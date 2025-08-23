Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Saturday, August 23, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AWDA,MUSTAFA

9525 ELLA LOIS LN HOUSTON, 77063

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

BILLINGSLY,DEVONTAE LAMAR

718 N Greenwood Ave Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWN,AUSTIN JACOB

7159 TERESA STREET BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURRIS,CODY BRYAN

232 SOUTH LAKE HARRIS ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHENRNALIA

CAMPOS,ROBERT ABRAHAM

19047 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

CAMPOS,ROBERT ABRAHAM

19047 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

CASTILLO-HUERTA,JUAN CARLOS

947 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

CHAUDHARI,SMIT KANTI

1425 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

CHAUDHARI,SMIT KANTI

1425 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

CLINGAN,CARLOS DEWAYNE

11933 DAYTON PIKE #117 SODDY DAIY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALL

COX,DAVID ADAM

9005 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DANIEL,KENNETH MICHAEL

6733 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING OF FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN

DE LA CRUZ-LOPEZ,ALEJANDRO

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 369 CHATTNOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

GOODLOW,JONNELL DESHAY

5905 COURT VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

GREEN,LANAUTICA SADE

925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HAMER,ANDREW LASHAWN

2232 EXPRESS DRIVE MURFREESBORO, 37127

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

HARBOR,ERNEST JOSEPH

207 SPEAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 35410

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HARLOW,MILES KIETH

8994 DAIZY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM

HEATON,AMY NOEL

8620 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

HIGDON,CRAWFORD JAMES

4918 SHORELINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161730

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

HINDMAN,JAMES THOMAS

5981 MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HODGE,ELIJAH CURTIS

3201 6TH AVENUE CHATANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HOOT,MICHELE LEE

5617 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HYMES,TRAMMEL DEWAYNE

265 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST A SCHOOL RELATED ACTIV

JOHNSON,SHANA ELIZABETH

3803 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON,SHANA ELIZABETH

3803 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON,SHANA ELIZABETH

3803 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

KINSEY,MATTHEW EUGENE

11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEWIS,JUSTIN

727 E 11TH STRRET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOIACONO,MICHELLE MARIE

4647 PARKER LOAD RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

LYNCH,TOWANDA LAVERNE

621 E.

MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCCOLLEY,VINCENT SKYLER

2237 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

MOORE,TAURUS TERRELL

2702 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORALES-VALQUEZ,DIDIER GUDIEL

3407 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MYERS,AMBER MICHELLE

3119 OZARK RD CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT VOP

NATION,ANDREW MICHAEL

4937 LAVENDER TRL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

PACE,FELICIA

8706 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT

QUEENER,MARY ELIZABETH

5827 N PARK RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RAY,DARYL LEE

4915 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE)

RAY,DARYL LEE

4915 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROACH,JARROD TYLER

197 N VICTOR DR FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ROBERTS,TIFFANY MARIE

417 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

ROGERS,DANNY LYNN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SANTANA-JIMENEZ,CHRISTOPHER

773 STEWART RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

SATERMO,PAIGE ELIZABETH

50 VALLEY ESTATES DRIVE TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHOLTZ,WILLIAM DALE

8615 OLD CLEVLAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

SLAUGHTER,TERRY TYRONE

5147 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT

SMITH,BOBBY ALLEN

3003 12TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374071606

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SMITH,THOMAS MARK

3317 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162821

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VELASQUEZ GARCIA,SILVIA FLOREN

2115 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD NEGLECT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WOOTEN,DEBRA MICHELLE

3515 CATHY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

 

Here are the mug shots:

 

BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, AUSTIN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURRIS, CODY BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/06/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHENRNALIA
CALLOWAY, CHARKEDIA LESHUN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAUDHARI, SMIT KANTI
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/03/2005
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COX, DAVID ADAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/13/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING OF FIREARM WITH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN
DANIEL, MARTERRIUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
GREEN, LANAUTICA SADE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/29/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HAMER, ANDREW LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARBOR, ERNEST JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARLOW, MILES KIETH
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/29/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM
HEATON, AMY NOEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
HERNANDEZ, JAMES ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/06/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
HIGDON, CRAWFORD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/19/2005
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINDMAN, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOOT, MICHELE LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/18/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HYMES, TRAMMEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • THREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST A SCHOOL RELATED ACTIV

JOHNSON, SHANA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KINSEY, MATTHEW EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/27/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEWIS, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/19/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOIACONO, MICHELLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
MOORE, TAURUS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/16/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORALES-VALQUEZ, DIDIER GUDIEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NATION, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/31/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
PACE, FELICIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
QUEENER, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/23/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, DARYL LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/11/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE)
RENDER, TREVONTE DASHUN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROACH, JARROD TYLER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/03/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERTS, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHOLTZ, WILLIAM DALE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
SLAUGHTER, TERRY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, THOMAS MARK
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, TYDERRIUS KEMON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/24/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILLIAMS, JSEAN K
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/19/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MISDEMEANOR AMO
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
WOOTEN, DEBRA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/08/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





