Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AWDA,MUSTAFA

9525 ELLA LOIS LN HOUSTON, 77063

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

CAMPOS,ROBERT ABRAHAM

19047 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

CAMPOS,ROBERT ABRAHAM

19047 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

DE LA CRUZ-LOPEZ,ALEJANDRO

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 369 CHATTNOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

LOIACONO,MICHELLE MARIE

4647 PARKER LOAD RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

LYNCH,TOWANDA LAVERNE

621 E.

MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MYERS,AMBER MICHELLE

3119 OZARK RD CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT VOP

ROGERS,DANNY LYNN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SANTANA-JIMENEZ,CHRISTOPHER

773 STEWART RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

SATERMO,PAIGE ELIZABETH

50 VALLEY ESTATES DRIVE TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VELASQUEZ GARCIA,SILVIA FLOREN

2115 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD NEGLECT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Here are the mug shots:

BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, AUSTIN JACOB

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/17/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURRIS, CODY BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/06/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHENRNALIA CALLOWAY, CHARKEDIA LESHUN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/09/2004

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAUDHARI, SMIT KANTI

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/03/2005

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COX, DAVID ADAM

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/13/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING OF FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN DANIEL, MARTERRIUS DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

VOP ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE GREEN, LANAUTICA SADE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/29/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HAMER, ANDREW LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARBOR, ERNEST JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HARLOW, MILES KIETH

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 06/29/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM HEATON, AMY NOEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/01/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) HERNANDEZ, JAMES ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/06/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY HIGDON, CRAWFORD JAMES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/19/2005

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINDMAN, JAMES THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HOOT, MICHELE LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/18/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HYMES, TRAMMEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

THREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST A SCHOOL RELATED ACTIV

JOHNSON, SHANA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/13/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KINSEY, MATTHEW EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/27/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LEWIS, JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/19/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOIACONO, MICHELLE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY) MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/25/2000

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION MOORE, TAURUS TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/16/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MORALES-VALQUEZ, DIDIER GUDIEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NATION, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/31/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE PACE, FELICIA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT QUEENER, MARY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/23/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RAY, DARYL LEE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/11/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

VOP (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE) RENDER, TREVONTE DASHUN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROACH, JARROD TYLER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/03/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, TIFFANY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHOLTZ, WILLIAM DALE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR SLAUGHTER, TERRY TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, THOMAS MARK

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/21/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, TYDERRIUS KEMON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/24/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILLIAMS, JSEAN K

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/19/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Charge(s):

CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MISDEMEANOR AMO

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON WOOTEN, DEBRA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/08/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





