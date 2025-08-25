ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BELL, DAISHA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/23/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BLEVINS, WILLIAM WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BRAMLETT, AMANDA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BYRD, WILLIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CORNETTE, KEVIN N

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/19/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

DAVIS, BARBARA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DYER, DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EDWARDS, KYLEE RODERICK

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/05/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

GEORGE, SAMUEL OLU

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/02/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GREGG, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/19/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, ERIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/27/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

KARIM, RABEENA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/18/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

KNIGHT, CRYSTAL DAWN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/21/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KOVAC, TIMOTHY MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

LAYNE, JILLYEN BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

LYNCH, TOWANDA LAVERNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/28/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MATUL MATUL, DENYS LEVI

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/06/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FORGERY

MCCLENDON, TARIYAH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/21/2007

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MOORE, EDWARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED

MORALEZ VELAQUEZ, SAMUEL WALTER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/01/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

PHILLIPS, KENNETH DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/22/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAIL TO YIELD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RAMIREZ, JOEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RAMIREZ DOMINGO, WILMER ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/23/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REED, JAMIE LEEANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/23/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)

REYNOSO-DE LEON, HENRY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SALAZAR, JOSE SANTOS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/18/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHAHAN, STEVEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/07/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SISSON, CHAD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/17/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, CASSIDI BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/07/1987

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

STOVER, JAMARRION LENEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/20/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF