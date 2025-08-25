Madisonville Woman, 35, Struck And Killed By Train In Dayton

The Dayton Police Department along with investigators from Norfolk Southern Railroad are investigating a fatality where a pedestrian was struck by a train.

According to Dayton Chief of Police Tracy Blevins, approximately 10:40 Saturday night, a female identified as 35-year-old Aleah Marsh of Madisonville, Tn., was struck by a freight train.





The incident happened at the intersection of Second Avenue and Railroad Street in cowntown Dayton across from the Rhea County Juvenile Detention Center.





Chief Blevins said the investigation is still ongoing and further statements will be released.