Mom Charged With Aggravated Child Abuse Involving Own Daughter Following Incident At CGLA

  • Monday, August 25, 2025

A parent at Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy has been charged with striking her own child with her vehicle in the school parking lot.

Misty Sue Coleman was arrested for aggravated child abuse or neglect.

The Sheriff's Office said last Tuesday morning, the school resource deputy assigned to CGLA responded to the school office for the report of a student being struck by their mother’s vehicle in the school parking lot.

According to school staff, the student arrived at the principal’s office visibly upset and disclosed that the mother, later identified as Ms. Coleman, became angry after the child missed the school bus. While exiting the vehicle, the student stated the mother accelerated before the child was fully outside, striking the victim’s right ankle and driving away from campus without stopping.

Deputies reviewed school surveillance footage which corroborated the victim’s account. The video showed the student partially exiting the rear passenger side before the vehicle accelerated, striking the child and leaving the scene with the door still open.

Following the investigation, Ms. Coleman was charged.

 

 

Rhea County Commissioner Tommy Ballard Dies Saturday
1 Person Killed, Another Critically Injured In East Ridge Shooting Monday Afternoon
Man Charged In Dayton Wreck That Killed 2 Buddies Opts To Go To Trial
Madisonville Woman, 35, Struck And Killed By Train In Dayton
Chip Baker Announces Re-Election Bid For Hamilton County Commission
A parent at Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy has been charged with striking her own child with her vehicle in the school parking lot. Misty Sue Coleman was arrested for aggravated child ... more

Rhea County Commissioner Tommy Ballard Dies Saturday
Thomas “Tommy” Ballard, Rhea County Commissioner for the Seventh District, passed away Saturday. He has been commissioner since the 2022 election. It was his first term. A lifelong resident ... more

Madisonville Woman, 35, Struck And Killed By Train In Dayton
The Dayton Police Department along with investigators from Norfolk Southern Railroad are investigating a fatality where a pedestrian was struck by a train. According to Dayton Chief of ... more

Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%, Former City Finance Director Says
  • 8/23/2025
Thankful For Those Who Helped At UTC
Lookouts Drop Fourth Straight To Shuckers
  • 8/25/2025
Chattanooga Soccer Blanks Morehead State At Home 2-0
  • 8/25/2025
Burgan’s Return Highlights Trio Of Tennessee Golf Championships This Week
  • 8/24/2025
Mann Lone Tennessee Survivor Advancing To U.S. Senior Am Match Play
  • 8/24/2025
New Benchmark In Fundraising Success Achieved On Rocky Top
Life With Ferris: Learning From The Grands
  • 8/25/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews David Wade
Grammy-Winning Jazz Pianist Alan Broadbent Performs Benefit Concert At UTC Sept. 11
  • 8/25/2025
CSO Opening Night Set For Sept. 11
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%, Former City Finance Director Says
  • 8/23/2025
Restaurant With Hibachi Style Food And Sushi Gets 5th Location; The Dream In Trouble With Beer Board Again
  • 8/22/2025
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 8/22/2025
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Gas Prices Rise 5.7 Cents In Chattanooga
Invest Chattanooga Invites Developers To Share Mixed-Income Housing Opportunities
Lee University To Open Fall Art Season With Faculty Exhibit By Jordan Holt
  • 8/25/2025
Chattanooga Future Fund And Local Philanthropists Announce Additional Investment In Big Ridge Elementary Students
Lee University Welcomes New Faculty For The Fall
  • 8/25/2025
At 66, Emergency Physician Tests 43-Year Hypothesis At World’s Largest EM Conference
  • 8/25/2025
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Community Relations Director Honored With Statewide Excellence Award
  • 8/22/2025
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Lt. Commander Hugh Campbell
  • 8/25/2025
John Shearer: Historic Preservation Town Hall Draws Good Crowd
  • 8/22/2025
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
  • 8/19/2025
Body Of Missing Boater Recovered On Melton Hill Lake
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
  • 8/23/2025
Historic Weston, Missouri
  • 8/24/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 11: Another Downtown Waterfall; A Tucked Away Historic Gem
  • 8/22/2025
Wealth Building Expert To Give Seminar At Olivet Baptist Church
Bob Tamasy: Being Faithful Stewards Of What We Don't "Own"
  • 8/22/2025
Jones Memorial UMC Announces 47th Annual BBQ Sept. 20
  • 8/22/2025
Jeffery Wilson
  • 8/25/2025
Patsy Lee Landers Thornton
James Frank Shell
  • 8/25/2025
Red Bank Awards $50,000 In Micro-Grants To Local Nonprofits
