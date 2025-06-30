2 People Charged With Animal Cruelty After Live And Dead Animals Found In Deplorable Conditions

Two people face a host of charges in Walker County following the discovery of three deceased dogs and five others struggling to survive inside a hot business building.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Ronald Lee Jackson, 48, and his wife, Melissa Sue Jackson, 43. The couple stand accused of six counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, three counts of improper disposal of a dead animal, two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, two counts of abandonment of a domestic animal and four counts of violating Georgia’s rabies control law.

The investigation began when Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies noticed an open door at a business at 2234 McFarland Ave. While checking on the property, they found a small room with several dogs inside. Animal control officers were called to the scene and after obtaining a search warrant, they found three deceased dogs along with a malnourished puppy, who later died.

Animal control director Tyler Bishop said there was no food or water available for the dogs, and the entire floor was saturated with urine and feces. He also reported a large amount of flies, maggots and other insects inside the room, which was extremely hot and muggy with no air conditioning or proper ventilation.

While working to remove the deceased dogs from the building, animal control officers also found two small puppies and two mixed-breed Chihuahuas alive, but saturated in urine and feces. The two puppies were taken to a veterinarian, where they were diagnosed with Parvo, a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease that affects unvaccinated dogs.

When animal control officers made contact with Ronald Jackson, he told them the couple had moved the dogs to their business, because they were currently staying in a hotel. Jackson surrendered the dogs to the Walker County Animal Shelter, however he and his wife have not turned themselves in.

The Jacksons each face up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $90,000, or both if convicted on the six felony charges.