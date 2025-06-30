Dr. Reginald Smith Named Urban League President

The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga Board of Directors announce Dr. Reginald Smith's appointment as the organization's next president and chief executive officer, effective Aug. 11. Dr. Smith brings over 20 years of experience in education, nonprofit leadership and community development.

Dr. Smith relocated from Memphis to Chattanooga in 2004 to attend UTC, where he earned degrees in human services management and public administration. He also earned his Ph.D. in organizational leadership from Johnson University in 2024.

Dr. Smith currently serves as executive director of The Bethlehem Center. Under his leadership, the center launched new initiatives in youth development, case management, food security, resource access and services for undocumented, unaccompanied children — underscoring his deep commitment to holistic community support and equity, said officials.

He previously worked as a project manager for Hamilton County Schools' Innovation Zone, helping with efforts to turn around chronically underperforming schools. Dr. Smith is a 2017 graduate of Leadership Chattanooga and was recognized that same year as a "20 Under 40" honoree by the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

"I am honored to join the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga and build upon its incredible legacy of service," said Dr. Smith. "ULGC's work has never been more vital. I look forward to working with the board, staff, partners and the community to expand economic mobility and opportunity pathways."

Dr. Smith succeeds Candy Johnson, who will officially vacate the role in August following her relocation to Atlanta. Appointed in 2021 as the first female president and CEO in the organization’s 40 year history, Ms. Johnson led the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga through a transformative period of growth, national recognition and community impact.

Under her leadership, ULGC secured its first permanent headquarters on East M L King Boulevard, a $3.8 million acquisition with over 80 percent of the debt paid down in under two years—and received the largest philanthropic gift in its history from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation. ULGC was also named as a National Urban League Affiliate of the Year, placing it among the top five percent of affiliates nationwide for performance.

Over the course of her tenure, Ms. Johnson helped secure more than $10 million in new multi-year investments, launched major initiatives in entrepreneurship, education and workforce development, and elevated ULGC’s voice in equity research and upward economic mobility. She also modernized internal operations and led the development of The State of Black Chattanooga report in 2022 and 2024—a lasting resource, now a regional blueprint for advancing racial equity.

“When the late Warren E. Logan, Jr. encouraged me to consider leading this organization, I set out to fulfill some of his final wishes while also guiding ULGC into a new era of impact in a post-pandemic world,” said Ms. Johnson. “We did that—and more. I’m deeply grateful for his belief in me and for every partner, staff member, and supporter who worked alongside me to help move the needle toward a more equitable Chattanooga. While there is still much work to be done, we’ve institutionalized the ‘Urban League Way’ and built a place-based approach that centers economic inclusion, strengthens social capital, and shares power with those we serve—all to create lasting change for families and our community.”

"We are incredibly grateful to Candy Johnson for her bold, visionary leadership," said Marcus Cade Johnson, chair of the ULGC Board of Directors. “She helped elevate our mission and a renewed sense of purpose for the community, positioning us for sustainable impact. We celebrate her trailblazing tenure and the legacy she leaves behind."

A transition committee chaired by the Board Vice Chair Jennifer Fuller led the national search for ULGC's next CEO. The committee was conducted in partnership with The Hawkins Company, a minority-owned executive search firm with more than four decades of experience advancing equity-focused leadership.

"As an award-winning National Urban League affiliate, our search drew candidates from across the country," said Ms. Fuller. "The committee invested more than 275 hours in a comprehensive process to identify a leader who could advance our mission with excellence. It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Dr. Reginald Smith, a proven leader deeply rooted in this community, to carry forward the legacy of Warren Logan, Jr. and our current president, Candy Johnson."

This transition marks a new chapter in ULGC's more than 40-year history of empowering communities and changing lives in the Chattanooga region. The board looks forward to continued growth and impact under Dr. Smith's leadership.