Over 40 Grams Of Meth Seized; Major Trafficker Gets 20-Year Sentence In Walker County

A large-scale methamphetamine trafficker has been sentenced to 20 years after being caught with more than 40 grams of meth in a Drug Task Force operation aimed at disrupting the drug trade in Northwest Georgia.On Nov. 4, 2024, agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force coordinated a controlled purchase involving Julie Abigail Manis. Prior to the transaction, DTF agents moved in and intercepted Ms. Manis, recovering three plastic bags containing over 40 ounces of methamphetamine—all packaged for distribution.Ms.Manis was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute. She later pled guilty and was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections.Chief Assistant District Attorney Lynsay Chapman prosecuted the case.District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said, “Bring meth to Walker County, and you won’t leave with your freedom. She thought she was making a sale — instead, she bought herself a decade behind bars.”"This case marks another major step in the district attorney’s continued push to dismantle methamphetamine networks operating in and around Walker County," officials said. "In 2021, one in three drug overdose deaths nationwide involved methamphetamine — up from one in four in 2019 — a deadly trend that underscores the urgency of removing traffickers before their product reaches Main Street."