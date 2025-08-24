Lookout Mountain Man Killed, Wife And Child Severely Injured When Hit Head-On By Fleeing Vehicle

A Lookout Mountain man was killed on Saturday afternoon and his wife and child severely injured when a man being chased by deputies ran into their vehicle head-on.

Family members said Brandon Franks, of the West Brow community, was killed when the fleeing vehicle went into his lane of travel at an intersection.

His family members were airlifted as was the driver of the Mercedes that hit their Honda CRV.

The Gordon County Sheriff's Office said the chase began when the Mercedes passed a patrol vehicle and almost hit it. A pursuit began that led off the freeway to State Route 53 Bypass. The wreck happened at the intersection of the Bypass and the Rome Road.

Here is the information from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office:

At about 2:40 p.m. today (August 23) a deputy sheriff was on I-75 South Bound at the Exit 317 entrance ramp when a Mercedes automobile passed his patrol car, nearly striking it.



The deputy followed the car, which was driving erratically, making rapid lane changes, to Exit 312 (Fairmount Highway). When the deputy attempted to stop the Mercedes, the driver aggressively sped away at a high rate of speed, initiating a pursuit.



The deputy, soon joined by other deputies, pursued the Mercedes east on Fairmount Highway to the intersection with the State Route 53 Bypass near Blackwood. The violator turned onto the Bypass and continued fleeing back toward Calhoun, with deputies giving chase. The violator drove at speeds well in excess of 100 miles per hour, recklessly outpacing the deputies, until he reached the intersection of the Bypass and State Route 53/Rome Road.



At this intersection the violator recklessly, irresponsibly, and in total disregard for the safety of any other person, made the decision to cross the roadway and drive the wrong way into oncoming (westbound) traffic. The deputies did not pursue the violator into the oncoming traffic.



Within a few seconds, the violator struck a Honda CRV head on. One occupant was killed and two others severely injured. The deputies immediately began attempting to remove the injured from the cars, both of which were burning, and administering first aid.



Fire/Rescue and Emergency Medical Service personnel arrived swiftly to extricate and treat the injured. Three persons were airlifted away by heliborne ambulance. The violator, himself severely hurt, has not been positively identified.



The Georgia State Patrol is conducting the investigation of the crash, in conjunction with the County Coroner.