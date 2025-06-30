Latest Headlines

2 People Charged With Animal Cruelty After Live And Dead Animals Found In Deplorable Conditions

  • Monday, June 30, 2025

Two people face a host of charges in Walker County following the discovery of three deceased dogs and five others struggling to survive inside a hot business building.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Ronald Lee Jackson, 48, and his wife, Melissa Sue Jackson, 43. The couple stand accused of six counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, three counts of improper disposal of a dead animal, two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, two counts of abandonment of a domestic animal and four counts of violating Georgia’s rabies control law.

The investigation began when Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies noticed an open door at a business at 2234 McFarland Ave. While checking on the property, they found a small room with several dogs inside. Animal control officers were called to the scene and after obtaining a search warrant, they found three deceased dogs along with a malnourished puppy, who later died.

Animal control director Tyler Bishop said there was no food or water available for the dogs, and the entire floor was saturated with urine and feces. He also reported a large amount of flies, maggots and other insects inside the room, which was extremely hot and muggy with no air conditioning or proper ventilation.

While working to remove the deceased dogs from the building, animal control officers also found two small puppies and two mixed-breed Chihuahuas alive, but saturated in urine and feces. The two puppies were taken to a veterinarian, where they were diagnosed with Parvo, a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease that affects unvaccinated dogs.

When animal control officers made contact with Ronald Jackson, he told them the couple had moved the dogs to their business, because they were currently staying in a hotel. Jackson surrendered the dogs to the Walker County Animal Shelter, however he and his wife have not turned themselves in.

The Jacksons each face up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $90,000, or both if convicted on the six felony charges.

Latest Headlines
I-40 Shut Down In Both Directions At Lenoir City Due To Multiple Fatalities Accident
  • Breaking News
  • 6/30/2025
2 People Charged With Animal Cruelty After Live And Dead Animals Found In Deplorable Conditions
  • Breaking News
  • 6/30/2025
Red Bank Offices Closed In Observance Of Independence Day
  • Government
  • 6/30/2025
Man Who Fatally Shot, Beat Another Man At Public Housing Site Gets 18 Years
Man Who Fatally Shot, Beat Another Man At Public Housing Site Gets 18 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 6/30/2025
East Ridge Offices Closed In Observance Of Independence Day
  • Government
  • 6/30/2025
Dr. Reginald Smith Named Urban League President
Dr. Reginald Smith Named Urban League President
  • Breaking News
  • 6/30/2025
Breaking News
I-40 Shut Down In Both Directions At Lenoir City Due To Multiple Fatalities Accident
  • 6/30/2025

I-40 was shut down Monday afternoon in both directions due to a multi-vehicle accident with multiple fatalities. Westbound lanes were shut down so that a patient could be transported by Lifestar. ... more

2 People Charged With Animal Cruelty After Live And Dead Animals Found In Deplorable Conditions
  • 6/30/2025

Two people face a host of charges in Walker County following the discovery of three deceased dogs and five others struggling to survive inside a hot business building. Warrants have been issued ... more

Man Who Fatally Shot, Beat Another Man At Public Housing Site Gets 18 Years
Man Who Fatally Shot, Beat Another Man At Public Housing Site Gets 18 Years
  • 6/30/2025

A man who fatally shot and beat another man at a public housing site has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison. Marvin Jermane Davis, 51, got six years for voluntary manslaughter and ... more

Breaking News
Over 40 Ounces Of Meth Seized; Major Trafficker Gets 20-Year Sentence In Walker County
Over 40 Ounces Of Meth Seized; Major Trafficker Gets 20-Year Sentence In Walker County
  • 6/30/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 6/30/2025
Gas Prices Drop 14.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/30/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/30/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/29/2025
Opinion
New Chatt311 Has Many Flaws
  • 6/27/2025
Trade School Numbers Are Up
  • 6/26/2025
The 11 Worst New Laws In Tennessee In 2025
  • 6/30/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/27/2025
Making The World Safer
  • 6/26/2025
Sports
Lookouts Split Sunday Doubleheader
  • 6/29/2025
Denman Stages Late Comeback To Repeat As State Amateur Champion
Denman Stages Late Comeback To Repeat As State Amateur Champion
  • 6/27/2025
Lookouts Washed Out For Friday Night; Doubleheader Set Saturday
  • 6/27/2025
Lookouts Fall To Blue Wahoos For Third Straight Time
Lookouts Fall To Blue Wahoos For Third Straight Time
  • 6/27/2025
Whitaker Hoping To Extend UTC’s Legacy At State Amateur
Whitaker Hoping To Extend UTC’s Legacy At State Amateur
  • 6/26/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Is It Possible To Be Too Kind?
Life With Ferris: Is It Possible To Be Too Kind?
  • 6/30/2025
Jerry Summers Outlines Scopes "Monkey Trial" For Civitans
Jerry Summers Outlines Scopes "Monkey Trial" For Civitans
  • 6/27/2025
Profiles Of Valor: SCPO Edward Byers (USN)
Profiles Of Valor: SCPO Edward Byers (USN)
  • 6/27/2025
Chief John Ross Chapter, NSDAR Elects Executive Board For 2025-2028 Term
Chief John Ross Chapter, NSDAR Elects Executive Board For 2025-2028 Term
  • 6/30/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 6/30/2025
Entertainment
2 Local Jewel Awards Winners Performed On Broadway This Week
  • 6/26/2025
Pops On The River Returns July 3 With Fireworks, Live Music And Family Fun
  • 6/26/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Pulitzer Prize
Best Of Grizzard: Pulitzer Prize
  • 6/27/2025
Saturday Is Ladies Night At TVFCU Riverfront Nights
  • 6/26/2025
Heritage House Hosts A Cinematic Salute To "Grumpy Harry" In July
  • 6/25/2025
Opinion
New Chatt311 Has Many Flaws
  • 6/27/2025
Trade School Numbers Are Up
  • 6/26/2025
The 11 Worst New Laws In Tennessee In 2025
  • 6/30/2025
Dining
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
  • 6/25/2025
French Menu Comes To Main Street At Adelle's Creperie
  • 6/26/2025
Ernest Chinese To Close July 13
  • 6/23/2025
Business
Georgia Regional Commissions See Slight Rise In May Unemployment
  • 6/26/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews George Mullinax
  • 6/30/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 6/30/2025
Real Estate
Chattanooga Featured As National Model Of Innovative Affordable Housing Policy
  • 6/30/2025
City Of East Ridge Issues Public Warning Regarding Fraudulent Emails Targeting Rezoning Applicants
  • 6/25/2025
Ellis Gardner: Consumer Guide - Preparing For Homeownership
  • 6/26/2025
Student Scene
Chancellor Lori Bruce Takes The Helm At UTC
Chancellor Lori Bruce Takes The Helm At UTC
  • 6/30/2025
Chattanooga Charter Schools Host Free Community Block Party To Celebrate Students, Teachers And Neighborhood Spirit
  • 6/30/2025
Pi Omega Chapter Celebrates 100 Years At Centennial Gala
Pi Omega Chapter Celebrates 100 Years At Centennial Gala
  • 6/27/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Applauds Federal Delegation For Support In Securing TennCare Waiver Approval
  • 6/30/2025
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Obtains Hospital Accreditation
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Obtains Hospital Accreditation
  • 6/30/2025
12 Senior Acts Selected For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga; Tickets On Sale Now
12 Senior Acts Selected For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga; Tickets On Sale Now
  • 6/27/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Lee Anderson On How He Started In The Newspaper Business
AUDIO: Lee Anderson On How He Started In The Newspaper Business
  • 6/27/2025
AUDIO: Grady Gant On 50th Anniversary Of TNT Plant
AUDIO: Grady Gant On 50th Anniversary Of TNT Plant
  • 6/26/2025
AUDIO: Bill Hall On The Town And Country Restaurant
AUDIO: Bill Hall On The Town And Country Restaurant
  • 6/23/2025
Outdoors
South Pittsburg Tennessee RiverLine Paddle Event Set For June 28
South Pittsburg Tennessee RiverLine Paddle Event Set For June 28
  • 6/24/2025
TWRA News: Operation Dry Water Set For July 4-6
  • 6/30/2025
New Summer Ride Series Connects Youth To Trails, Bikes And Community
New Summer Ride Series Connects Youth To Trails, Bikes And Community
  • 6/23/2025
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes Newest Penguin Chick Just In Time For The 4th
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes Newest Penguin Chick Just In Time For The 4th
  • 6/30/2025
Lake Winnepesaukah Continues Centennial Celebration With Ramped Up Fireworks And Synchronized Music Display On July 4
  • 6/26/2025
McLemore Announces International Hospitality Partnership With Seaton House And Dunluce Lodge
  • 6/23/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Thinking About Words Written in Red — And In Black
Bob Tamasy: Thinking About Words Written in Red — And In Black
  • 6/26/2025
Dr. Renee Gordon To Speak At SCWN July Luncheon
Dr. Renee Gordon To Speak At SCWN July Luncheon
  • 6/26/2025
Woodland Heights Baptist Church Celebrates 95th Anniversary
Woodland Heights Baptist Church Celebrates 95th Anniversary
  • 6/23/2025
Obituaries
Paul F. “Pete” Slayton, Jr.
  • 6/30/2025
Bradley Eugene Bynum
Bradley Eugene Bynum
  • 6/29/2025
Jerry Elbert Bowman
Jerry Elbert Bowman
  • 6/29/2025
Government
HSCO Announces The Graduation Of Two New D.A.R.E. Program Instructors
HSCO Announces The Graduation Of Two New D.A.R.E. Program Instructors
  • 6/30/2025
July 4th Garbage And Recycle Schedule
  • 6/30/2025
Tennessee Strengthens Public Safety, Cracks Down On Illegal Immigration In New Bills
  • 6/27/2025