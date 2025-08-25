1 Person Killed, Another Critically Injured In East Ridge Shooting Monday Afternoon

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in East Ridge.

The East Ridge Police Department was notified at approximately 3:20 p.m. of a shooting at 5700 Roper St.



Officers, along with other first responders, quickly arrived on scene and located victims and witnesses. Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was declared deceased at the scene, with the other being transported with life-threatening injuries.



ERPD detectives and investigators were on scene and beginning the fact finding process.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they should contact the East Ridge Police Department.