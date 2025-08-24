Latest Headlines

School Board Votes 6-5 To Discontinue Contract With Firm Providing Student Mental Health Services

  • Sunday, August 24, 2025

The County School Board has voted 6-5 to discontinue a longstanding contract with a student mental health provider.

In favor of keeping the MOU with Centerstone were Karitsa Jones, Jackie Thomas, Ben Connor, Felice Hadden and Jill Black.

Officials said the contract was at no cost to the county schools, and the firm was reimbursed by TennCare or other providers.

Dan Mansfield, area coordinator for Centerstone, said the agency only counseled with students after getting permission of the parents. He said, "This is not being pushed on people. It is being offered."

He said the group's counseling was mainly away from the schools, but on occasion there was some classroom observation.

Mr. Daugherty said his concern was that individuals were working with students that the board knew nothing about their background and had not gone through the school hiring process.

Ms. Shaffer said she was concerned that Centerstone is the only option for such counseling. She also said she had issues about some of the wording on the Centerstone website.

Mr. Mansfield said the group has "no agenda" to push.

Supt. Justin Robertson urged continuation of the contract, saying the schools lack the resources to deal with some students with mental health issues at a time when the students are especially vulnerable.

Man Charged In Dayton Wreck That Killed 2 Buddies Opts To Go To Trial
  • Breaking News
  • 8/25/2025
Madisonville Woman, 35, Struck And Killed By Train In Dayton
  • Breaking News
  • 8/25/2025
Chip Baker Announces Re-Election Bid For Hamilton County Commission
  • Breaking News
  • 8/25/2025
City Of Soddy Daisy Launches Shade & Play Initiative
  • Government
  • 8/25/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 8/25/2025
TDOT Announces No Lane Closures For Labor Day Holiday
  • Government
  • 8/25/2025
Lookout Mountain Man Killed, Wife And Child Severely Injured When Hit Head-On By Fleeing Vehicle
  • 8/24/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/24/2025
Soddy Daisy Commissioners Balk At Rezoning For Collision Center; Former Health Clinic To Be Senior Center
  • 8/23/2025
La-Z-Boy Expanding In Rhea County With New 40-Acre Tract
  • 8/23/2025
Weston Wamp Running Again For County Mayor
  • 8/23/2025
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%, Former City Finance Director Says
  • 8/23/2025
Thankful For Those Who Helped At UTC
  • 8/21/2025
Thoughts And Prayers
  • 8/25/2025
Disappointed In Governors Committing National Guard Troops To Washington, D.C.
  • 8/25/2025
Another Round Of City Hall Nonsense
  • 8/24/2025
Lookouts Drop Fourth Straight To Shuckers
  • 8/25/2025
Chattanooga Soccer Blanks Morehead State At Home 2-0
  • 8/25/2025
Burgan’s Return Highlights Trio Of Tennessee Golf Championships This Week
  • 8/24/2025
Mann Lone Tennessee Survivor Advancing To U.S. Senior Am Match Play
  • 8/24/2025
New Benchmark In Fundraising Success Achieved On Rocky Top
  • 8/24/2025
Life With Ferris: Learning From The Grands
  • 8/25/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews David Wade
  • 8/25/2025
Swearing In For New Fire Chief Is Thursday
  • 8/25/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 8/25/2025
Charles Siskin: I Think I'll Pass On The Old Folks Trip To Vegas
  • 8/24/2025
Grammy-Winning Jazz Pianist Alan Broadbent Performs Benefit Concert At UTC Sept. 11
  • 8/25/2025
CSO Opening Night Set For Sept. 11
  • 8/21/2025
Acclaimed Jewish Musician Gives Free Concert Sept. 7
  • 8/20/2025
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas
  • 8/21/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
  • 8/19/2025
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%, Former City Finance Director Says
  • 8/23/2025
Thankful For Those Who Helped At UTC
  • 8/21/2025
Thoughts And Prayers
  • 8/25/2025
Restaurant With Hibachi Style Food And Sushi Gets 5th Location; The Dream In Trouble With Beer Board Again
  • 8/22/2025
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 8/22/2025
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Gas Prices Rise 5.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/25/2025
Chattanooga Company ModWash Opens 2nd Greenville, SC Location
  • 8/23/2025
Chase Continues Tennessee Expansion With New Brainerd Location
  • 8/22/2025
Invest Chattanooga Invites Developers To Share Mixed-Income Housing Opportunities
  • 8/18/2025
Ellis Gardner: Understanding VA Loans - A Powerful Tool For Homeownership
  • 8/21/2025
JCCG Celebrates 100 Leases At The Cottages at Battlefield Crossing
  • 8/21/2025
Chattanooga Future Fund And Local Philanthropists Announce Additional Investment In Big Ridge Elementary Students
  • 8/22/2025
Lee University's Lorinda Roberts Selected For Leadership Institute
  • 8/22/2025
CGLA Named National Beta School Of Merit
  • 8/21/2025
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Community Relations Director Honored With Statewide Excellence Award
  • 8/22/2025
Morning Pointe Of Calhoun To Host Alzheimer’s Mini Walk Set For Aug. 23
  • 8/21/2025
3rd United For Working Families Summit Held Tuesday
  • 8/21/2025
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Lt. Commander Hugh Campbell
  • 8/25/2025
John Shearer: Historic Preservation Town Hall Draws Good Crowd
  • 8/22/2025
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
  • 8/19/2025
Body Of Missing Boater Recovered On Melton Hill Lake
  • 8/22/2025
Groundbreaking For Battlefield Connector Trail Rescheduled For Aug. 27
  • 8/21/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
  • 8/18/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
  • 8/23/2025
Historic Weston, Missouri
  • 8/24/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 11: Another Downtown Waterfall; A Tucked Away Historic Gem
  • 8/22/2025
Wealth Building Expert To Give Seminar At Olivet Baptist Church
  • 8/24/2025
Bob Tamasy: Being Faithful Stewards Of What We Don't "Own"
  • 8/22/2025
Jones Memorial UMC Announces 47th Annual BBQ Sept. 20
  • 8/22/2025
James Frank Shell
  • 8/25/2025
Kathey Elizabeth “Kate” Trundle
  • 8/25/2025
Jennifer Carrie Fizer
  • 8/25/2025
Catoosa Commissioners Approve Budget With Millage Rate Rollback
  • 8/22/2025
Signal Mountain Police & Fire Departments To Host Charity Cornhole Tournament Oct. 4
  • 8/21/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 8/22/2025