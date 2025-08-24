Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, August 24, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

 

BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRADY, RANDALL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BUSH, MARKETA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
   
CLARK, JAMES STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/11/1968
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • VANDALISM
  • LEAVING THE SCENE OF A ACCIDENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
COLEMAN, MISTY SUE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/09/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DANIEL, JACOB RYAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/21/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIEL, MARTERRIUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOUGLAS, CALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GERVAIS, YVETTE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/09/1969
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GIFFORD, MIRANDA A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/03/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
HOOPER, ROBERT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/04/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JUVENCIO MANUEL, ROBLERO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LAMBAS, PARISA M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MILLSAPS, MARQUICE RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/31/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
MOORE, LARRY CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 06/21/1957
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, JERMAINE MCKINLEY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PARROTT, JORDAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH, ANTHONY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SMITH, SHARREE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/20/1975
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TAYLOR, JAMES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/09/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
TRUSCOTT, TYLER ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
UNRUH, SHAWN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/01/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS
  • POSS OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT



