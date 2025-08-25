Man Charged In Dayton Wreck That Killed 2 Buddies Opts To Go To Trial

A 23-year-old Dayton, Tn., man who was behind the wheel when his vehicle wrecked and his two buddies were killed has opted to go to trial.

A settlement hearing was set for Jefferson Gage Wooden on Monday afternoon, but it was announced that a trial date has been set for next March 10.

A status date is Dec. 3 before Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson.

Wooden is facing nine charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Wooden is also charged with vehicular homicide by reckless conduct, two counts of assault by intoxication, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DUI.

He was earlier indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury in the deaths of Hunter Burchard and Dylan McGee on March 23, 2024.

Officials earlier did not release information about the wreck in which a truck reportedly landed on its top at 12300 Old Dayton Pike.

Both of the men who died were 25.

The indictments list a third victim, Timothy Kane Watson.