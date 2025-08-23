La-Z-Boy Expanding In Rhea County With New 40-Acre Tract

Rhea County’s largest employer, La-Z-Boy, has bought a 40-acre tract from the city of Dayton for an expansion.

In a special called meeting Friday afternoon, Dayton City Council members voted to sell a piece of property owned by the city located off Veterans Way and Nokian Tyres Drive adjacent to the Nokian Tyres facility.

La-Z-Boy, according to a recent survey, currently has approximately 1,450 employees.





City Manager David Shinn told the Council that he was approached by the producers of Viewpoint who said they were told to check out Dayton. In other action, the Council moved to enter into an agreement with Dennis Quad and his Viewpoint program.





The videos will highlight the city of Dayton’s industry, tourism, recreational and educational opportunities.





Mr. Shinn did say there would be a cost of $25,400 to set up the video and $3,400 for the cost of the camera crew. Mr. Shinn said the money would come out of hotel/motel tax.





The motion to approve the expenditure was made by Vice-Mayor Caleb Yawn and a second by Billy Graham.