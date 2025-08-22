Latest Headlines

Former Hamilton County Deputy Indicted On Child Sex Charges

  • Friday, August 22, 2025

A federal grand jury in Columbia returned a three-count indictment charging Johnathan Nathaniel Allen, 26, of Chattanooga, for enticement of a minor, production of child sexual abuse material* and obstruction of justice.

The indictment alleges that in September 2024 Allen used accounts on Reddit and TextMe to contact a 13-year-old girl in South Carolina. Allen, who was 25 at the time and a deputy with a county sheriff’s office since 2021, posed on the platform as a 14-year-old boy named Josh. Allen used an account on Reddit, and he used that social media account to target minors for sexual exploitation, one of whom was the minor victim. Allen also obtained a virtual phone number through the TextMe platform to facilitate the scheme. Allen targeted and communicated with the victim through both platforms, he told her that he loved her, and he caused the production of sexually explicit content depicting the minor. Allen told the victim that he was proud of her, and that she learned something new she could do. He also requested her to perform additional sex acts, and he told her to delete the messages so no one else would see them.

Allen faces a mandatory 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison. He also faces supervision for a period of life following any prison sentence, and sex offender registry requirements. He is currently in custody on state charges. He will be arraigned in federal court on Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. before United States Magistrate Judge Paige J. Gossett.

The case was investigated by the FBI Columbia Field Office and the York County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Hamilton County, TN Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott B. Daniels is prosecuting the case.

Latest Headlines
New Benchmark In Fundraising Success Achieved On Rocky Top
  • Sports
  • 8/24/2025
Lookouts Drop Third Straight To Shuckers
  • Sports
  • 8/24/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 8/24/2025
Make Your Prep Picks - Week #2
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/24/2025
Recently Signed Husakiwsky Scores Lone Goal In CFC 1-0 Win
  • Sports
  • 8/24/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/24/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/24/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BLAYLOCK,MICHAEL ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/23/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AWDA,MUSTAFA ... more

Collegedale Commission Approves Construction Contract For Katie Lamb Library
  • 8/22/2025

Collegedale’s Katie Lamb Library has been expanded and renovated this summer. Collegedale Commissioner Laura Howse, who is also on the city’s library board, facilitated the application and acceptance ... more

Breaking News
Cleveland Police Officers Honored For Rescues Of Woman And Child From Drowning
  • 8/22/2025
Hamilton County May Not Qualify For Disaster Aid On Aug. 12 Flood
  • 8/22/2025
Over $200,000 Recovered In 2 Separate Fraud Investigations
  • 8/22/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Names Tom Mundell As President And CEO
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Names Tom Mundell As President And CEO
  • 8/22/2025
Former Hamilton County Deputy Indicted On Child Sex Charges
  • 8/22/2025
Opinion
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%, Former City Finance Director Says
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%, Former City Finance Director Says
  • 8/23/2025
Thankful For Those Who Helped At UTC
  • 8/21/2025
The Hidden Tax Burden Behind Chattanooga’s Mortgaged Homes
  • 8/23/2025
Approval Of Resolution 825-18 Was A Vote Against The Core Principles Of The Democratic Process
  • 8/22/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/22/2025
Sports
Lookouts Drop Third Straight To Shuckers
  • 8/24/2025
New Benchmark In Fundraising Success Achieved On Rocky Top
  • 8/24/2025
Franklin’s Mann Tied For 3rd At U.S. Senior Amateur
Franklin’s Mann Tied For 3rd At U.S. Senior Amateur
  • 8/23/2025
Recently Signed Husakiwsky Scores Lone Goal In CFC 1-0 Win
  • 8/24/2025
UTC Women Feature 14 Home Games In 2025-26 Hoops Schedule
  • 8/23/2025
Happenings
New Hixson High School Principal Daniel Lunt Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
New Hixson High School Principal Daniel Lunt Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
  • 8/20/2025
Profiles Of Valor: LTC Harold Arthur Fritz (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: LTC Harold Arthur Fritz (USA)
  • 8/23/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates President & CEO Dardenelle Long
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates President & CEO Dardenelle Long
  • 8/22/2025
Zoomie Fest At Chester Frost Park Set For Aug. 26
Zoomie Fest At Chester Frost Park Set For Aug. 26
  • 8/23/2025
Habitat For Humanity, Shop The Market Plan Special Events
  • 8/22/2025
Entertainment
CSO Opening Night Set For Sept. 11
  • 8/21/2025
Acclaimed Jewish Musician Gives Free Concert Sept. 7
  • 8/20/2025
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas
  • 8/21/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
  • 8/19/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Set To Host Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience Saturday
  • 8/19/2025
Opinion
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%, Former City Finance Director Says
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%, Former City Finance Director Says
  • 8/23/2025
Thankful For Those Who Helped At UTC
  • 8/21/2025
The Hidden Tax Burden Behind Chattanooga’s Mortgaged Homes
  • 8/23/2025
Dining
Restaurant With Hibachi Style Food And Sushi Gets 5th Location; The Dream In Trouble With Beer Board Again
  • 8/22/2025
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 8/22/2025
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Business
Amanda Edwards Inducted Into 2025 Women In Manufacturing Hall Of Fame
  • 8/22/2025
Chattanooga Company ModWash Opens 2nd Greenville, SC Location
  • 8/23/2025
Chase Continues Tennessee Expansion With New Brainerd Location
  • 8/22/2025
Real Estate
Invest Chattanooga Invites Developers To Share Mixed-Income Housing Opportunities
  • 8/18/2025
Ellis Gardner: Understanding VA Loans - A Powerful Tool For Homeownership
  • 8/21/2025
JCCG Celebrates 100 Leases At The Cottages at Battlefield Crossing
JCCG Celebrates 100 Leases At The Cottages at Battlefield Crossing
  • 8/21/2025
Student Scene
Chattanooga Future Fund And Local Philanthropists Announce Additional Investment In Big Ridge Elementary Students
  • 8/22/2025
Lee University's Lorinda Roberts Selected For Leadership Institute
Lee University's Lorinda Roberts Selected For Leadership Institute
  • 8/22/2025
CGLA Named National Beta School Of Merit
  • 8/21/2025
Living Well
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Community Relations Director Honored With Statewide Excellence Award
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Community Relations Director Honored With Statewide Excellence Award
  • 8/22/2025
Morning Pointe Of Calhoun To Host Alzheimer’s Mini Walk Set For Aug. 23
  • 8/21/2025
3rd United For Working Families Summit Held Tuesday
  • 8/21/2025
Memories
John Shearer: Historic Preservation Town Hall Draws Good Crowd
John Shearer: Historic Preservation Town Hall Draws Good Crowd
  • 8/22/2025
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
  • 8/19/2025
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
  • 8/11/2025
Outdoors
Body Of Missing Boater Recovered On Melton Hill Lake
  • 8/22/2025
Groundbreaking For Battlefield Connector Trail Rescheduled For Aug. 27
  • 8/21/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
  • 8/18/2025
Travel
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
  • 8/23/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 11: Another Downtown Waterfall; A Tucked Away Historic Gem
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 11: Another Downtown Waterfall; A Tucked Away Historic Gem
  • 8/22/2025
2025 Chattanooga Tourism Summit Is Oct. 1
2025 Chattanooga Tourism Summit Is Oct. 1
  • 8/22/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Being Faithful Stewards Of What We Don't "Own"
Bob Tamasy: Being Faithful Stewards Of What We Don't "Own"
  • 8/22/2025
Jones Memorial UMC Announces 47th Annual BBQ Sept. 20
Jones Memorial UMC Announces 47th Annual BBQ Sept. 20
  • 8/22/2025
Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 2nd Pastoral Anniversary Of Reverend Dr. Rodney T. Morton
  • 8/21/2025
Obituaries
James “Jim” Turner Dunn
James “Jim” Turner Dunn
  • 8/23/2025
Peggie Ann Schimpf Hixson
Peggie Ann Schimpf Hixson
  • 8/22/2025
Robert Joel “Joe” Lusk
Robert Joel “Joe” Lusk
  • 8/22/2025
Government
Catoosa Commissioners Approve Budget With Millage Rate Rollback
  • 8/22/2025
Signal Mountain Police & Fire Departments To Host Charity Cornhole Tournament Oct. 4
Signal Mountain Police & Fire Departments To Host Charity Cornhole Tournament Oct. 4
  • 8/21/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 8/22/2025