Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BRADY, RANDALL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BUSH, MARKETA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|
|
|CLARK, JAMES STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/11/1968
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VANDALISM
- LEAVING THE SCENE OF A ACCIDENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|COLEMAN, MISTY SUE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/09/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
|
|CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DANIEL, JACOB RYAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/21/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DANIEL, MARTERRIUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, CALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GERVAIS, YVETTE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/09/1969
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|GIFFORD, MIRANDA A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/03/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|HOOPER, ROBERT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/04/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|JUVENCIO MANUEL, ROBLERO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|LAMBAS, PARISA M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MILLSAPS, MARQUICE RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/31/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
|
|MOORE, LARRY CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 06/21/1957
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARKER, JERMAINE MCKINLEY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|PARROTT, JORDAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ANTHONY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, SHARREE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/20/1975
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|TAYLOR, JAMES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/09/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
|
|TRUSCOTT, TYLER ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|UNRUH, SHAWN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/01/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS
- POSS OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
- POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
|
|WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/23/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|