDEZ, JAMES ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/06/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|
|HIGDON, CRAWFORD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/19/2005
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HINDMAN, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HOOT, MICHELE LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/18/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HYMES, TRAMMEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- THREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST A SCHOOL RELATED ACTIV
|
|JOHNSON, SHANA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KINSEY, MATTHEW EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/27/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LEWIS, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/19/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOIACONO, MICHELLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|MOORE, TAURUS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/16/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MORALES-VALQUEZ, DIDIER GUDIEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|NATION, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/31/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CHILD NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
|
|PACE, FELICIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|QUEENER, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/23/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAY, DARYL LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/11/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE)
|
|RENDER, TREVONTE DASHUN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROACH, JARROD TYLER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/03/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERTS, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHOLTZ, WILLIAM DALE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|SLAUGHTER, TERRY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, THOMAS MARK
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, TYDERRIUS KEMON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/24/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILLIAMS, JSEAN K
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/19/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
- CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MISDEMEANOR AMO
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|WOOTEN, DEBRA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/08/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|