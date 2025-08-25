Rhea County Commissioner Tommy Ballard Dies Saturday

Thomas “Tommy” Ballard, Rhea County Commissioner for the Seventh District, passed away Saturday. He has been commissioner since the 2022 election. It was his first term.





A lifelong resident of the Dayton area, he died after a courageous and enduring battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose life was defined by faith, service, and a deep love for sports and community.



Commissioner Ballard was a passionate supporter of Rhea County, Greeneville Greene Devils, and Army West Point football. His enthusiasm for the game reflected his appreciation for tradition, competition, and camaraderie.

He enjoyed a long and fulfilling career with La-Z-Boy Furniture, followed by dedicated service with the Rhea County government. His commitment to public service continued as a Rhea County Commissioner. where he worked tirelessly to enhance the lives of those in his community.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Ballard; sons Brian Ballard and Caine Ballard (Joey Ballard); grandson Cade Ballard; granddaughters Parker, Palmer, Marrick Ballard, and MaleeKate Rice (Brady). He is also survived by his brothers Bruce Ballard (Lunell) and Larry Ballard (Evelyn), and sister Charlotte Dotson. Special family members include Jackie and Helen Arnold, Lisa and the late Paul Riggs, and Birch and Pat Arnold.

He was deeply loved and supported by his Sunday school class and the staff and friends at Life Care of Dayton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Dyke” and Thelma Ballard; brothers Wallace and Ray Ballard; and sisters Pat Francisco and Linda Parker.

At this time service arrangements have not been finalized. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to New Union Baptist Church.