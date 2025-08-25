Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, August 25, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:

 

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BELL, DAISHA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLEVINS, WILLIAM WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRAMLETT, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BYRD, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CORNETTE, KEVIN N
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/19/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT
DAVIS, BARBARA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DYER, DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EDWARDS, KYLEE RODERICK
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
GEORGE, SAMUEL OLU
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GREGG, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KARIM, RABEENA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
KNIGHT, CRYSTAL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/21/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KOVAC, TIMOTHY MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
LAYNE, JILLYEN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
LYNCH, TOWANDA LAVERNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MATUL MATUL, DENYS LEVI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/06/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FORGERY
MCCLENDON, TARIYAH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/21/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MOORE, EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
MORALEZ VELAQUEZ, SAMUEL WALTER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
PHILLIPS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RAMIREZ, JOEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RAMIREZ DOMINGO, WILMER ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/23/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REED, JAMIE LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
REYNOSO-DE LEON, HENRY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SALAZAR, JOSE SANTOS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/18/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHAHAN, STEVEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/07/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SISSON, CHAD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/17/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, CASSIDI BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
STOVER, JAMARRION LENEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/20/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WOODRUFF, PATRICIA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (LAUDERDALE CO AL)




