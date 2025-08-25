Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BELL, DAISHA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BLEVINS, WILLIAM WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BRAMLETT, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|BYRD, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CORNETTE, KEVIN N
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/19/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT
|
|DAVIS, BARBARA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DYER, DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|EDWARDS, KYLEE RODERICK
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GEORGE, SAMUEL OLU
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GREGG, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KARIM, RABEENA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|KNIGHT, CRYSTAL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/21/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KOVAC, TIMOTHY MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LAYNE, JILLYEN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
|
|LYNCH, TOWANDA LAVERNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MATUL MATUL, DENYS LEVI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/06/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FORGERY
|
|MCCLENDON, TARIYAH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/21/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
|
|MORALEZ VELAQUEZ, SAMUEL WALTER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|PHILLIPS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAIL TO YIELD
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|RAMIREZ, JOEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|RAMIREZ DOMINGO, WILMER ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/23/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|REED, JAMIE LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
|
|REYNOSO-DE LEON, HENRY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SALAZAR, JOSE SANTOS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/18/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHAHAN, STEVEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/07/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SISSON, CHAD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/17/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, CASSIDI BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|STOVER, JAMARRION LENEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/20/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WOODRUFF, PATRICIA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (LAUDERDALE CO AL)
|